Tamarcus Bennett closed the Monday Mixed league fall session in great style with two great closing games.
He had problems to start the first game with three open frames and it carried in the first five frames. He switched to a ball that was a little more aggressive in the back end in the eighth frame and the change proved to be very beneficial.
He finished the game with five in a row for a 190 and then was locked in to start the second game with 10 strikes before a 10 pin stopped his string and he finished with a 288 game.
Bennett started the third game with the front 10 strikes again before leaving the 4 pin and spared for a 289 individual. His 767 total was three pins shy of his career best 770. He rolled 26 strikes in the three games and with a vision of an 800 series in the near future.
Mike Stacy rolled the second high total for the week while competing in the Thursday Sundowners League. He had an open frame in each of his first two games to post individual scores of 234 and 245. His third game was clean for a 258 in the 26 strike performance for a 737.
Tom Crowe was the third bowler to break the 700 mark with individual scores of 247, 220, and 233 for a 700 total in Monday Mixed action. He suffered a split open in each of his games.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark Cody Hammack (267-697), Danny Reissig (687), Robert Mejia (674), Steve Zeplin (669), Drake Hale (666/254), Woody Wood (663), Kenny Schupbach (657), Joey Matson (277-655), Taylor Blanton (258), and Mark Brown (256).
The ladies had a hard time on the lanes with Christine Speer rolling the high series with a 550 during Sundowners league play. Alyssa Adames with a 217- 547 was second high.
The team ALLEY CATS has won the Trotters League with members Stephanie Flessner, Carol Martin, Barbara Foegelle, Melissa Oehlke, and Elva Peterson. The MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE was won by GLORY BOWL with members Miles Michalec, Mark Svatek, Nicholas Picard, Jacob Silgero, TJ Mooney, and Michael Conchola.
The PBA Players Championship semi-finals will be televised live on FS1 Saturday at 11:30 am local time. The finals will be broadcast Sunday at noon local time on the Fox network.
TROTTERS League Champions ALLEY CATS Women: I. Sanchez 463; M. Oehlke 435; C. Schons 180; OVER THE HILL 1ST OUT OF TOWNERS Women: C. Wilson 441; J. Bailey 441; Men: D. Smith 212-592; Eric Smith 535; M. Almendarez 210-533; Elmo Smit 515; MONDAY MIXED League Champions GLORY BOWL Women: K. Shaffer 495; L. Hammack 192-493; Men: T. Bennett 289-767; T. Crowe 247-700; W. Wood 227-663; K. Schupbach 227-657; J. Silgero 242-650; T. Blanton 258-646; T.J. Mooney 624; J. Maupins 623; A. Perez 243-618; G. Hatter Jr. 616; D. Hale 254-612; J. Matson 611; J. Chapman 610; L. Hall 225-610; J. Martinez 605; R. Marques 236-598; R. Lyman 248-597; M. Stacy 597; D. Matthews 592; J. Shoup 590; B. Tesch 586; J. Hernandez Sr. 580; L. Caballero 580; A. Benavides 579; N. Picard 575; M. Gshwind 568; B. Marques 564; D. Knowlan 557; J. Benavides 556; G. Hatter Sr. 556; D. Tamm 552; R. Vivero 551; J. Mann 550; M. Brown 256; B. Rangel 241; W. Klekar 230; C. Hoff 225; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) LET ROLL and OH DAM IT Women: C. Speer 550; A. Adames 217-547; T. Wortham 216-521; Men: M. Stacy 258-737; C. Hammack 267-697; D. Reissig 234-687; R. Mejia 237-674; S. Zeplin 244-669; D. Hale 246-666; J. Matson 277-655; J. Silgero 248-648; J. Shoup 246-646; S. Dickinson 235-624; S. Kocian 226-623; B. Asby 225-620; G. Hatter Jr. 233-618; L. Hall 617; L. Conner 604; T.J. Mooney 231-603; R. Lyman 602; B. Mayfield 239-594; M. Svatek 589; D. Matthews 585; J. Glass 585; T. Bennett 581; JJ Jimenez 576; D. Knowlan 574; J. Godina 570; B. Shaffer 570; J. Cano 570; W. Klekar 563; T. Williams 562; C. Reeves 555; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Goode 224-617;