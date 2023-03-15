Tamarcus Bennett was high for the week with a 24-strike performance during Monday Mixed League play.
After an opening first ball delivery that left the 6 pin for a spare, the left-handed Bennett made a two board adjustment and rolled 10 strikes in a row before leaving the 7 pin on the last ball for a 289 game. He followed with individual games of 221 and 225 for a 735. Bennet had also posted a 255-695 in last Thursday's Sundowners League.
T.J. Mooney followed last week's 769 set with another good week of bowling. He rolled individual games of 213, 279, and 227 for a 719 total in Monday Mixed play and had posted a 656 last Thursday night. A 10 pin leave in the sixth frame of the second game stopped his bid for a 300 game. The 719 set helped his team set a new four men team City Record series of 2,762 and missing the single game record by 7 pins with a 991 in the second game.
J.P. Reyna rolled a career high series to lead the Thursday Night Sundowners and third high for the week. He blasted the pins with a 25-strike performance and individual games of 278, 223, 215 for 716. After opening league play with a double, he left a 10 pin the third frame of his first game before reeling off 8 strikes and 9. After two clean games, two missed spares his last games hurt his total count.
Rene Silgero was the third bowler to reach the 700 mark on Monday Night with games of 222, 224,257 for 703.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Joey Matson (253-698), Mike Stacy (690/256-650), Jacob Silgero (687), Gary Hatter Jr. (269-687), Steve Zeplin (254-683), Nick Picard (682), Mark Svatek (674), Harvey Hernandez (278-654), Kenny Schupbach (653), Aaron Rester (266), Woody Wood (257), and Scott Snow (257).
Kayla Shaffer was high for the women again with a very nice series during Monday Mixed League play. She rolled individual games of 191, 226, and 211 for a 628 series
Trudy Wortham with 214-562 and Alyssa Adames with 553 posted the next highest sets.
A new scratch City record was set when the team Glory Bowl posted a 2,762 series during Monday Mixed competition. Team members and scores were Mark Svatek (674), Nick Picard (682), Jacob Silgero (687), and T.J. Mooney (719). The previous record was 2,744, held by Steve Zeplin, David Erdelt, Steve Dickinson. Larry Boyd, bowled in 2010.
The early entry deadline for the 38th Annual Seniors Tournament is March 23. Team bowlers that enter by March 23 will be included in a drawing for a bowling ball. The final entry deadline is April 2 at close of business.
Congratulations to our local youth bowlers who competed in the Pepsi State Tournament and the Ed Calcote Memorial Tournament this past weekend in Fort Worth. I will post the scholarship winners in my next column. Local youth bowlers that bowled their first sanctioned 200 game were Joshua McBride, Austin Diaz, and Dylan Benavides with a big 244 game.
The PBA Tournament of Champions will be televised on Fox Sports1 starting Friday March 17 at 9:00 pm local, Saturday 6:30pm, and the TOC Finals Sunday at noon.
TROTTERS 1ST ALLEY CATS Women: J. McNary 170-481; J. Mican 175; I. Sanchez 172; OVER THE HILL 1ST ALLEY GATORS Women: D. Schroeder 469; C. Wilson 446; Men: W. Wood 222-616; A. Garcia 216-556; B. Korczynski 204-530; Eric Smith 527; Elmo Smith 202-526; D. Flores 210-518; D. Smith 515; J. Mitchell 515; M. Almendarez 509; R. Estrada 509; MONDAY MIXED 1ST NDO Women: K. Shaffer 226-628; S. Guinn 532; L. Diaz 218-524; Men: T. Bennett 289-735; T.J. Mooney 279-719; R. Silgero 257-703; J. Matson 253-698; J. Silgero 241-687; G. Hatter Jr. 269-687; N. Picard 248-682; M. Svatek 248-674; K. Schupbach 245-653; M. Stacy 256-650; A. Whitehead 245-639; W. Wood 243-639; L. Hall 626; M. brown 227-607; M. Flores 243-604; R. Marques 238-602; A. Adames 227-600; D. Richards 225-597; J. Martinez 597; G. Hatter Sr. 237-597; D. Hale 225-592; D. Matthews 235-591; J. Koliba 589; K. Hengst 234-585; T. Crowe 584; D. Knowlan 583; J.P. Reyna 575; C. Diaz 574; Alex Benavides 562; E. Davis 559; R. Lyman 557; B. Hammack 556; J. Martinez 552; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST (Tie) HUUGS and FACE DOWN PIN UP Women: T. Wortham 214-562; A. Adames 553; C. Speer 534; C. Guerra 201-526; T. Mason 200-524; P. Robles 510; K. Garcia 511; I. Caballero 209-500; Men: J.P. Reyna 278-716; T. Bennett 255-695; M. Stacy 238-690; S. Zeplin 254-683; T.J. Mooney 227-656; H. Hernandez 278-654; D. Reissig 242-649; R. Mejia 247-646; G. Hatter Jr. 248-642; S. Dickinson 641; M. Unger 237-639; W. KJlekar 227-638; J. Matson 234-633; J. Tweedle 232-627; G. Verduzco 227-626; W. Wood 257-626; J. Silgero 227-622;p J. Martinez 257-621; L. Conner 236-620; M. Brown 619; M. Conchola 236-614; S. snow 257-613; D. Matthews 612; R. Lyman 612;p B. Asby 610; N. DelaGarza 233-607; L. Hall 603; M. Svatek 226-593; A. Rester 266-587; J. Cano 581; R. Marques 567; B. Mayfield 566; R. MaSON 565; Jstin Glass 565; D. Klekar 562; C. Reeves 562; M. Michalec 561; C. Hoff 235; A. Perez 225; CAPTAIN’S 1ST (Tie) PIN PALS and DETAR BABES Women: L. Gonzalez 220-551 B.J. Mathiews 213-515; C. Wilson 208-509;