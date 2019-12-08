Harold Bellanger Jr. and Larry Helms were close to a bowler’s dream of reaching perfection when they each rolled a 298 game.
Bellanger Jr. was competing in the Monday Mixed League and had a very good start when he started league play with a 236 game. He rolled 11 strikes in a row in the second game before leaving two pins on the final delivery for his 298 career-high game. He finished with a 195 game and a 729 series with 25 strikes for the set.
Larry Helms also posted a high game with his 298 in the Sundowners League. After individual games of 224 and 167, he rebounded with his big game to finish with a 689 series and best for the year. He indicated that he was not nervous on the twelfth ball of the last game , just a little slow on his ball speed. Helms is no stranger to bowling accolades, having bowled a 300 game in 1992, when he won the VUSBC Open City Championship.
The best series for the week was posted by Bill Matthews while competing in the Monday Mixed League. He was very impressive, with individual games of 236, 268, and 246 for a lofty 750 total. He had only one open and 26 strikes in his three-game set. Matthews also rolled a very nice 268 high game and 664 series in Sundowner action.
Nick Picard led the Monday Mixed League with a high game of 258 helping towards a 693 total. Hel also rolled a 667 set in another league.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Patrick Visconti (257-686), Brandon Olson (680), Gary Hatter Jr. (267-674), Rob Lyman (273-667), Jacob Silgero (279-666 and 268-653), Mark Gschwind (657), Mark Svatek (257-656), Glenn Mason (655) and Larry Eakins Jr. (255).
The Sundowners League provided the top women’s scores, with Lori Hammack being the top gun with the only 600 set for the week. Hammack rolled individual games of 233, 197, and 178 for a 608 total.
Judy Reyna posted a very nice individual game of 231 contributing toward a 599 set. Christine Speer was third high with a 554.
Senior bowler Bobbie Long rolled a nice 517 series with a 195 high game.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former league bowler having passed away. Calvin R. Pfeil Sr. passed at the age of 90 last week. Calvin was a longtime bowler and Victoria Men’s Bowling Association director and was inducted into the VUSBC Hall of Fame in 1996 for his longtime service to the association. I extend my sympathy and condolences to his family, especially to his wife, Lela Margaret, after 70 years of marriage.
As I mentioned last week, entry forms for the women’s and men’s state tournament are available at the Century Lanes front desk.
The closing date for the 88th Texas Annual Open Tournament will be Feb. 19, 2020. The team event will be held in New Braunfels, and the singles/doubles will be at the Astro Super Bowl in San Antonio.
The 83rd Annual Ladies Championship entry closing date will be Feb. 25. The tournament will be held in Cut and Shoot.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) SENIORS and GOLDEN OLDIES Women: Billy Mathiews 185-499; N. Smith 190-487; C. Wilson 484; Men: A. Garcia 203-568; D. Marques 202-532; E. Smith 233-527; J. Mitchell 516; J. Martinez 514; D. Flores 510; M. Almendarez 502; A. Hempel 207; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: O. Jackson 198-543; C. Tudor 192-539; L. Hammaqck 526; N. McNary 510; Men: D. Matthews 268-750; H. Bellanger 298-729; P. Visconti 257-686; G. Hatter Jr. 267-674; R. Lyman 273-667; N. Picard 667; J. Silgero 279-666; M. Gschwind 247-657; M. Svatek 257-656; T. Crowe 226-643; L. Eakins Jr. 255-640; W. Hendrix 247-635; J. Matson 605; K. Schupbach 598; B. Olson 226-597; C. Reynolds 230-594; E. Smith 594; J. Shoup 242-590; R. Marques 584; M. Shows 578; D. Knowlan 577; L. Caballero 576; L. Hall 571; C. Diaz 560;CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Long 195-517; B. Mathiews 432; SUNDOWNERS 1ST TEAMMATES Women: L. Hammack 233-608; J. Reyna 231-599; C. Speer 554; S. Wharton 549; T. Wortham 517; P. Robles 502; J. McNary 215; Men: N. Picard 258-693; L. Helms 298-689; B. Olson 246-680; D. Matthews 268-664; G. Mason 246-655; J. Silgero 268-653; B. Turek Jr.243-642; J. Shoup 634; P. Visconti 255-628; T. Crowe 625; M. Svatek 624; M. Flores 623; A. Rolette 244-622; K. Stasny 240-621; M. Unger 612; B. Hyden 238-612; L. Conner 605; T. Bennett 247-603; S. Chavez 602; D. Richards 236-601; B. Matula 248-601; J. Cass 594; S. Zeplin 591; R. Lyman 590; M. Pesek 589; C. Aiken 580; A. Thompson 243-580; M. Conchola 579; S. Dickinson 233-578; M. Michalec 576; E. Smith 227-573; R. Silgero 570; S. Kocian 567; C. Hammack 562; T. Williams 562; T.J. Mooney 551
