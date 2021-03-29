After the 2020 Women’s and Open City Tournaments were cancelled due to COVID, local bowlers were ready for this years’ competition.
Although the tournament cash payouts are based on a handicap format to give everyone a chance to win, the big draw for high average bowlers is the City Championship. While the City Championship has no monetary payout, the reward has always been the prestige of bowling the top scratch score for the three events, team, singles and doubles and being crowned the City Champion.
The Open Tournaments has two divisions based on average with 190 and above in Division I and 189 and below in Division II.
After one week of competition the current leaders in each event are waiting to see if their scores are high enough to withstand the remaining competition.
Victoria USBC 14th Annual Open Tournament
Two time former Open City Champion T.J. Mooney leads the City Championship race with a nine game total of 2,045. He scored 611 in the team event, 749 in singles and 685 in the doubles event. He also leads the handicap singles and all events with his scores.
The Div 1 Doubles leaders are Mike Unger (667) and Donald L. Knowlan (678) with a score of 1,345. The four person team, Twin Pines leads with a score of 2,541. Team members and individual scores are Justin Shoup (621), Brandon Olson (587), Mike Unger (691) and Don Knowlan (642).
The Div 2 Singles leader is Joseph Heaning with a score of 720. The Doubles leaders are Mark Cherry (627) and Jon Walden (738) with a score of 1,365. The team JT’S Crew is currently leading with a score of 2,490. Team members are Justin Tweedle (672), Teri Mason (644), Christine Speer (598) and Glenn Mason (576).
Victoria USBC 14th Annual Women’s Tournament
Sharon Guinn currently leads the City Championship race for the Women’s Tournament. She produced scores of 542 Team, 542 Singles and 560 Doubles for a score of 1,644. She is a former Champions previously having won the City Championship in 2013.
There is a tie for the singles lead with Samantha Wharton and Lauren Kuecker posting a 665 series.
In the doubles event, Laura Diaz bowled a 506 scratch for her first her first career 500, which amounted to 673 with handicap. With her double partner Patricia Robles 632 set, they took the lead with a 1,305 total. The team In It To Win It is in first place with a score of 2,559. Team members and individual scores are Laura Diaz (656), Judy Reyna (648), Patricia Robles (651) and Sharon Guinn (604).
Laura Diaz leads the handicap All Events race with a nine game total of 1,942.
Two more days of competition next week will wrap up the tournament.
