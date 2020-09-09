Competitive bowling has returned in the new fall season and Jacob Silgero led the way in the two top
high scoring leagues.
In the first night of the Monday Mixed League he was the high man with a big 269 high game
contributing towards a 689 total. He also led the opening night of the Thursday Sundowners with
individual games of 223, 267 and 217 for a 707 total to post the first 700 in the 2020-21 season.
He finished strong at the end of last season and he has retained his stroke.
Dave Matthews followed Siglero by rolling the second high score in both leagues. On Monday night he
posted a 678 set and followed with a 682 on Thursday night.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Michael Conchola (676), Nick Picard (663) Mike Stacy
(663), Joseph Heaning (655), S. Zeplin (266), Rob Lyman (256) and Justen Tweedle (256).
Samantha Wharton led the women with a nice 580 series with a 207 high game Thursday night.
Christine came back in the third game and posted an outstanding 253 high game in Sundowner action
and finished with a 568 total.
Carol Nelson rolled a nice 225 high game. Senior bowler Nancy Smith posted a very nice 203 high game
on her way to a 515 series in the Over The Hill League.
I hope to continue to see good scores as the season progresses.
With the competitive football season also starting and the limited space in the sports section I hope the
sports editor can find a certain day in the week for the bowling column.
Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the 2020 PBA League on National TV with four expansion franchises and
two all-women’s teams at a new venue. The league will consist of 12 teams split in two divisions,
Anthony and Carter. For the safety of the players due to COVID-19, the league will be limited to athletes,
managers, and essential staff only, with no fans on site.
This will be quite a change from the rambunctious fans at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine. Plans are for
the league to return to Bayside in 2021.
The race for the prestigious Elias Cup will begin on FS 1 on Sunday September 27 at 1100: am local time
with the Anthony Division Quarterfinals. The Carter Division Quarterfinals will begin at 6:00pm the same
day. The broadcast will resume Monday at 6:00 pm local for the Anthony Division and 8:00 pm for the
Carter Division. The League will continue competition through Tuesday and Wednesday. The
Championship finals will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RESULTS
OVER THE HILL 1 ST (5 way tie) FRAMEFILLERS, OUT OF TOWNES, 4 PITY SAKE, WHY NOTS, and AW SHUCKS Women: N. Smith 203-515; J. Lambrecht 163-471; D. Cooley 162-437; Men: B. fisseler 178-528; L. Helms 191-487; A. Hempel 477; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST (5 way tie) WANNA BEES, REDDING & ASSOCIATES, GUYS & DOLLS, TEAM #17, and NDO Women: S. Guinn 185-496; C. Gerner 172-476; C. Tudor 191-454; Men: J. Silgero 265-689; D. Matthews 244-678; N. Picard 234-663; M. Stacy 234-663; W. Hendrix 231-640; T. Crowe 237-631; L. Hall 626; A. rester 625; B. Simmons 225-620; R. Lyman 256-618; J. Heanning 607; M. Flores 227-590; J. Matson 586; M. Pesek 583; J. Martinez 231-576; R. Marques 567; B. Redding 564; J. Talbott 560; P. Visconti 557; THURSDAY SUNDOWNES 1 ST ( tie ) HOT DOGS & DONUTS and LET IT ROLL Women: S. Wharton 207-580; C. Speer 253-568; T. Wortham 203-512; C. Nelson 225-501; B. Koebrick 500; Men: J. Silgero 267-707; D. Matthews 244-682; M. Conchola 233-676; J. Heaning 230-655; R. Lyman 236-644; T.J. Mooney 228-643; J. Tweedle 256-633; M. Mize 632; R. Waterbury 235- 619; J. Shoup 590; B. Fisseler 589; P. Christy 236-585; C. Hammack 578; B. Olson 576; M. Svatek 574; M. Stacy 574; M. Hernandez 573; J. Matson 573; S. Zeplin 266-571; S. Dickinson 566; G. Brooks 562; M. Unger 562; E. Park 559; D. Reissig 557; L. Hall 553; L. Conner 549.
