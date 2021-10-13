Jerry Cano was on target Monday night to bowl three clean games on his way to the weekly scoring honors. He started the first game with the front six strikes before a slight pull left him the 3-10 split, which he converted for a spare. A double and nine spare eight followed to give him a nice 255 game.
He added a 257 second game with the front five strikes, nine spare turkey helping his game. After opening the last game with a double, Cano’s thumb started to swell, causing a late release and he started pulling the ball to leave cross over 6-10 leaves for a 204.The three game set of 716 overshadowed Jacob Silgero’s 700 on Thursday night. Cano’s career high set is a 784 bowled on Feb. 11, 2015, when he also rolled his first of two career 300, two days before his birthday.
Silgero started Sundowner league play with two good games of 254 and 244 before three open frames in the third game left him with a 204 final game and 700 series. Flat 10 pin leaves and misses hurt his last game and series.
Both Cano and Silgero rolled 22 strikes each in the three games.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Ryan Marques 255-688 in Sundowners and a big 278 individual game in Monday Mixed. Tom Crowe (680), DoLee Knowlan (255-674), Miles Michalec (668), Kenny Schupbach (256-657), TJ Mooney (664/257-650), Steve Dickinson (255) and Anthony Adames (254).
Samantha Wharton broke the 600 mark for the women during Sundowner competition. She rolled individual games of 191, 200 and 222 for a nice 613 set.
It is with sorrow that I note that former local league bowler Leslie Gusman passed away on Oct. 4.
Leslie bowled in local leagues from 1984 through 2000 and achieved several honors. In 1995 he bowled a perfect game after having come close with a 298 in 1994. He was among the top 10 in average during the 93-94 (204) and 96-97 (205) seasons. He also teamed with Cruz Ortiz to win the Div. 1 Doubles title in the 1997 VUSBC City Tournament. I remember competing against Leslie in the Red River League and in several Latin Bowlers Tournaments. He and wife Mackie also bowled in several mixed leagues during that time span. My deepest condolence and sorrow are extended to his family on their loss.
The Victoria USBC Association will hold a city tournament open forum at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to discuss ways to improve participation in the tournament or any changes that will benefit the bowlers. At 3 p.m. on the same day a Blind Draw Bracket Doubles Tournament will be held. Entry deadline for the tournament is Thursday at 9 p.m.
Jack Biondolillo, a Houston native, died Oct. 2 at the age of 81. He was the first PBA bowler to roll a 300 on national TV. He defeated Les Schissler in the opening game of the 1967 Tournament of Champions and won a $10,000 bonus. I was watching that match on ABC TV Wide World of Sports. I also remember seeing Biondolillo in a team match at the Opening ceremonies of the Victoria Palace Lanes in 1958. Two PBA titles, a National Doubles Title with Hall of Famer Don Ellis, and a 1971 Japan Cup win were among his biggest wins.
The Chris Paul PBA Celebrity Invitational Tournament will be televised Sunday on Fox.
OVER THE HILL 1ST HERE 4 THE BEER Women: B. Mathiews 465; D. Cooley 463; Men: A. Hempel 199-537; L. Helms 207-535; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: S. Guinn 216-524; Men: J. Cano 257-716; T. Crowe 238-680; D. Knowlan 255-674; K. Schupbach 256-667; R. Lyman 235-661; TJ Mooney 257-650; T. Thompson 632; A. Perez 235-631; R. Marques 278-630; D. Matthews 247-621; J. Matson 230-599; D. Hale 597; M. Stacy 594; B. Hammack 593; W. Wood 224-589; J. Pennell 587; G. Hatter Jr. 231-586; K. Culberson 582; N. Picard 574; P. Visconti 574; M. Brown 571; L. Caballero 569; L. Hall 563; M. Moore 561; J. Benavides 232-561; H. Hammond 561; J. Jimenez 560; M. Gshwind 553; T. Miller 553; SUNDOWNERS 1ST #ALLLLREADY Women: S. Wharton 222-613; O. Jackson 202-536; T. Mason 533; K. Garcia 525; J. McNary 213-509; C. Speer 500; P. Robles 204; M. King 203; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST PIN PALS Women: C. Wilson 253-583; L. Gonzales 226-575; FALL BUMPERS 1 ST TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 72-139; M. Leur 66-128; Boys: T. do 105-200; B. Mann 101-170; FALL YOUTH 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: A. Olson 129-314; L. Rivera 99-277; Boys: M. Rangel 159-429; K. Hodge 131-372; T. Zuber 118-342; P. Gonzales 117-322; E. Gonzales 109-304.
