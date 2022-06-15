The upgrade from wooden lanes and approaches to synthetic has been completed along with other upgrades to give the house a different look.
After being closed for three weeks, the lanes were open to the public on June 13 at 5:00 pm. The lanes were inspected, measured and certified per USBC and ready for the Tuesday Funtappers League. The Rolling Thunder League will start June 16 and the Young & Restless League (Youth and Adult) scheduled to start June 18.
Some of the summer activities start with Mondays from 2:00 PM – 11:00 pm you can rent a lane by the hour or pay per game. Tuesday and Wednesday are still VIP days with a $3.50 per line cost, including shoes, from 2 :00 – 11:00pm. Saturday: Moonlight Bowling from 9:00 pm to close, strike with a colored head pin and win a free game. Super Sunday Specials are back, bowl unlimited games 1:00 pm – 4pm for $10.00 per person and $12 per person from 6:00pm to 10:00 pm, shoes are included.
With the synthetic lanes, local bowlers can learn to adjust to oil dressing transition, which should help as they compete on the same surface as in out of town tournaments.
Looking at the latest standings from the Texas State Open Tournament, we have several local bowlers that scored well. The final results should be posted in a couple of weeks. In the TEAM Event Div 2: Team 95 has the high score from local bowlers with 3,274 pins and is in 44th place. In Div 3: Knuckles Deep is in 10th place and has a score of 3,415. In the DOUBLES EVENT Div 2: the top local score is Justin Shoup-T.J. Mooney 1,346 in 50th place. Div 3: Jerry Cano-Felix Silgero 1,346, 78th place. Div 4: Mark Gschwind-Miles Michalec 1,429 in 16th. In SINGLES EVENT, Div2: 11th place Joey Matson 745, Div 3: 13th Drake Hale 739, Div 4: Daryl Martin 702. ALL EVENTS Div 1: Scratch: 57th T.J. Mooney 1,931, Div 2: 84th Mathew Flores 1,987, Div 3: 5th Drake Hale 2,177.
The latest local bowlers top scores from the Texas State USBC Womens’ Championship: TEAM EVENT, Div 4: 29th place, Like Mother Like Daughter 2,616, DOUBLES EVENT Div 4: 103rd Carley Schon-Karen Filip 1,248, Div 5: 62nd Pat Bomba-Gloria Billo 1,265, SINGLES EVENT, Div 5: 14th Pat Bomba 712; 67th Winona Klacman 668, ALL EVENTS Div 5: 22nd Pauline Janak 2,053; 55th Pat Bomba 1,992.
On the PBA Tour, Jason Belmonte has continued to demonstrate why he is considered the best bowler in the world.
With four 2022 PBA titles in his pocket this year, he entered the PBA Tour Finals in a close race with Anthony Simosen for the Player of The Year Award.
After a four-game seeding round with two different oil patterns, Simonsen and Belmonte emerged as the top seed in their respective groups. In Group 1 step-ladder, Kris Prather defeated Tom Daugherty 201-194 to advance but ran into perfection as Kyle Troup hammered a 300 game against his 176.
Troup advanced into a race to 2 games against top seed Belmonte but did not have the same carry and lost two straight games 221-205 and 242-187 for Belmonte to win Group 1.
In Group 2, Dom Barrett defeated Jakob Butturff 234-225 and E.J. Tackett 235-199 to face Simonsen in a race to 2 games. Barrett had a great strike line and defeated Simonsen 279-247 and 246-205 to win Group 2. As good as Barrett was Belmonte was better opening with a 300 game against Barrett’s 238 and finishing the match with a 235-202 win for his fifth title of the year and 30th career win. Belmonte was not only able to find the right angle, he was able to adjust his ball speed for great strike carry and a lock on his 7th Player of The Year award.
There was an added wrinkle on the King of the Lane telecast with a Royal Family Edition in a Baker format, where players alternate frames. The matches pitted well known PBA parents and their kid as a doubles pardner against other well known bowlers. It was an opportunity for the younger generation to showcase their skills and they were impressive.
Kyle Troup and his father, 72 year old Guppy, were dubbed the reigning Royal Family because of their combined 17 PBA titles. Guppy earned his titles in the 1980’s but has been slowed by health issues.
In the first match Ryan and Chris Barnes defeated Jordan and Wes Malott 243-237. After a six bagger going into the 10th frame, Wes left the 10 pin, spared and struck for a 237. Chris rolled a clutch double in the 10th to win 243-237. Ryan and Jordan are members of the Junior Team USA and are on College bowling scholarships. The Barnes had an easy victory over the Troups 223-169 to take over the throne.
The next contenders were Tom Smallwood and his 10 year old son against Ronnie Russell and 17 year old son Caden. Caden rolled five for five strikes and Ronnie picked up three 9 spares before getting a late five bagger for a 238-160 win. In a match for the throne, both youth rolled four strikes out of five but the Barnes reeled off 8 consecutive strikes for a 267-242 win to stay on the throne.
The next contenders were the mother-daughter duo of Carolyn Dorin-Ballard and Alyssa Ballard against Parker Bohn III and son Brandon both left-handers. The Bohns opened with a five bagger but the ladies trimmed the lead with a four bagger. Brandon had four strikes on the right lane but left the 6-8 split on a pocket hit in the ninth. Needing a double to shut out the ladies, Parker struck on the first ball but left a solid 7 pin for a spare and 235. Carolyn delivered three clutch strikes in the 10th for a 237 and 2 pins win to go against the Barnes. In the battle for the Royal Family Crown both teams were in the pocket but the Ballards’ had a better strike carry to win 248-217 to be crowned Queens of The Lanes. Alyssa is committed to attend and bowl at Vanderbilt University.
