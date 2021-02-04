Michael Conchola got off to an inauspicious start during last week’s Thursday Sundowners League when he missed a single pin spare in the first frame of the first game. That miss was the only open frame in the three games as he zeroed in to post the only 700 plus for the week.
Conchola generated enough strikes to roll individual games of 212, 248 and 258 for a very nice 718 total. Mike is another local bowler who progressed through youth league to continue to bowl well.
Rob Lyman scored the second high total as he led the Spring Monday Mixed League with games of 214, 235 and 244 for a 693 series. An open frame in each game stopped his chance at a 700 set. Lyman also posted a nice 654 total in Thursday Sundowners action.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Sterling Kocian (680), Jacob Silgero (676), Randy Vivero (675), Woody Wood (674), David Matthews (258-669/665), Mike Unger (651) and TJ Mooney (650). Senior bowler Gerald Brooks rolled a great individual game of 264 in Sundowners competition. Mike Stacy with a (257), and Chris Diaz (254) also posted a great individual game.
Olivia Jackson rolled the women’s top score in Thursday Sundowners competition with a 202-573 and Bailey Koebrick followed with a 213-528.
Victoria USBC members, don’t forget about the local association annual meeting at 11 a.m. Feb. 20. Only Officers and Directors will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss agenda.
Four directors will be elected as some terms expire. If you are interested in being involved in the administrative side of the local association, there are board member applications at the Century front desk.
After the meeting there will be a blind draw bracket doubles tournament that will start at 1 pm. The entry deadline for the tournament will be 9 p.m. Feb. 18. The tournament will feature 2 games of qualifying for a seeded bracket. All teams will advance to the bracket round.
On the PBA Tour, Francois (Franke) Lavoie, the Canadian Star earned the top seed in the Southwest Region of the PBA Players Championship and waited to see would challenge him to advance to the finals of the Players Championship and a $250,000 first place payoff.
In the first step-ladder match AJ Chapman faced a 23 year old Benjamin Martinez in his first PBA Tournament. Martinez who competed and graduated from a college in Georgia hails from Guadalajara, Mexico. They both started with an opening turkey before Chapman left a split in the fourth frame. Martinez looked like a seasoned veteran with the first 7 strikes before leaving a 2-4-10 splint in the 8th frame which he converted for his spare.
He blew by Chapman with a 276-245 victory. In the second match he faced Kevin Williams who went through three ball changes in the first six frames before finding the reaction that he wanted to string strikes and finished with a 237 game. After an open frame Martinez needed a double in the 10th frame to win the match but finished with a strike spare for a 237 and forcing a one ball roll-off. Williams won the match 9-8.
In the next match he defeated Packy Hanrahan the four seed 214-192 to face Lavoie. Williams finished first with a 232 game and when Lavoie could not double in the 10th frame, he scored a 232 game forcing another roll-off which Lavoie won 10-9 to join Anthony Simonsen as a finalist the Players Championship finals.
The Central Region finals will be televised Saturday at 3 p.m. Saturday and the East Region finals will be televised Sunday at 1 p.m. on FS1. Tom Smallwood is the top seed in the South region and Pflugarville’s Wes Malott is seeded fourth. Kyle Troup is the top seed in the East Regional.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) FRAME FILLERS and JUST FRIENDS Women: J. Lambrecht 456; B. Mathiews 432; D. Cooley 427; C. Wilson 421; Men: L. Helms 201-575; J. Mitchell 222-511; M. Mathieu 504; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST (3 way tie) IRRITABLE BOWL SYNDROME, TEN BACK, and NDO Women: J. Reyna 197-517; L. Hammack 505; Men: R. Lyman 244-693; W. Wood 240-674; D. Matthews 258-669; D. Knowlan 639; M. Stacy 257-639; C. Diaz 254-636; N. Picard 245-622; P. Visconti 236-619; M. Flores 225-614; J. Cano 243-607; T. Crowe 601; T. Maupins 232-595; A. Rester 590; K. Schupbach 578; R. Rendon 576; R. Marques 573; D. Tamm 225-572; W. Hendrix 568; J. Martinez 560; J. Maupins 558; L. Caballero 236-550; CAPTAIN’S 1ST SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: C. Wilson 428; B. Mathiews 399; D. Schmidt 375; J. Lambrecht 375; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) MY DIXIE WRECKED and GUTTERLY RIDICULOUS Women: O. Jackson 202-573; B. Koebrick 213-528; K. King 523; C. Speer 521; L. Hammack 507; Men: M. Conchola 258-718; S. Kocian 241-680; J. Silgero 244-676; R. Vivero 246-675; D. Matthews 248-665; R. Lyman 249-654; M. Unger 244-651; TJ Mooney 234-650; S. Dickinson 638; S. Zeplin 248-628; D. Knowlan 226-618; B. Olson 614; G. Brooks 264-609; N. Picard 594; J. Tweedle 238-575; G. Mason 574; R. Waterbury 566; M. Svatek 230-565; B. Bonewald 565; M. Stacy 227-563; P. Visconti 559; L. Conner 558; R. North 556; C. Reeves 554; M. Brown 551;
SPRING BUMPERS (age 5-8) 1st TEAM #2 Girls: L. Do 69-127; Boys: J. Snow 86-159; S. Allums 77-134; SPRING YOUTH 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: R. Shoup 110-279; A.Olson 89-261; L.Torres 92-227;
