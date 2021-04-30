After last week’s great 790 series in the Thursday league, Jacob Silgero was able to find a good line in the Spring Monday Mixed to earn the weekly high series on consecutive weeks.
He opened the first game with a 244 game and then followed with games of 205 and 258 for a 707 total.
Due to a couple errant shots in the second game he had only one double but a clean game helped his score. He had one missed spare in the first game and was clean the rest of the way with a 25 strike performance. Silgero also posted a 255 high game on his way to a 673 on Monday night. He seems to be reading the lanes and making the right adjustments to score well.
T.J. Mooney also generated a 25 strike night in the Sundowners league but three split opens in the set hurt his total. He rolled individual games of 243,257, and 203 for a 703 and second high.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Kenny Schupbach (254-683), David Matthews (265-658) and Ryan Marques with a very nice 263 individual. Senior bowler Bob Fisseler had a very nice 235 high game and 615 series on Thursday night.
Bailey Koebrick was high for the women with a 225 high game contributing towards a 572 series in Thursday Sundowners action. Lori Hammack was second high with a 548.
The first brackets of the Kia PBA playoffs round of 16 were on display on Fox FS1 last Saturday and Sunday. The 16 bowlers were selected based on points accumulated during the 2021 PBA Tour season.
In the first match No. 1 seed Kyle Troup was pushed to a ninth and 10th frame roll off by No. 16 seed Andy Anderson. In the first game of the race for 2 points, with each win counting one point, Troup had a 41 pin early lead but Anderson managed to fight back with a six bagger to finish with a 233 game. Troup struck and spared in the 10th to finish with a 234. Troup had an early 30 pin lead in the second game but a string of five strikes by Anderson gave him a 225-212 win.
After Anderson opened the roll-off with a spare in the 9th, Troup closed him out with a turkey and 8 for a 58. Denmark’s Thomas Larsen swept Anthony Simonsen 255-238 and 279-244 to advance to the quarterfinals. On Sunday Francois Lavoie split game with Dick Allen, winning the first game 266-185 and losing the second 258-238 to force a playoff. Lavoie won 59-50.
In the second match Jakob Butturff and Bill O’Neil also split games. Butturff won the first game 257-197 and seemed to be on his way to a sweep but he left the 6-7 split in the 10th frame and lost 227-222. O’Neill won the roll-off 49 to 39 to advance and defend his title.
The final round of 16 will be televised Saturday May 1 a 12:30 pm and Sunday at 7 p.m.
Those matches illustrate the point that you may be down to your opponent but one open or single pin leaves on their part can give you the opening you need to win the match.
The winner of the playoffs will win $100,000 and a WWE Championship belt.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W+L=W Women: T. Wortham 191-521; C. Wilson 495; R. Wortham 494; Men: L. Conner 218-617; R. Lyman 225-599; M. Stacy 595; M. Wortham 586; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: N. Smith 481; C. Wilson 475; D. Edison 463; Men: R. Estrada 199-501; L. Helms 495; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) HALL OF FAMERS and RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: L. Hammack 194-548; S. fuller 490; Men: J. Silgero 258-707; K. Schupbach 254-683; R. Lyman 244-639; B. Hammack 617; M. Stacy 235-613; A. Benavides 2225-599; T. Crowe 596; L. Hall 593; D. Matthews 583; R. Marques 263-582; A. Rester 233-575; W. Hendrix 562; R. Vivero 559; R. Gonzales 550; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B. Mathiews 453; B. Long 436; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED B. Koebrick 225-572; P. Robles 202-526;K. kling 522; O. Jackson 205; Men: T.J. Mooney 257-703; J. Silgero 255-673; D. Matthews 265-658; C. Hammack 225-634; B. Fisseler 235-615; A. Rester 242-595; S. Dickinson 595; M. Conchola 225-594; M. Svatek 592; M. Mize 588; L. Hall 588; G. Mason 573; R. Lyman 571; J. Tweedle 563; H. Tesch 235-563; G. Brooks 231-556; S. Zeplin 555; P. Visconti 555; B. Olson 555; R. Musser 550; M. Flores 241;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM #2 Girls: L. Do 103-181; Boys: T. Do 117-205; J. Snow 105-193; SPRINNG YOUTH 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: R. Shoup 140-362; M. Garcia 194; Boys: J. Benavides 145-390; T. Zuber 136-365; D. Corpus 123-317; J. Shoup 103-259.
