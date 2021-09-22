Tom Crowe rolled a great series during last weeks’ Sundowner League play with three clean games on his way to individuals of 268, 245 and 277 for a robust 790 total. His score greatly outpaced the field as he had a great line to start game one. The second game his ball was finishing a little strong leaving 4 pins through the first four frames. Not wanting to make a big move, he sought advice from his close friend Stacy who recommended that he move his eyes further down lane, which resulted in a six bagger for his 245. He started the last game with the first nine strikes before a crossover hit left him the 6 pin for a spare. Tom’s career high series is an 824 and local high an 808.
Steve Dickinson posted a 678 set in the same league for second high. Matthew Flores led the Monday Mixed with a 659 for third high for the week. Other bowlers breaking the 250 high game mark were Harvey Hernandez (268), Lindy Conner (267), Xavier Wilson (254), Steve Zeplin (253) and Kenny Schupbach (251).
Samantha Wharton was high for the women this week with a 545 set in Sundowner action. Pat Robles rolled a nice 232 individual game.
It is with sorrow that I note again of two former Victoria league bowlers having passed away. John Garonie died recently at the age of 87. I knew John as a co-worker at Dupont, where he was a Lab Supervisor and as a bowler in the DuPont League at the Palace Lanes in the 1970’s.
Willie Reyna was the second bowler who left us with his passing on Sept. 17 at the age of 67.
Willie was influenced to join a league by his younger brother Mike and sister-in-law Judy and started bowling during the 1988 fall season. He enjoyed the game through the 2013-14 year until physical disability prevented him from competing. He had some great achievements, bowling two 300 games and being on a four member male team that holds a City Record for high game with a score of 998. He was also on a City Tournament winning team in 2006. Future services for Willie are pending for a later date.
My deepest condolence and sympathy are extended to the Garonie and Reyna families on their loss.
Tom Hess was the leader of the 2021 USBC Senior Masters after the 15 game qualifying round and he lost only one match during the double-elimination match play round to fellow PBA50 rookie Chris Barnes 731-647. He was the #4 seed in Sunday’s step-ladder finals and defeated Donnie Hogue 247-212 in the opening match. In a lane transition struggle he defeated Pete Weber 201-183 in the 2nd match by switching to a different ball on each lane. The ball selection was great as he defeated Doug Kent 269-216 in the semi-finals. Facing the undefeated top seed Chris Barnes, Hess needed to beat Barnes twice, which he did 278-226 and 237-203. The victory earned the 51 year old Hess a $20,000 check, his second straight PBA50 major title and third career major title. He also locked up the 2021 Rookie of the Year and PBA 50 Player of the year honors.
OVER THE HILL 1ST BACK IN THE DAY Women: C. Wilson 458; J. Lambrecht 190-453; Men: R. Estrada 195-506; J. Mitchell 488; MONDAY MIXED 1ST MISFITS Women: S. Guinn 223-527; L. Diaz 503; Men: M. Flores 248-659; J. Silgero 235-634; X. Wilson 254-634; D. Matthews 631; B. Hammack 627; K. Schupbach 251-620; R. Lyman 619; B. Simmons 227-618; B. Miller 244-611; P. Visconti 604; A. Perez 599; M. Stacy 242-594; R. Fisseler 224-592; A. Thompson 584; M. Gshwind 584; J. Martinez 225-581; J. Benavides 580; D. Knowlan 579; J. Matson 234-578; TJ Mooney 575; B. Bonewald 572; D. Sweet 572; A. Rester 224-564; R. Marques 551; R. North 233; SUNDOWNERS 1ST ( tie) TEAM 6 and BEACH BUMS Women: S. Wharton 545; P. Robles 232-535; Men: T. Crowe 277-790; S. Dickinson 237-678; S. Zeplin 253-647; G. Hatter Jr. 246-641; R. Lyman 236-640; C. Hammack 238-638; D. Reissig 628; M. Unger 626; P. Visconti 231-618; J. Silgero 236-613; M. Stacy 232-605;S. Kocian 605; M. Svatek 603; D. Matthews 233-601; M. Mize 601; N. Picard 601; D. Knowlan 590; A. Rester 585; P. Chrisco 585; H. Hernandez 268-581; G. Mason 578; L. Conner 267-577; R. Marques 575; M. Flores 565; B. Marques 559; J. Matson 558; JD Villalobos 236;
CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: W. Klacman 220-553; C. Wilson 513; L. Gonzalez201-510; B. Mathiews 205-504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.