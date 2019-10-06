One week after Brian Hyden rolled the first 300 game of the new season, Tom Crowe and Matthew Flores followed with perfect games of their own.
Tom Crowe was the big gun this week with individual games of 239, 201 and 300 to total 739 for the weekly high honors in Sundowner League play. This was Crowe’s fourth 300 game locally, and he continues to add to his sparkling bowling resume.
Flores, a relative newcomer to the game who has been bowling five years off and on, started the Monday Mixed League in good spirits, joking with friends that he was going to bowl a 300 game. After opening with games of 191 and 207, he settled into a good rhythm and was in the 7th frame before realizing that a perfect game was possible. After seeking advice from his brother Jacob, Matthew told me that he was not nervous until the 10th frame. The first two balls were pocket hits, but on the 12th ball, he crossed over for a Brooklyn strike, his first career 300 and a 698 set to lead the Monday Mixed League.
Flores was also witness to Crowe’s 300 game in the Sundowner League as he was competing on the same lanes. Congratulations!
Mark Svatek was consistent this week with games of 259, 257 and 211 for a 727 series to grab the second high total as well as the second 700 for the week.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Unger (696), Shawn Miller (662), David Matthews (660), Joey Matson (249-659), Matthew Flores (650), Danny Reissig (268), Glenn Mason (257) and Lindy Conner (256).
Olivia Jackson was high for the ladies with the only 600 in the week. Competing in the Monday Mixed League, she rolled games of 201, 191 and 219 for a 611 total.
Kim Kuecker and Lori Hammack tied for the second high set with a 532.
I was sorry to hear of the deaths of two former local league bowlers Sept. 27, both of whom I was acquainted with.
Benny Hurdle died at the age of 84 and was bowling in the early years of the Carbide League. I first met Benny while I was setting pins at the Campus, now Woodlawn Lanes, in 1956. He enjoyed the game and bowled in league competition until the mid-1960s.
Lucile Ulrich was 89 years of age when she passed . She was a longtime bowler and also served in the Victoria Women’s Bowling Association on the administrative end. Among her many bowling achievements were VWBA City Tournament doubles titles in 1964 and with daughter JoNell in 1977; a 1968 City Championship; and team titles in 1969, 1976 and 1984. She also served as a VWBA Director 1994-1997 and as Secretary-Treasurer 1999-2001. She was also a certified bowling coach and enjoyed interacting with people.
My sincerest condolences and sympathy to the families.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: N. Smith 458; B. Schmidt 435; B. Mathiews 435; Men: L. Helms 545; A. Garcia 518; R. Palmer 201-506; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: O. Jackson 219-611; L. Hammack 532; Men: M. Flores 300-698; J. Matson 249-659; J. Holbert 224-632; D. Tamm 631; D. Matthews 628; K. Schupbach 234-628; T. Crowe 610; G. Weaver 248-600; B. Olson 227-597; L. Conner 256-596; C. Diaz 593; R. Vivero 591; J. Shoup 587; N. Picard 585; R. Lyman 581; D. Knowlan 573; P. Visconti 568; M. Stacy 568; M. Gschwind 565; G. Hatter Jr. 564; B. Marques 553; R. Rendon 553; CAPTAIN’S 1ST SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: C. Goode 200-508; B. Mathiews 461; B. Long 436; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) POCKET POUNDERS and TEAMMATES Women: K. Kuecker 532; J. McNary 527; J. Sims 524; P. Robles 201-516; C. Speer 507; O. Jackson 502; L. Williams 501; J. Reyna 203; Men: T. Crowe 300-739; M. Svatek 259-727; M. Unger 243-696; S. Miller 234-662; D. Matthews 246-660; M. Flores 233-650; M. Stacy 225-638; R. Lyman 232-634; D. Reissig 268-631; G. Mason 257-629; S. Dickinson 628; J.
Cano 620; S. Kocian 615; B. Hyden 615; J. Cass 224-614; T. Williams 247-614; S. Chavez 610; T.J. Mooney 225-610; M. Gschwind 608; J. Shoup 595; D. Richards 587; J. Talbott 225-580; J. Wittenburg 579; S. Zeplin 233-574; T. Bennett 569; C. Reynolds 566; J. Matson 566; B. Olson 563; P. Visconti 562; B. Fisseler 562; K. Stasny 560; L. Helms 553; J. silgero 232-552; B. Korczynski 551; R. Gutierrez 551
