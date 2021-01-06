Tom Crowe posted the top score in the first week of 2021 and Rob Lyman was the high bowler in the last week of 2020.
Apparently with all the football bowl games and other sports that were competing the last week of December, there was was not enough room for the bowling article, so I am adding last week’s scores.
Crowe was the high man with individual games of 220, 246 and 203 contributing towards a 669 series.
Lyman posted a 246 high game on his way to a 644 set. Both bowlers were competing in the Monday Mixed League. Dave Matthews rolled a 651 total and was the only other bowler to break the 650 mark in the last two weeks.
Sharon Guinn has had the top score for the women for five straight weeks. This week she posted a 560 series in Monday Mixed action.
Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, the Sundowners league was not scheduled to compete.
The Over The Hill and Monday Mixed Leagues scheduled two 18 week sessions instead of a 36 week season to make it easier for bowlers to join sanctioned competition at a later time in the year.
In the Over The Hill (Senior League) three teams tied with 44 1/2 wins. the team Alley Gators won a roll off over the Frame Fillers and Why Nots. Team members on Alley Gators were Lillian Alex, Barbara Bouchard, Roque Estrada and Matt Mathieu.
The Wanna Bees were the runaway winners in the Monday Mixed League with members Mike Stacy, Sharon Guinn, David Matthews and Tom Crowe.
It is with sadness that I note of another former league bowler having passed away in the death of Stephen McPhail on December 22. I remember that Stephen worked at Union Carbide and also bowled in the Century Strikers in in the mid 1980’s. I also had an opportunity to see him while participating in local tournaments. My condolence and sympathy go out to his family.
A reminder that the VUSBC Annual meeting is scheduled for February 20 at the Century Lanes. The VUSBC board of directors will meet at 10:00 am and the meeting for association members will follow at 11 am.
This meeting gives Victoria USBC members an opportunity to voice an opinion on how the local association is being run.
A Blind Draw Bracket Doubles tournament is scheduled for 1 pm after the meetings. The teams will consist of “A” and “B” bowlers based on average, which should balance the chance of winning for all teams.
The entry deadline for the tournament is February 18 at 9 pm, entries will not be accepted on day of the tournament. Entry forms are available at the Century front desk or on the VUSBC website.
Another reminder is that the entry deadline for the 88th Texas State Open is February 19 and the Annual Ladies 83rd Championship is April 1. With the state tournaments being cancelled last season due to COVID-19, hopefully the enthusiasm will be high to participate this year.
The PBA announced that the first event of the 2021 Tour season will begin with the $1 Million PBA Players Championship starting Jan. 15, with a new format. For the first time, the PBA will offer all its members the opportunity to compete for a Major Title by hosting five regional qualifying events that will take place simultaneously at different Bowlero locations around the country.
A Texas regional will be held at AMF Garland Lanes in Garland,Tx. The top five players from each qualifying event will advance to a series of five televised regional finals. They will take place at Bowlero Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla. beginning on Sunday Jan. 24 thru Feb. 14 on Fox Sports FS1.The sixth telecast will feature the five regional winners competing in the Players Championship Finals live on Fox Feb 21 at 11:30 am local time, for a $250,000 first place check.
The new format will allow players to stay closer to home as they compete in qualifying events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OVER THE HILL 1ST ALLEY GATORS Women: D. Edison 485; C. Wilson 475/434; N. Smith 180-429/425; Men: J. Cavazos 531; M. Mathieu 205-512; S. Gritta 192-510; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: S. Guinn 560/550; L. Hammack 535; C. Gerner 203; H. Peters 527; J. Reyna 223-524; Men: T. Crowe 246-669; D. Matthews 236-651/263-584; R. Lyman 246-644/605; A. Perez 235-637; K. Schupbach 245-633; J. Martinez 243-625; J. Silgero 610; B. Simmons 609; D. Knowlan 606/550; R. Silgero 593/561; P. Visconti 588; W. Hendrix 588;R. Rendon 587/564; R. Marques 242-586;M. Stacy 584/568;L. Caballero 229-580;R.Vivero 224-567; R. Marques 560; C. Hoff 557; A. Rester 555; D. Richards 552; J. Heaning 551; D. Tamm 550; E. Smith 231.
