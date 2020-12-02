Tom Crowe enjoyed the week after Thanksgiving with a very nice score during Monday Mixed competition to take the high series honors. With the Thursday Sundowners taking a break for Thanksgiving, It was up to the Monday leagues to make a good showing.
Crowe started league play with a great 279 game, with a 9 spare in the fifth frame preventing him from a perfect game. He then followed with games of 232 and 186 for a 697 total. He was unable to get at least a double in the last game and an open 10th frame hurt his score.
Rene Silgero has been hot the last two weeks by following last week’s 664 set with a 263 high third game contributing towards a 652 this week. Eric Smith rolled a very nice individual 255 high game.
Sharon Guinn posted the women’s high score with a 532 set Monday night.
Candida Tudor rolled a nice individual game of 208.
I hope everyone had a nice safe Thanksgiving Day and stays safe to keep the leagues going.
The PBA League All Star Clash that was broadcast last Sunday was very enjoyable. It was a test of continuous pressure for the individuals that were representing their team from the PBA League Elias Cup that was competed two months ago.
The Portland Lumberjacks led by anchor man and 2020 Elias Cup MVP Wes Malott won their second consecutive Elias Cup Championship. He was also the Lumberjacks representative in the League All Star Clash that awarded $50,000 to the team, $25,000 to the individual and $25,000 to the team.
It was basically a one ball sudden death tournament among 12 team representatives, with the low pin count being eliminated and low ties going into a one ball roll-off.
Dom Barrett, Sean Rash Chris Barnes, and Liz Johnson were eliminated during the first four rounds. In round five all 8 remaining bowlers struck, forcing a roll-off. Wallter Ray Williams was eliminated in the roll-off and Jason Belmonte was eliminated in the 6th round.
In round 9 the four remaining bowlers Norm Duke, EJ Tackett, Danielle McEwan and Malott left a single pin, forcing a roll-off. All four struck forcing a second roll-off. Tackett left the four pin and Malott struck to move on. PWBA all-star McEwan was eliminated next after all three had struck but she lost the roll-off to Duke 9–8.
That left Malott and his former Doubles PBA title partner and friend Duke to battle for first place money. Duke, representing the “Dallas Strikers,” went first and made it easy for Malott after leaving the 4-7-6 split. Malott claimed the victory with a nine pin count and enjoyed a victory celebration with his teammates.
Malott lives in Pflugarville and his home bowling center is Highland Lanes in Austin, where he co-owns a pro shop. While his nickname is “The Big Nasty” on tour, the name is in references to his bowling ball action, not his personality.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) FRAMEFILLERS and ALLEY GATORS Women: L. Gonzalez 454; N. Smith 446; D. Cooley 433; C. Wilson 432; G. Billo 431; P. Janak 414; Men: D. Marques 233-559; D. Flores 190-544; R. Estrada 529; J. Mitchell 526; R. Palmer 515; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: S. Guinn 532; C. Tudor 208; Men: T. Crowe 279-697; R. Silgero 263-652; A. Rester 225-630; E. Smith 255-629;B. Simmons 224-621; J. Heaning 233-619; A. Perez 226-613; F. Rodriguez 605; M. Flores 601; D. Richards 598; N. Picard 594; D. Matthews 592; J. Shoup 589; R. Marques 556; R. Lyman 554; W. Wood 554; J. Talbott 552; J. Martinez 551;
