Tom Crowe was the only bowler to break the 700 mark this past week and won the weekly honors by a large margin.
He rolled individual games of 258, 211 and 263 for a 732 series while competing in the Rolling Thunder League. A split open in the third game was the only frame in which he did not mark in the 23 strike set.
Jacob Silgero posted the second high set with a high game of 253 contributing towards a 685.
T.J. Mooney still has his strike ball working as he smashed the pins for 27 strikes in his three games but had four open frames to drop his total to 682.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Stacy, who rolled a great 279 high game on his way to a 675, Rob Lyman (669), Dave Matthews (668), Lindy Conner (666), Justin Shoup (657), Brandon Olson (654), Cody Hammack (268) and Matthew Flores (264).
In the Funtappers (no tap) League Nick Picard was the high man with 300 game helping towards a 843 total.
Mike Stacy and Jacob Silgero also posted 300 games with Stacy being the closest to an actual 300, when he had one no-tap in the 9th frame of the second game and finished with a 796 set. Silgero finished with a 794.
Other nice scores were Bug Turek (260-689), Rob Lyman (264-676) and Brandon Matula (254-668).
Pat Robles was high for the women with a 582. Cecilia Wilson rolled a nice 241 high game.
The Victoria Latin Bowlers Tournaments scheduled for last weekend was cancelled due to COVID-19 health considerations. With positive cases on a sharp incline in south Texas, the Century Lanes management in agreement with tournament director Lee Caballero thought it would be a prudent for the safety of participants, workers and club members. In my conversation with Lee, he stated he would wait and see how the virus trended during the next two to three months before making a decision on whether to reschedule the tournament.
Last week the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association announced their All American teams and I was reminded that Victoria has produced an All American also.
Karen Stroud Boyd was honored twice as an All American while competing with the West Texas A&M team. She led the team to a National Championship in 1996 and was also voted as the MVP of the tournament. Her sister Kelly Stroud Benner was also on that team.
Karen started bowling at the age of five and was the middle of five daughters born to Larry and Delores Stroud. All of the Larry Stroud family became good bowlers and have won many honors, but Karen has achieved the most National prestige.
Her dream was to become a professional bowler and she reached that dream in 1998 when she became a member of the PWBA. In 2005 she and her double partner Brenda Norman won the USBC Women’s National Championship. Karen returned in 2006 and won the Singles and All Events Titles to leave her with only a team championship to complete the cycle.
When I asked her how she compared the collegiate championship with the National Tournaments, she said while nationals has more prestige, she felt more pressure in the final frame of the collegiate finals. Knowing her teammates were depending on her, she did not want to let them down when she needed a spare in the last frame to win the title.
She has also won the Women’s City Championship in Victoria three times between 2002-05 and the Amarillo City Championship twice. In 2008 she was inducted into the Victoria USBC Hall of Fame.
With all the stress of her knees over the years of bowling, Karen has bursitis that has slowed down her participation in competition.
In 2008 she married Ryan Boyd and has made her home in Sunrise Fla., which is close to Fort Lauderdale. She is currently teaching elementary school physical education and plans on staying in Florida.
Sadly, Ryan passed away 6 years ago due to cancer.
Karen’s younger sister and teammate at West Texas A&M, Kelly Benner is still very active in bowling in Pennsylvania. According to Bowl.Com statistics, she has recorded 6-300 games and 3-8000 plus series and has averaged 215 plus over the last several years.
Those were the years when the Victoria Youth Bowling program was very active and produced many good bowlers. The local youth program was beginning to be reinvigorated before the shutdown order from the State Governor was issued due to the virus.
With good dedicated and patient volunteer coaches, I am sure young bowlers up to the age of 21 can be recruited to enjoy the game of bowling.
Another incentive is the VUSBC Association can award scholarships to a school of higher learning if certain criteria can be met by local youth bowlers.
FUNTAPPERS 1ST EASY SPARE Women: P. Robles 582; C. Wilson 241-539; B. Long 212; Men: N. Picard 300-843; M. Stacy 300-796; J. Silgero (300-794; B. Turek 260-689; R. Lyman 264-676; B. Matula 254-668; B. Fisseler 252-636; ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (tie) TEAM 3 and TEAM 8 Women: L. Diaz 452; Men: T. Crowe 263-732; J. Silgero 253-685; T.J. Mooney 257-682; M. Stacy 279-675; R. Lyman 248-669; D. Matthews 234-668; L. Conner 247-666; J. Shoup 243-657; B. Olson 246-654; C. Hammack 268-638; S. Dickinson (629), M. Flores (264-625), J. Tweedle 231-613), J. Martinez 605; J. Cano (604), M. Svatek (597), P. Visconti (234-593; K. Schupbach (591; M. Unger (225-586; J. Matson (573), T. Williams (567), T. Bennett 241-563), D. Reissig (556), B. Asby 554:
