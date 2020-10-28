Tom Crowe had an outstanding individual series last Monday night to earn the individual weekly high honors and his teammates followed suit to break the Victoria four person mixed team high game and series record.
Crowe blistered the pins for individual games of 256, 249 and 258 to post a 763 series in a 26 strike performance in Monday Mixed League action.
His team mates on the Wanna Bees roster, Mike Stacy, Sharon Guinn, and David Matthews were also having an excellent night on the lanes. All four bowlers enjoyed their best game of the night in the third game when they demolished the pins for a 1017 team scratch game to break their previous high of 951, which they rolled in 20018. They resembled PBA League bowlers when they posted 26 strikes in the first 28 deliveries and averaged 254 per person for the game. Their three game scratch total of 2,807 also improved on their previous record of 2,734, which they established in January 2019. All four are in the VUSBC Hall of fame and Monday night they demonstrated why. Congratulations.
T.J. Mooney led the Thursday Sundowners with the second high set for the week with individual games of 278, 194 and 256 contributing towards a 728 total. In the first game he started with the first niner strikes before a 9 pin count stopped his string.
Jacob Silgero had a 25 strike performance Monday Night with games of 245, 243, and 246 helping towards a 704 set. David Matthews with a 266-704 and Mike Stacy with 268-702 also broke the 700 mark.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Randy Vivero with two good sets of 254-675 and 665, Rob Lyman (288-661/665), Nick Picard (655), Mark Svatek (259), Steve Dickinson (256) and Justin Tweedle (253).
Lyman witnessed firsthand the strike assault on the pins by the Wanna Bees since his team was competing against them Monday. The day before, during Wild Turkey League competition, he started the third game with the first 10 strikes before a weak 10 pin leave stopped his string and a chance for his first 300 game locally. After struggling in the first two games, a ball change helped his strike carry.
Sharron Guinn repeated as the women’s top scorer with individual games of 202, 211 and 225 helping towards a 628 series in Monday night action.
Bailey Koebrick with a 208-565 led the Thursday Sundowners and second high for the women.
The second half of the PBA Playoffs round of 24 was competed last Sunday with four bowlers advancing to the Round of 16 after a one game elimination match. Nick Pate and Darren Tang had a close match with Pate winning 207-202. Tang started with a turkey but left the 7-10 split in the fourth frame after a light pocket hit. Pate picked up the 1-2-10 washout in the first frame that helped him win the close game.
AJ Johnson had a good line to the pocket in the first game from the start to defeat Kyle Sherman 223-166. Sherman had only two strikes in the game and one was a crossover strike. Chris Barnes had the same problem in finding the pocket as he lost to Tom Smallwood 215-180. Brad Miller started strong with four strikes, left the 3-6-4-7 split in the fifth and missed a spare in the 8th frame to fall behind. With the help of a trip four in the 10th he finished with four strikes to defeat Tom Daugherty 215-194.
Daugherty did not help his cause by missing the 10 pin in the second frame and unable to double in the 10th. The Round of 16 will be televised Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W+L=X Women: T. Wortham 518; Men: R. Lyman 288-661; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: N. Smith 171-474; C. Wilson D. Cooley 431; Men: L. Helms 201-558; B. Fisseler 539; A. Hempel 512; J. Cooley 202; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUY & DOLLS Women: S. Guinn 225-638; L. Hammack 507; Men: T. Crowe 258-763; D. Matthews 266-704; J. Silgero 246-704; M. Stacy 268-702; R. Vivero 254-675; R. Lyman 225-665; N. Picard 241-655; M. Pesek 646;D. Knowlan 609;B. Hammack 235-608; J. Maupins 604; A. Benevides 601; K. Schupbach 229-592; P. Visconti 580; R. Silgero 576; L. Hall 566; M. Redding 556; R. Rendon 556; J. Cano 550; J. Guerra 550; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST GUTTERLY RIDICULOUS Women: B. Koebrick 208-565; S. Wharton 215-559; P. Robles 201-548; O. Jackson 538; T. Wortham 518; C. Speer 516; L. Williams 214-514;Men: T.J. Mooney 278-728; R. Vivero 235-665; M. Conchola 243-649; J. Tweedle 253-634; G. Mason 236-629; M. Unger 246-628; B. Olson 615; D. Matthews 227-609; M. Svatek 259-609; R. Lyman 234-602; S. Dickinson 256-598; L. Hall 597; S. Zeplin 245-594; N. Picard 233-594; C. Reeves 239-588; D. Knowlan 581; S. Snow 581; M. Mize 579; R. Rosas 5579; D. Reissig 568; D. Justice 564; M. Stacy 563; D. Loya 562; M. Flores 560; B. Bonewald 560; J. Heaning 551;
