Bowling is an enjoyable sport and it becomes better when a good score is achieved. Two of todays’ headliners have enjoyed many such moments with Tom Crowe earning the weekly high series honors again. He produced individual games of 248, 257, and 247 for a 752 total. He opened Monday Mixed competition with a split open but then proceeded to roll 26 strikes and no more open frames in his 3 game set.
Dave Matthews is no stranger to high scores with several perfect games to his credit and Monday Night he almost reached perfection again. Matthews posted individual games of 213, 207, and 298 for a 720 series. With Crowe and Matthews being on the same team it was a tough night on their opponents.
Aaron Rester was the third bowler to break the 700 mark and it was extra special for him since this was his first career 700. He led the Sundowners league with games of 255, 238, and 218 for a 711 series. That is quite an achievement for a bowler who has been bowling in a league for only two and a half years. This is his first year to compete in the Sundowners. Rester has become an aficionado of bowling watching video tapes, acknowledging tips from other bowlers and plenty of practice. Congratulations and keep striving for improvement.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Dandy Richards (267-689), Jacob Silgero (288-682/267), Eric Smith (655), Michael Conchola (279), and Gary Hatter Jr. (258).
Lori Hammack set the pace for the women this week by posting the high score during Monday Mixed competition. She rolled games of 211,199, and 191 for a 601 set.
Christine Speer was a close second with a very nice individual game of 231 contributing towards a 599 in Sundowners action.
Other nice scores for the ladies were by Samantha Wharton 575 and Chris Guerra 575.
It is with sorrow that I note of a former local league bowler have passed away in the death of Delores Y. Downs, age 79. Delores was a member of the Carbide mixed and Sundowners Leagues in the 1990’s. My condolence and sympathy to the family.
Bowlers who are scheduled to bowl in the USBC Open (Reno) and USBC Women’s Championship (Las Vegas), have been notified by USBC that due to the coronavirus (covid-19), scheduled national events have been postponed through the end April. The USBC Masters scheduled for March 23-29 in Reno has also been postponed indefinitely. As of this time national competition scheduled after May 1 are still on schedule unless there is a change. The
The PBA World Series of Bowling XI tournaments (Cheetah, Cameleon, Scorpoin, and USA vs World) scheduled to be broadcast on March 16, 17, 18, and 19 on the Fox Network have been postponed. Instead the PBA World Championship scheduled for Wednesday was broadcast yesterday with enhanced prize money and with an audience limited to fellow players, family members, and tournament officials.
I talked to Sally Chitwood, Tournament Director Texas USBC Open, Saturday about the 2020 Open and Women’s State Tournaments competition and she said they are still on schedule. The Counties or the bowling proprietors, where competition is being held, have the option to postpone if necessary but at this time they are a go. For the latest information you can visit the texasbowling.com website or on facebook: Texas State USBC Association.
On the PBA Tour, Kyle Trout and Jesper Svensson (Sweden) won the Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles for the second time. They were the top seed going in and they defeated Marshall Kent/E.J. Tackett 234-205 for the title. This was the second title in the 2020 season for both Troup and Svenssen.
The same four bowlers reached the championship match in 2017 with Troup/Svenssen wining 279-195.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST SPARE ME Women: K. Copeland 180-412; K. Filip 164-406; OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: C. Wilson 189-490; N. Smith 453; C. Goode 441; D. Cooley 437; J. Bailey 162-436; Men: A. Garcia 248-638; A. Hempel 203-527; D. Flores 499; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: L. Hammack 211-601; J. Reyna 205-523; Men: T. Crowe 257-752; D. Matthews 298-720; E. Smith 244-655; G. Hatter Jr. 258-645; R. Lyman226-643; J. Silgero 267-643; M. Stacy 233-635; H. Bellanger 244-620; K. Schupbach 236-615; R. Silgero 230-614; M. Flores 608; J. Matson 601; J. Cano 226-601; J. Shoup 598; N. Picard 592; B. Simmons 227-583; M. Redding 234-582; D. Loya 236-581; J. rhymer 580; J. Talbott 237-577; B. Redding 574; R. Waterbury 574; C. Hoff 572; D. Knowlan 570; R. Aguayo 569; F. Rodrigues 567; G. Hatter Sr. 565; L. Conner 557; M. Svatek 551; CAPTAIN’S 1ST THE CHICK A DEES Women: B. Matthews 176-477; L. Gonzalez 177-465; C. Goode 179-434; J. Lambrecht 412; SUNDOWNERS 1ST FULL HOUSE Women: C. Speer 231-599; S. Wharton 214-575; C. Guerra 201-575; L. Hammack 547; D. Sanchez 502; Men: A. Rester 255-711; D. Richards 267-689; S. Zeplin 236-683; J. Silgero 288-682; S. Dickinson 257-675; T.J. Mooney 251-667; M. Flores 225-637; M. Conchola 279-635; M. Svatek 246-634; J. Shoup 630; G. Brooks 230-626; T. Crowe 619; B. Hyden 607; S. Kocian 603; J. Tweedle 602; D. Reissig 600; B. Tijerina 225-600; C. Hammack 600; J. Matson 243-598; M. Unger 596; C. Rau 592; K. Stasny 236-590; S. Chavez 233-590; R. Silgero 589; M. Stacy 587; P. Visconti 576; C. Reeves 568; R. Lyman 562; G. Mason 560; M. Gschwind 559; B. Korczynski 558; J. Cano 557; B. Turek Jr. 553; M. Mize 550; J. Heaning 550;
