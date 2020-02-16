Tom Crowe and JoAnna McNary rolled the men’s and women’s high series to earn the weekly honors.
Crowe opened the Sundowners League with the first eight strikes before an 8 pin count spare stopped his string and he finished a 278 game. Crowe’s last two games were 242 and 194 for a 719 total. In the Monday Mixed League he rolled a very nice 656 set.
McNary opened the Monday Mixed League with a very nice game of 234. After starting the second game with a turkey, she seemed to be on her way to another nice game before a single pin miss in the fourth frame and another open in the 9th frame dropped her to a 185 game. She rebounded in the third game with a great 257 game to finish with a 676 series and one of her career best sets.
Jacob Silgero was high in Monday Mixed action with a nice 710 total with individual games of 279, 232 and 199 to his credit. A 9 pin spare in the 9th frame stopped his bid for a 300 game as he continues his hot scoring.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Kenny Schupbach (696), Shawn Miller (684), Aaron Rolette (266-675), Nick Picard (253-670), Glenn Mason (279-669), Steve Dickinson (253-663), Kyle Stasny (254-662), Jerry Cano (256-651), Bug Turek Jr. (267) and Jacob Silgero (252).
Other ladies scoring well were Christine Speer (211-597), Samantha Wharton (204-567) and Janet Sims (206-552).
The VUSBC Association will hold its annual meeting and Mixed Baker Doubles Tournament Saturday Feb. 22. The meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. with the tournament starting after adjournment of the meeting. All current VUSBC members are asked to attend to vote on by-law changes and have input on association business. Entry deadline for the tournament is 9:30 a.m. Tournament bowlers must attend the meeting.
The Spring Youth League will begin Feb. 29 at 1:00 p.m. Ages 5-8 will bowl two game with bumpers and ages 9-17 will bowl three games. This is an opportunity for youth bowlers to start earning points towards a possible VUSBC Scholarship to further their education. Call Century Lanes at 361-576-1166 for more information.
On the PBA Tour, Kris Prather won the PBA Tournament of Champions, the first of three Major tournaments in succeeding weeks on the Fox Networks. In the first match and seeded fourth, Prather doubled in the 10th frame for a 187, forcing Sean Rash to double in in the last frame for the win. Rash had an open frame for a 164 score. Starting with the second match Prather found his groove and beat Jason Belmonte 252-179 and Anthony Simonsen 226-203 to face top seed Bill O’Neill. In the championship match a spare in the second frame by Prather prevented him from bowling a 300 game and he won 280-205 for his first Major Tournament and 3rd PBA title.
A super bonus for a 300 game in a Major Championship title game this year is $1 Million.
In the PBA Players Championship broadcast last Saturday the five finalists were Kris Prather, Marshall Kent, Bill O’Neill, Jason Belmonte and E.J. Tackett top seed. In the step-ladder finals Prather defeated Kent 187-184, Prather lost to O’Neill 216-194, O’Neill defeated Belmonte 236-185 to face Tackett. Tackett started with the first five strikes before a 3-4-6-7 split open stopped his string. After an open frame in the fourth frame O’Neill had an uphill battle and with Tackett finishing first with a 232 he needed a double and 9 in the 10 for the victory. That is exactly what he did for his second career Major.
The third Major (US Open) will be broadcasted next Sunday at noon on the Fox channel.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST SPARE ME Women: M. Buenger 189-477; P. Mayer 442; OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) AW SHUCKS and YOUNG AT HEART Women: N. Smith 190-522; B. Mathiews 451; G. Walker 434; C. Wilson 433; Men: A. Garcia 218-561; S. Gritta 210-552; M. Almendarez 518; R. Estrada 517; MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: J. McNary 257-676; Men: J. Silgero 279-710; K. Schupbach 247-696; N. Picard 254-670; T. Crowe 239-656; L. Eakins Jr. 237-642; B. Marques 234-638; D. Matthews 226-634; G. Hatter Jr. 229-627; R. Lyman 621; B. Tijernia 615; P. Visconti 614; M. Flores 613; M. Stacy 234-612; J. Cano 257-610; G. Weaver 609; J. Matson 225-608; H. Bellanger 231-605; E. Smith 595; T. Williams 591; R. Silgero 589; L. Hall 245-587; J. Rhymer 579; A. Benevides 576; M. Shows 246-563; M. Redding 562; L. Conner 557; J. Wittenburg 554; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Goode 165-423; B. Long 422; D. Fitzgerald 417; J. Lambrecht 415; SUNDOWNERS 1ST KING PINS Women: C. Speer 211-597; S. Wharton 204-567; J. Sims 206-552; T. Wortham 532; J. McNary 527; C. Guerra 507; L. Hammack 503; Men: T. Crowe 278-719; S. Miller 241-684; A. Rolette 266-675; G. Mason 279-669; S. Dickinson 253-663; K. Stasny 254-662; J. Cano 256-651; D. Reissig 240-644; D. Matthews 236-639; R. Lyman 634; C. Aiken 225-633; J. Silgero 252-632; S. Zeplin 233-629; T.J. Mooney 626; M. Svatek 245-618; E. Smith 246-618; M. Unger 247-613; P. Visconti 225-612; J. Matson 228-607; J. Talbott 606; B. Turek Jr. 267-604; S. Kocian 237-600; J. Tweedle 595; M. Gschwind 594; R. Marques 587; N. Picard 585; L. Helms 583; R. Gutierrez 224-583 M. Stacy 577; L. Fuhrman 573; L. Hall 572; M. Michalec 569; M. Conchola 567; C. Hammack 566; L. Conner 563; C. Hoff 562; G. Brooks 226-557; B. Marques 555; R. Silgero 551; F. Talbott 551
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.