Tom Crowe, the venerable 73-year-old bowler, has earned the respect of bowlers for his ability to string strikes together since he arrived in Victoria in 2011 and is still going strong.
Monday Night he moved past Joey Matson’s 702 that was recorded last Thursday night. After competing in a SASBA tournament over the weekend and cashing, his enthusiasm for the game was high.
He was in the pocket all night during Monday Mixed play but several nine pin hits kept his score down. He did post individual games of 237, 222, and 258 for a 717 series to garner the weekly honors.
Joey Matson enjoyed a good week on the lanes with his best score being in Thursday’s Sundowners action. He rolled individuals of 238, 228, and 236 for a 702. Like Crowe he had issues with nine pin counts holding his score down. After solid pocket hits, two 7 pin misses in the ninth and 10th frame of the last game hurt the left-hander’s score. Joey scored very good on Monday also with a 269 high game contributing towards a 659.
Young Wyatt Klekar just missed the 700 mark with a 697 set. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Nick Picard (266-689), Woody Wood (266-679), Jacob Silgero (676/259-679), Jonathan Martinez (277-679), Dave Matthews (673), Russell Mason (266-673), Robert Lyman (662), T.J. Mooney (657), Cody Hammack (266-653), Sterling Kocian (255-650), Mike Stacy (256), Drake Hale (256), Daniel Harborath Jr. (256), and Bobby Marques (252).
Two Over The Hill senior bowlers Bruce Bomba (219-596) and David Flores (234-574) scored very well Monday afternoon. Diane Schroeder posted a nice 546 series for the women in the same league.
For the ladies it was a close battle in Thursday Sundowners play with youth versus experience. Alyssa Adames, who scored a third place finish in the recent VUSBC Open Singles event, was on target to slip by veteran Chris Guerra for the high series.
Adames rolled individual games of 232, 201, and 204 for a 637 total. She said after a recent slump in her scoring she was happy to score well in the tournament and continue with league play. In only her second year of bowling, she has utilized her athleticism from many years of playing softball to excel on the lanes.
Guerra, a 2012 VUSBC Hall of Fame inductee, had stopped bowling for a couple of years but is now back in league competition. She was very happy for her games of 186, 204, and 245 and a 635 series. The last game she felt very comfortable with a four bagger and a turkey and hopes to carry that comfort forward. Her only regret is that she was unable to bowl that well during the recent city tournament.
Laura Diaz led the Monday Mixed league with games of 211, 201, and 210 for a 622 set. Kayla Shaffer and Christine Speer also scored well with scores of 213-599 and 206-587 respectively.
Congratulations to Nathaniel McLain and Austin Diaz for winning $100 Pepsi scholarships during the recent Pepsi Youth Tournament.
Anthony Simonsen, the 26 year old Texas born PBA star, defended his USBC Masters title by defeating Lefty Michael Martel 243-222 to win consecutive Masters last Sunday. After 15 games of qualifying to finish 29th, Simonsen went on a tear and averaged 250.4 during 18 games of match play to stay undefeated and earn the top seed. The second seed Martel’s only match play loss was to Simonsen in a three game match. He defeated Kyle Sherman 208-187 in the finals to earn a re-match with Simonsen.
Simonsen won his first Masters at the age of 19 in 2016. He is the youngest to win a Masters, win consecutive Masters, win 3, 4, and 5 Majors with wins in the 2019 PBA Players Championships and the 2022 US Open.
OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & A LADY Women: D. Schroeder 185-546; C. Wilson 473; Men: B. Bomba 219-596; D. Flores 234-574; A. Garcia 520; Eric Smith 504; D. Marques 503; J. Mitchell 500; D. Smith 204; MONDAY MIXED 1ST X-MEN Women: L. Diaz 211-622; K. Shaffer 213-599; L. Hammack 209-559; D. Kern 203-527; N. Visconti 520; Men: T. Crowe 258-717; W. Klekar 243-697; N. Picard 266-689; J. Silgero 259-679; J. Martinez 277-679; J. Matson 269-659; T. J. Mooney 237-641; D. Hale 234-635; G. Hatter Jr. 225-634; B. Mayfield 224-633; M. Stacy 231-625; D. Harborth Jr. 256-620; M. Svatek 618; W. Wood 235-616; JP Reyna 245-615; L. Hall 238-612; A. Rolette 599; R. Marques 249-597; T. Miller 594; A. Adames 224-585; J. Cano 584; B. Hammack 580; C. Hammack 578; M. Brown 577; R. Lyman 574; A. Whitehead 569; J. Koliba 235-564; R. North 562; M. Gshwind 561; C. Diaz 560; A. Thompson 554; J. Chapman 552; J. Shoup 231-551; E. Davis 236; J. Smith 234; THIRSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST (Tie) HUUGS and FACE DOWN PINS UP Women: A. Adames 232-637; C. Guerra 245-635; C. Speer 206-587; T. Mason 201-564; J. McNary 562; K. Garcia 536; I. Sanchez 509; D. Kern 507; D. Barnes 503; Men: J. Matson 238-702; W. Wood 266-679; J. Silgero 248-676; D. Matthews 234-673; R. Mason 266-673; R. Lyman 245-662; T.J. Mooney 248-657; C. Hammack 266-653; S. Kocian 255-650; L. Hall 238-647; B. Hammack 225-645; D. Hale 256-637; J. Cano 244-634; W. KJlekar 243-630; C. reeves 232-626; M. Svatek 618; J. Glass 607; B. Marques 252-605; R. Silgero 233-601; D. Reissig 239-601; M. Conchola 598; S. Zeplin 231-596; M. Unger 593; J. Smith 592; M. Stacy 257-591; D. Knowlan 576; S. Snow 573; JD Villalobos 571; S. Dickinson 570; K. Rosales 562; A. Rester 562; B. Asby 559; E. Gaona 556; J. Denny 225; CAPTAINS 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B.J. Mathiews 242-596; D. Schroeder 532; SPRING YOUTH 1ST THE RULE OF 2 Girls: R. Shoup 370; Boys: Avan Diaz 192-544; E. Dunn 194-526; Austin Diaz 197-522; D. Benavides 183;