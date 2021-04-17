Tom Crowe was in control of the Spring Monday Mixed League again to earn the weekly high series honors. The control came after some timely advice from teammate Mike Stacy to move farther right on the lane after back to back splits in the first game. After an opening game of 212, Tom added games of 247 and 258 for a 717 total. He finished the last game with nine strikes in a row.
Good health and enjoying the game with friends keeps him going strong as a super senior.
Robert Lyman says he doesn’t usually score well on lanes 31-32 but last Monday he was on target to post the second high total with individual games of 246, 180, and 268 for a 694 set. In the second game after leaving a couple of weak 10 pins he changed to a stronger ball in the 4th frame leaving a split and unable to find a good line to the pocket. In the third game, after going back to the original ball from the first game and making a 2-1 adjustment on the lanes, the only non-strike frame was in the second frame, when he tugged the ball and left a split. He finished the last game with 10 strikes in a row. Rob also led the Thursday Sundowners League with a 244 high game contributing towards a 680 set.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Sterling Kocian (667), Scott Snow (255-659), T.J. Mooney (656), Brandon Olson (257), and Benjamin Asby (255).
Carol Nelson led the women’s scoring in Thursday Sundowners action with a 203 high game contributing towards a 566 series. It is nice to see Carol scoring well again.
There was a close battle for the second high score with Lori Hammack edging by Terri Mason 550 to 549.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former VUSBC bowler having passed, with the death of Janell Flores on April 6. She was active in league competition several years ago. At one time she was also a member of a mixed team that held a city record, before it was eclipsed about three years ago. My condolence and sympathy to the family on her passing.
Chris Via won bowling’s US Open last Sunday to join Tom Daugherty, Kyle Troup, Thomas Larsen, and Francois Lavoie in next Sunday’s PBA Super Slam.
As the top seed, the 29 year old Vie defeated Jacob Butturf 214-213 in a thrilling finish to not only win his first Tour title but it was also a Major, which allowed him to be included in the Supper Slam.
Vie finished first forcing Butturf to strike out in the 10th for a tie a and a one ball roll-off but he failed on the last ball. This was Vie’s fourth TV appearance in the last six Majors and Butturf third runner up finish in the US Open.
In the first match Christian Azcona (Puerto Rico) defeated Jason Sterner 258-256 after they both rolled 3 strikes in the 10th frame. In the second match Azcona lost to 18 year old Junior Team USA member Anthony Neuer 236-200. Neuer lost to #2 seed Butturf 257-203 but not before thrilling the viewers by picking up the 7-10 split in the 7th frame. Being only the fourth bowler to do so on TV in the PBA’s long history.
The Guaranteed Rate Super Slam will be televised a 11:30 am local time on Fox with the five Major Champions rolling one game to determine seeding. The player with the low score will be eliminated and the four remaining will be seeded for the semi-finals based on the first game.
TROTTERS 1ST BREW CREW Women: L. Edmondson 471; L. Patek 467; M. Oehlke 463; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: C. Wilson 460; D. Cooley 443; B. Mathiews 438; N. Smith 434; J. Bailey 434; Men: B. Fisseler 208-590; A. Hempel 193-553; M. Mathieu 501; E. Smith 500; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: M. Lee 204-513; Men: T. Crowe 258-717; R. Lyman 268-694; M. Stacy 227-631; T. Willlaims 630; J. Martinez 234-627; D. Matthews 623; J. Silgero 237-602; D. Loya 597; N. Picard 235-591; A. Benavides 225-586; K. Schupbach 578; J. Shoup 574; M. Flores 572; J. Cano 567; D. Knowlan 566; C. Diaz 558; P. Visconti 553; CAPTAIN’S 1ST SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: B. Mathiews 480; C. Wilson 448; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: C. Nelson 203-566; L. Hammack 550; T. Mason 549; C. Speer 203-532; O. Jackson 518; P. Robles 513; B. Koebrick 202-512; Men: R. Lyman 244-680; S. Kocian 235-667; S. Snow 255-659; T.J. Mooney 235-656; D. Knowlan 236-648; M. Unger 236-640; L. Hall 639; B. Asby 255-630; S. Dickinson 247-627; D. Matthews 626; N. Picard 240-625; C. Hammack 234-618; M. Svatek 233-612; D. Reissig 225-611; B. Olson 257-611; J. Tweedle 230-604; C. Reeves 248-603; G. Mason 602; A. Thompson 598; M. Conchola 574; M. Flores236- 553; J. Silgero 550; P. Chrisco 228-549;G. Brooks 232;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: L. Do 91-149; Boys: T. Do 98-183; J. Garza 94-173; J. Snow 100-171; SPRING YOUTH 1ST 3-way tie) TEAM #1, TEAM #5, TEAM #3 Girls: R. Shoup 118-341; A. Olson 107-255; Boys: T. Zuker 138-366; D. Corpus 155-323; E. Gonzales 102-292;
