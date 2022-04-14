Tom Crowe was ready for the start of the Monday Mixed League with a great opening game of 278 and continued to roll strikes to total 25 for the night.
An 8-pin count spare in the fourth frame was his only non-strike frame in the 11-strike first game. He started the second game with the front six strikes before single pin counts stopped his string and momentum to finish with a 235.
After a ball change to start the third game, Tom finished the series with a 232 game which included a four bagger, an open frame split and a turkey for a 745 total. He rolled 14 strikes in a row between the end of the first game and the start of the second for an Andy Varipapa 300.
Competing in the same league T.J. Mooney also broke the 700 mark with individual games of 233, 212, and 276 for a 711 series.
Rob Lyman was close to a 700 with a great closing game of 279 in Sundowner action helping towards a 696 total. He opened league play with games of 213 and 204 before finding strike carry in the last game. He left nine single pins in the first two games that included a split open in the first game. He switched to a different ball in the third game and was able to string nine in a row after a 10 pin leave in the second frame.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (690), Larry Hall (684), Ryan Marques (662), Cody Hammack (659), Woody Wood (256-659), Gary Hatter Jr. (279-656), Robert Mejia (654), Nick Picard (654), Scott Snow (653), Patrick Chrisco (650), and Trey Miller (252).
Sharon Guinn rolled a very nice set during Monday Mixed League play to lead the women bowlers for the week. Guinn rolled individual games of 190, 208, and 204 for a 602 total.
Samantha Wharton posted the second high set during Sundowners’ play with a 232 high game helping toward a 549.
The KIA PBA Playoffs broadcast started last Sunday with the first eight players of the top 16 players to make the playoffs based on points earned during the year. All round-of-16 matches will be contested in the race to 2 Points format, with one point awarded to the winner of each game. If the players are tied at one point apiece, the deciding point will be awarded to the winner of a 9-10 frame roll-off.
The first match pitted one-seed Jason Belmonte against his good friend Bill O’Neill. O’Neill was seeded 16 but could have dropped if Norm Duke would have won the USBC Masters, which would have given him enough points to edge O’Neill. O’Neill won the first game 247-227 and Belmont won the second game 258-213 to go to a roll-off. Belmonte finished first with 48 points forcing O’Neill to double in the 10th which he did to total 59 for the win.
In the second match Kyle Troup won both games over Sean Rash 266-218 and 266-195. Dom Barrett defeated Pacy Hanrahan in a roll-off 59-38 after splitting games. Barrett won the first game 280-226 and lost the second 233-255 to win the third match.
In the fourth match Kris Prather won a hard fought 210-205 game over Brad Miller after both bowlers suffered a split open in the game. Prather overmatched Miller the second game 258-212 to advance. The winners advance to the quarterfinals on April 24 at 11:00 local time on FS1. Another round of 16 will be broadcast Saturday April 16 at noon and Sunday at 2:00 pm local times on FS1. In the first match on Saturday two-seed Anthony Simonsen will go against # 15 seed and fellow Texan Shawn Maldonado.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST BREW CREW Women: E. Moore 449; M. Oehlke 180-447; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: B. Long 468; C. Wilson 456; D. Peters 183-444; Men: L. Helms 203-594; B. Korczynski 516; R. Estrada 508; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) HALL OF FAMERS and OH DAMM ITTT Women: S. Guinn 208-602; Men: T. Crowe 278-745; TJ. Mooney 276-711; L. Hall 244-684; R. Marques 246-662; W. Wood 256-659; G. Hatter Jr. 279-656; N. Picard 236-654; K. Smith 236-638; R. Lyman 236-633; D. Hale 618; M. Gshwind 224-611; M. Stacy 609; B. Bonewald 607; J. Shoup 607; J. Benavides 605; M. Flores 601; M. Conchola 243-600; C. Reeves 239-600; T. Miller 252-600; B. Tesch 236-597; J. Silgero 593; J. Pennell 591; A. Thompson 582; R. Vivero D. Knowlan 578; J. Martinez 575; M. Redding 572; R. Fisseler 570; D. Sweet 559; R. North 556; B. Marques 551; H. Redding 551; T. Bennett 551; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: S. Wharton 232-549; T. Wortham 202-518; P. Robles 200-501; Men: R. Lyman 279-696; J. Silgero 235-690; C. Hammack 246-659; R. Mejia 225-654; S. Snow 243-653; P. Chrisco 236-650; D. Hale 241-646; A. Adames 234-625; JP Reyna 234-623; C. reeves 229-622; D. Knowlan 247-621; M. Stacy 620; S. Kocian 616; N. Picard 239-613; D. Reissig 226-612; C. Rau 228-611; J. Bryant 607; H. Hernandez 230-605; J. Matson 599; T. Crowe 598; G. Verduzco 591; L. Conner 591; M. Conchola 586; W. Wood 579; L. Hall 576; B. Mayfield 575; S. Zeplin 229-572; X. Wilson 571; P. Visconti 235-570; M. Svatek 570; M. Brown 563; S. Dickinson 562; A. Rester 561; M. Unger 560; G. Hoskins 557; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 245-629; J. Lambrecht 218;
SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 5 Girls: R. Shoup 177-455; Boys: J. Pennell 159-446; T. Charron 179-431; T. Zuber 156-410; M. Rangel 187-403; K. Hodge 401; E. Dunn 158; SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 2 Boys: J. Garza 102-202; N. Payne 103; E. Krawietz 100-193.
