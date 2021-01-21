Tom Crowe adjusted to the lanes as the competition progressed and saved his best game for last.
He opened the Spring Monday Mixed League with a 252 game and then dropped to a 203 middle game when he lost his strike carry. The good bowler that he is, he made the right adjustment to start the third game with a 10 strikes string before a 9 pin count and spare left him with a 289 final game.
The 25 strike series produced a 744 total and outdistanced the field by a large margin. According to our records he has bowled four perfect games locally, with the last one being in 2019. It would not surprise me if he added his fifth this year.
Rob Lyman led the Thursday Sundowners league with a 653 set to post the second high total for the week.
Nick Picard was only four pins back with a big 256 game helping a 649 series.
Sharon Guinn led the women bowlers with a 218 high game contributing towards a 582 set while also competing in Monday Mixed play.
Samantha Wharton with a 564 and Lori Hammack with a 213-55 also scored well for the ladies in Sundowners play.
A reminder that the Texas State Annual Open Championship entries will close February 19. Late entries may be accepted with a $50.00 late fee per team. The team event is scheduled to compete at Fiesta Lanes in New Braunfels and the singles/doubles are scheduled at the Astro Superbowl in San Antonio.
The Texas State Annual Ladies Championship entry deadline is April 1 with all competition being held at Cityview Lanes in Ft Worth.
The PBA Players Championship will start its five week national TV coverage on Sunday Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. with the West Region Finals. The Southwest Region finals are scheduled for Jan. 31, the Central Region on Feb. 6, the East Region on Feb 7, and the South Region finals on Feb. 14. The winners of each Regional will compete for the Players Championship finals on Feb. 21.
The regional finals will be carried on the Fox Sports1 and the Players Championship finals will be broadcast by Fox Sports.
Anthony Simonsen is the top seed in the West Region and will be aiming for his first tile of the year. The 24 year old Texan had four runner-finished in 2020, including two majors but was not able to close out the win. A victory in the West region would earn Simonsen a shot at his second PBA Players Championship and third career major title.
SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST (3 way tie) IRRITABLE BOWL SYNDROME, HALL OF FAMERS, and BILF Women: S. Guinn 218-58; Men: T. Crowe 289-744; J. Silgero 240-643; B. Simmons 233-625; R. Marques 623; C. Reeves 248-617; D. Matthews 241-611; P. Visconti 231-605; N. Picard 604; W. Wood 225-603; L. Hall 601; R. Lyman 600; M. Stacy 236-595; A. Benavides 591;; B. Redding 583; M. Flores 579; K. Schupbach 577; D. Knowlan 572; D. Tamm 571; C. Harris 568; C. Diaz 554; R. Silgero 553; THURSDAY SUNDOWNER 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUT Women: S. Wharton 564; L. Hammack 213-555; R. Wortham 523; T. Wortham519; O. Jackson 501; C. Speer 500
