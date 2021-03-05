Bowling is about feeling comfortable and getting in a rhythm as the game progresses.
Even though Tom Crowe rolled a decent 223 first game during the Spring Monday Mixed League, he decided to move his ball trajectory deeper on the lanes in the 7th frame of the second game and the result was finishing the game with 6 strikes for a 244 game. The third game would have been perfection except for leaving the nine pin in the second frame and a ringing 10 pin on the fill ball for a 279 individual and 746 series. He rolled 26 strikes in the set and 15 out 0f the last 17 deliveries.
With the city and state tournaments coming up soon he hopes to continue his good bowling and he may also compete in some SASBA Tournaments if the COVID concern lowers.
David Matthews, Crowe’s team mate on Monday Night, also had a great week on the lanes. He rolled individual games of 221,214 and 267 for a 702 set and also posted a 257-694 on Thursday night.
Michael Conchola was the top bowler during Thursday Sundowners play to tie for the second high total with individual games of 232, 225 and 245 contributing towards a 702.
Mike Stacy was the only other bowler to break the 650 mark this week, joining team mates Crowe and Matthews with a 669 series. Senior bowler Jack Mitchell had the high score in the Wild Turkey League with a 225-600.
Trudy Wortham was the high women’s bowler this past week with a games of 201,205,and 185 helping towards her 591 total in Thursday Sundowners competition.
Rachel Wortham edged by her mom in the Wild Turkey League with a very nice 227 individual game and 499 series.
Congratulations to senior bowler Janet Lambrecht for bowling a 209 high game on her way to a 503 series and the best score in Over The Hill action this week.
Congratulations also to David Fuqua and Rene Silgero for winning the VUSBC Blind Draw Doubles Tournament last Saturday. Also placing in the money 2nd thru 4th were Mark Brown-T.J. Mooney, Sloan Cherry-Mark Svatek, and Diane Cooley-Mike Wortham.
A reminder that the 14th Annual Open and Women’s City Tournament entry closing deadline is March 19 at midnight. The tournaments were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID but are now ready for competition and will run concurrently. The tournaments will start on Tuesday March 23 and have 6 days of competition if entries warrant it. Entry forms are available at the Century front desk or may be downloaded from the victoriausbc.com website.
The young man from Canada, Francois Lavoie, climbed the step-ladder and won four matches against past Major Champion winners, on his way to win the KIA PBA Tournament of Champions.
As the 5 seed, he defeated Sean Rash 225-209. Sean could not hit the pocket and stayed in the game only because of two Brooklyn strikes. In the second match Lavoie finished first with a 236 game against Jesper Svenson , who needed to strike out in the final frame for a tie but failed to strike on the first ball in the 10th.
After not making the finals the previous week, Jason Belmonte was energized as the 2 seed but could not handle the lane conditions and lost badly as Lavoie was clutch by stringing 6 in a row to end the game with a 220-194 win.Due to the lane conditions where a miss to the right would have the ball skidding , the 1 seed Anthony Simonsen opened the game by rolling a straight ball to the pocket but did not have good carry leaving the 8-10 split in the fourth frame.
After falling behind by over 20 pins, Simonsen decided to move left and hook the ball which generated a turkey but a split after that put the game out of reach. With his 233-187 victory, Lovoie won the $100,000 prize and his third Major Tournament. He had previously won two U.S. Open Championships.
Another PBA Major Tournament will be broadcast March 13 on Fox with the PBA World Series of Bowling World Championship scheduled for 1:00 pm local time.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W+L=X Women: R. Wortham 227-499; T. Wortham 496; Men: J. Mitchell 225-600; M. Stacy 587; L. Conner 227-587; R. Lyman 573; B. Bomba 563; G. Brooks 552; B. Duckett 524; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: S. Guinn 214-542; Men: T. Crowe 279-746; D. Matthews 267-702; M. Stacy 240-669; R. Lyman 231-630; L. Hall 235-618; D. Loya 615; C. Diaz 238-608; J. Silgero 604; P. Visconti 236-602; M. Flores 590; W. Wood 584; B. Simmons 574; J. Shoup 568; A. Rester 231-565; M. Redding 556; D. Fuqua 225-553; J. Martinez 551; R. Marques 231; M. Brown 226; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: J. Lambrecht 209-503; D. Cooley 457; C. Wilson 445; N. Smith 442; Men: B. Fisseler 479; M. Mathieu 466; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BOWLING BA Women: B. Mathiews 426; C. Wilson 420; Thursday sundowners 1st MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: T. Wortham 205-591; L. Hammack 530; L. Williams 530; C. Speer 514; I. Caballero 200; M. Conchola 245-702; D. Matthews 257-694; M. Stacy 643; S. Zeplin 244-642;N. Picard 639; C. Reeves 245-638; S. Dickinson 226-635; T.J. Mooney 238-634; M. Flores 630; J. Silgero 629; R. Lyman 629; M. Svatek 235-628; G. Brooks 225-618; R. Rosas 240-616; D. Reissig 614; L. Conner 245-613; D. Knowlan 604; L. Hall 595; J. Heaning 588; P. Chrisco 586; M. Mize 579; M. Unger 571; J. Shoup 569; J. Tweedle 561; M. Hernandez 557; G. Mason 554;
