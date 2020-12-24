Tom Crowe is a seasoned veteran in the sport of bowling and most of the time can make the right decision when an adjustment needs to be made to help his game. With today’s high tech bowling balls, the hard core bowler has an array of bowling balls to choose from to suit the lane conditions or he/she can make a lane adjustment to get the desired results.
After opening Monday Mixed with a clean game of 215, he was not happy with his strike ball and decided to make an adjustment and opened the second game with a 7-10 split and then came in high to leave a 6 pin split,- nine out for an 18 pin count after two frames.
Instead of a ball change, he decided to adjust his eyes two boards left on the lane, providing a little more front oil skid, and rolled nine strikes in a row before a 6 pin count on the last ball left him with a 254 game. He finished the third game with a 236 for a 705 series, which was the only 700 for the week to take the honors.
Crowe currently has a 217 average, which is down from last year, that is great bowling, especially for a 71 year old.
T.J. Mooney was the high person in the Thursday Sundowners League, when he blasted the pins for a 255 high second game and 687 set to produce the second high total for the week.
DoLee Knowlan with a 675 and Steve Dickinson with a 663 were two other bowlers to break the 650 mark.
Great individual games were rolled by Mark Mize 276, Rob Lyman 266 and Ryan Marques 256. Brad Kuecker was close with a 249.
For the third consecutive week, Sharon Guinn was high for the women while competing in the Monday Mixed League. She rolled a 214 high game on her way to a 582 set.
Bailey Koebrick was close second with a 214 high game contributing towards a 579 total in Sundowners action. Lillian Alex rolled a very good game of 211.
Australia’s Jason Belmont was voted the 2020 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year by a vast majority of the PBA membership and veteran bowling writers. His good friend Bill O’Neill finished a distant second and Kris Prather finished third.
This was Belmont’s second consecutive and sixth POY, tying the great Earl Anthony for the second highest. Walter Ray Williams has the most with seven POY.
In 2020 Belmonte won two Majors, the U.S. Open and his third consecutive PBA World Championship, in the final event before COVID 19 forced a pause in the season. He holds the record with 13 Majors.
By winning the U.S. Open, it made him the second player in history to complete the Super Slam of all five Majors, with Mike Aulby being the first. Belmonte became the first player in PBA history to qualify for four major championship finals telecast in a single season.
After seven months in Australia, he returned to the U.S. and won his third PBA Chameleon Championship for his 25th overall title.
As for the future, he has his eyes set on WR Williams seven POY and to continue to build his resume with major and national titles.
A Merry Christmas to all and hope Santa was nice. Be careful and have a safe new year.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W+L=X Women: K. Kuecker 487; R. Wortham 441; Men: B. Kuecker 249-598; M. Wortham 562; G. Brooks 562; S. Anderson 245; OVER THE HILL 1ST ALLEY GATORS Women: L. Alex 211-485; D. Edison 432; N. Smith 428; Men: J. Mitchell 194-522; J. Weber 480; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: S. Guinn 214-582; L. Hammack 549; H. Peters 452; Men: T. Crowe 254-705; D. Knowlan 246-675; R. Marques 256-645; R. Lyman 266-639; J. Silgero 638; R. Silgero 615; J. Martinez 247-613; L. Hall 602; N. Picard 598; W. Wood 592; V. Merkel 585; M. Brown 226-583; M. Stacy 582; C. Reynolds 575; D. Matthews 572;M. Pesek 568; C. Diaz 567; R. Vivero 558; J. Maupins 558;; A. Perez 554; R. Mabe 238; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUT Women: B. Koebrick 214-579;C. Speer 205-531; L. Hammack 526; L. Williams 203-517; T. Mason 212-511; N. Visconti 508; T. Wortham 504; J. McNary 213; Men: TJ Mooney 255-687; S. Dickinson 235-663; M. Mize 276-632; S. Zeplin 626; J. Tweedle 225-614; H. Howarton 237-607; N. Picard 227-607; D. Reissig 592; M. Unger 584; M. Conchola 582; G. Mason 579; J. Heaning 572; D. Justus 569; R. Lyman 558; M. Stacy 557.
