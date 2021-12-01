Dave Matthews endured mixed emotions last Monday night as he enjoyed his prowess on the lanes and disappointment of leaving the right handed bowler’s nemesis 10 pin at a crucial time. Dave opened Monday Mixed action with a 226 game, but he felt that changing to a ball with a little more backend would help.
He was right by striking eight out of nine frames, with a 10 pin in the sixth frame breaking his string. An errant shot in the 10th frame left him with the 2-4-5 leave, which he missed for a nine count and a 244 game. Matthews was in sync again in the third game by stringing the first seven strikes before leaving the 10 on a solid pocket hit and a miss.
To his credit Matthews struck on his next four deliveries for a final 267 game and 737 series with 26 strikes to his credit. The 10 pin leave in the eighth frame was a heart breaker because it was the last strike in the series he needed to break the bank at the Century Lanes for the $4,546.00 prize.
Matthews said he has been tinkering with his release as he wants to be more consistent to improve his game not only at home but also on the Senior All Star Bowling Association (ASBA) Tour. Congratulations on your score Dave.
Rob Lyman was second fiddle once again by posting the second high score and 700 set for the week.
Last week he rolled the second high total in the Monday Mixed and missed the weekly high series by seven pins with four open frames. This week, he was clean the first two games and the first nine frames in the third before a 4-9 split in the 10th prevented him from bowling a series without an open. Lyman started Monday night with a 234 game and, like Matthews, thought the lanes were changing so he switched to a different ball to start the second game. He posted a 225 second game before finding his groove to roll a turkey, a 10 pins spare in the fourth and stringing five X’s before his split in the 10 to finish with a 245 final game and 704 total with 21 strikes.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Larry Hall (692), Mike Stacy (678), Jamar Bryant (675), Nick Picard (670) and TJ Mooney (660).
Sharon Guinn was close to a 600 set as she led the women’s scoring during Monday Mixed competition.
She posted a 221 high game on her way to 598 total.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday the Sundowners and Captain’s League did not bowl this past week.
It is with sorrow that I note of two local bowers and a PBA/USBC Hall of Famer having passed away recently.
Former local bowlers Alice Zeplin and Mary Lee Frazer both passed away on Nov. 21.
Alice was 90 years of age when she died and bowled in local leagues in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. She was a Victoria Women’s City Tournament Doubles winner in 1965. She teamed with Jean Robertson to win the event. Even though Alice was no longer competing she enjoyed watching the game when her son Steve Zeplin bowled in the Red River and Sundowners League. She would always greet me with a smile when Steve’s team and my team would compete against each other in Red River competition.
With her friendly smile, she continued to watch Steve in the Sundowners until about three years ago when it became too tiring for her to sit for three plus hours. My deepest sympathy and condolence to the Zeplin and other family members on her passing.
Mary Frazer competed in bowling leagues from the 1970’s through the 1990’s. Cheryl Roden remembers that they bowled together at the Woodlawn for several years. She was married to Joseph Frazer, a fellow DuPont employee , who also bowled in leagues at the Place lanes and Century Lanes.
She was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. My sympathy and condolences also go out to Joe and other family members.
PBA/USBC Hall of Famer Mark Roth passed away this past week after a long battle with congestive heart failure and pneumonia. Mark was known as one of the first crankers in bowling with his big hook creating tremendous pin action. I remember seeing him on the PBA Tour in the 1970’s and 80’s as he stared the pins down after another strike. He won 34 PBA national titles in his career along with being the first bowler to convert the 7-10 split on national TV. He had two previous heart attacks in 2009 and 2019. He passed at the age of 70, may he rest in peace.
OVER THE HILL 1 ST AW SHUCKS Women: C. Wilson 463; B. Long 453; Men: M. Mathieu 553l E, Smith 485; B. Bomba 207-481; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST GLORY BOWL Women: S. Guinn 221-598; J. Reyna 520; Men: D. Matthews 267-737; R. Lyman 245-704; L. Hall 245-692; M. Stacy 248-678; J. Bryant 238-675; N. Picard 235-670; TY Mooney 235-660; M. Flores 226-627; J. Silgero 626; G. Hatter Jr. 235-615; J. Maupins 609; X. Wilson 608; K. Schupbach 596; J. Martinez 593; D. Knowlan 587; J. Pennell 581;J. Cano 577; A. Perez 563; P. Visconti 225-563; T. Crowe 563; R. Marques 561; K. Smith 561; A. Rester 561; T. Miller 558; B. Marques 225-557; B. Bonewald 554; W. Wood 554; M. Gshwind 552; E. Smith 550.
