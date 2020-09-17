Steve Dickinson and Rob Lyman broke the 700 series mark in the second week of the new fall league competition.
Dickinson earned the high honors for the week with his score during Thursday Sundowners action. He rolled individual games of 225, 267 and 218 for a 710 total.
Lyman started Monday Mixed play with a 192 game before finding his stroke and finished with games of 255 and 256 for a 703 series. He had 24 strikes and only one open in the three game set.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mason Alex (258-685), Nick Picard (276-676), Danny Reissig (676), Ron Waterbury (267-669), Steve Zeplin (275-664), Mark Svatek (660), Mike Stacy (253-656/652), Tom Crowe 259-655) and Woody Wood (254).
Samantha Wharton had the bowlers excited during the first game of Thursday’s Sundowners action when she rolled 10 straight strikes before a high hit on the 11th ball left the 7 pin standing. After an excellent 289 game start, she lost her timing due to sliding problems and she finished with games of 154 and 162 for a 605 set.
While she did improve on her previous personal high game of 286, maybe next time she starts with 10 in a row she can add the last two strikes.
Other nice scores for the ladies were Sharon Guinn 214-578, Pat Robles 233-567, Lori Hammack 204-536, and Lisa Williams 204-524. I am glad to hear that the Victoria Youth League is going to start competition this coming Saturday with ages 5 thru 17 joining in the fun. Any youth of that age can still join by contacting Mike Wortham at 361-576-1166.
The PBA Jr. National Championships are underway with 20 youth bowlers, the top four from each Bowlero regional qualifier, advancing to the National Championship. The PBA Jr. is a new club exclusively for youth bowlers age 17 and under that will encourage and support their effort in joining the PBA. For more information go to PBA.Com/Junior.
The Southwest Region winners (Bowlero Euless) were Boys: 1. Spencer Robarge, Springfield. Miss. 2. Julian Salinas, Richmond, Tex. Girls: 1. Lara Kurt, Leland. N. C. 2. Jaelle Hamman, Jarrell, Tex.
There were three perfect games rolled in this region with Richmond’s Julian Salinas posting one of them.
Don’t forget to watch the Elias Cup PBA League competition that starts with the seeding rounds on Sept. 26. Fox Sports 1 will begin live coverage Sunday-Wednesday Sept. 27-30 starting at 11 a.m. There will be two six team divisions named after bowling greats Earl Anthony and Don Carter.
Results
OVER THE HILL 1 ST AW SHUCKS Women: C. Wilson 166-469; N. Smith 419; J. Bailey 415; Men: A. Hempel 517; R. Estrada 201-514; L. Helms 208-507; S. Gritta 501; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST (3-way tie) WANNA BEES, REDDING & ASSOCIATES, and GUYS & DOLLS Women: S. Guinn 214-578; Men: Rob Lyman 256-703; N. Picard 276-676; <. Stacy 253-656; T. Crowe 259-655; P. Visconti 236-648; W. Wood 254-648; R. Silgero 226-645; M. Flores 635; A. Rester 227-623; R. Vivero 231-614; D. Knowlan 613; J. Heaning 601; D. Richards 232-599; R. Marques 596; J. Matson 230-590; D. Tamm576; J. Talbott 241-561; C. Hoff 558; T. Bennett 226-554; C. Reeves 554; T. Williams 224-550;THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1SAT TEAM 29 Women: S. Wharton 289-605; P. Robles 233-567; L. Hammack 204-536; L. Williams 204-524; J. McNary 519; C. Speer 502; B. Koebrick 203; Men: S. Dickinson 267-710; M. Alex 258-685; D. Reissig 246-676; R. Waterbury 267-669; S. Zeplin 275-664; M. Svatek 245-660; M. Stacy 227-652; S. Kocian 630; R. Lyman 242-628; T. Bennett 226-624; L. Hall 227-622; R. Rosas 233-620; T.J. Mooney 620; D. Matthews 234-617; B. Bonewald 588; L. Conner 587; S. Snow 582; G. Mason 579; T. Williams 235-579; G. Brooks 574; P. Visconti 236-574; N. Picard 569; M. Mize 568; J. Shoup 568; M. Conchola 562; M. Flores 554; J. Meyer 238.
