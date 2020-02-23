Steve Dickinson was in control with three clean games and a 24 strike night during last Thursday night’s competition. He slammed the pins for individual games of 268, 248, and 244 to earn the weekly scoring honors with a 760 total.
Jacob Silgero is still recording 700 sets with another good night in Sundowner’s action with 25 strikes and games of 248, 243, and 224 for a 715 series. He also rolled a 654 set in Monday Mixed play.
Ryan Marques led the Monday Mixed League with an excellent first game of 276 and then followed with games of 235 and 204 for a 715 series to tie Silgero for the second high weekly total.
Tom Crowe was also on target last weeks with two sets above 700. On Monday night he had three clean game of 267, 223, and 223, for a 713. He also rolled a 267 high game, which contributed towards a 704 total on Thursday.
Nick Picard also had success last week by opening Monday Mixed League with the first 10 strikes before an 8 pin count spare stopped his bid for a perfect game. His three games of 288, 233, and 189 earned him a 710 series. He also added a 654 on Thursday night.
Other bowers breaking the 250-650 mark were DoLee Knowlan (691), Mike Stacy (257-685), Dave Matthews (254-678), Eric Smith (266-676), Mark McDonald (670), Patrick Visconti (274-661), Larry Hall (267-660), Glenn Mason (656), Danny Reissig (268), Mark Mize (266), Justin Shoup (260), and Jerry Cano (252).
Christine Speer led the women’s scoring with the only 600 set for the week. While competing in Sundowners play, she posted individual games of 215, 193, and 201 for a 609 total.
Sundowners also provided good scores by Lori Hammack 205-598 and Trudy Wortham 218-583.
Senior bowler Billye Jo Mathiews led the Captain’s League with a nice 192 game and 542 total.
Entry forms are available at the Century Lanes front desk for the annual VUSBC Open and Womens’ City Tournament scheduled for competition on March 24 and April 1. The entry deadline is March 13 at midnight.
The Senior City Mixed Tournament is scheduled for April 14-18.
The PBA Idianapolis Open will be televised on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29. The following week the PBA Roth/Holman Doubles Championship will be broadcast March 8 at 11:00 am.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) AW SHUCKS and YOUNG AT HEART Women: C. Wilson 189-492; N. Smith 470; G. Walker 180-458; B. Long 441; M. Villerreal 178; Men: A. Garcia 224-607; M. Smith 511; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) WANNA BEES and RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: J. Reyna 527; J. McNary 509; H. Peters 212; Men: R. Marques 276-715; T. Crowe 267-713; N. Picard 288-710; D. Knowlan 244-691; M. Stacy 257-685; D. Matthews 254-678; E. Smith 266-676; L. Hall 267-660; J. Silgero 237-654; J. Cano 252-646; M. Svatek 233-644; P. Visconti 231-643; L. Conner 232-633; G. Weaver 236-618; W. Hendrix 605; J. Matson 598; B. Simmons 597; A. Rolette 232-596; R. Silgero 595; R. Lyman 586; B. Marques 235-578; L. Eakins Jr. 565; M. Flores 227-556; M. Gschwind 552; M. Brown 551; G. Hatter Sr. 551; J. Shoup 260; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Mathiews 192-542; SUNDOWNERS 1ST FULL HOUSE Women: C. Speer 215-609; L. Hammack 205-598; T. Wortham 218-583; C. Guerra 534; M. King 513; J. Sims 513; O. Jackson 512; Men: S. Dicksinson 268-760; J. Silgero 248-715; T. Crowe 267-704; M. McDonald 236-670; P. Visconti 274-661; G. Mason 243-656; N. Picard 247-654; M. Flores 231-634; J. Tweedle 245-633; J. Matson 234-629; R. Silgero 244-627; T. Bennett 231-624; D. Knowlan 620; B. Hyden 225-620; M. Stacy 618; D. Reissig 268-616; K. Stasny 610; S. Zeplin 234-606; R. Maques 604; C. Reynolds 226-602; G. Brooks 600; M. Mize 266-599; S. Kocian 238-598; B. Matula 238-597; L. Fuhrman 594; R. Lyman 589; E. Smith 237-588; T.J. Mooney 585; H. Tesch 234-584; J. Mitchell 232-580; D. Richards 577; J. Shoup 577; D. Marques 576; C. Aiken 572; R. Rendon 564; J. Wittenburg 244-550; S. Turek 230;
