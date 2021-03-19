Steve Dickinson has been a premier bowler for a long time but it has been awhile since he has garnered the top series for the week. That changed when he took the honors with three good games during Thursday Sundowners action by rolling individual games of 225, 257 and 253 for a 735 series. He had 25 strikes and only one open frame in the three games.
Tom Crowe opened the Spring Monday Mixed League with a great 267 game and then followed with games of 234 and 218 to lead the league with a 719 set. He also rolled 25 strikes and had one split open for the night.
Welcome to Woody Wood, another recent addition to our local association, who hails from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Woody posted the third 700 plus for the week with games of 203, 246 and 258 contributing towards a707 with three clean game to his credit.
The right handed bowler has carried a 200 plus average in past years and is getting used to the local lanes.
The soon to be 58 year old and wife moved to Yoakum in February 2020 after his retirement from the Air Force to be close to family. Thank you for your service Woody and enjoy the local camaraderie.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Bruce Hammack (658), Steve Zeplin (259), Larry Hallm (256), David Matthews (256) and Kenny Schupbach (255).
Bailey Koebrick had a seesaw series during Thursday Sundowners competition by starting with a very good 237 game. She then fell to a 144 game after enduring four splits but then recovered to post a final game of 190. She led the women’s scoring with her 571 total.
Samantha Wharton rolled a good game of 234 in the same league for a 512 total.
Senior bowler Diane Fitzgerald bowled the high game in the Over the Hill League with a 211 to her credit.
The PBA bowlers, WSOB XII, and the Fox Network have given us an exciting week of bowling that started with Guaranteed Rate PBA World Championship last Saturday afternoon. The World Series Of Bowling XII is being competed at AMF University Lanes in Tampa, Fla., the hometown of Tom Daugherty.
Daugherty took advantage of his lane familiarity to power his way to the top seed. Jakob Butturff defeated Chris Via and E.J. Tackett to make it to the finals. In the Championship match, Daugherty had a split open in the second frame to fall behind but when Buturff had three spares in a row, his string of strikes gave him a slight lead going into the 10th frame.
He needed a double and good count in the 10th to close the game, his first was a good pocket strike, the second ball came in light leaving the 2 and 8 pins but a pin from the backend pushed the 8 pin into the 2 for a lucky strike and he finished with a 263. The 262-257 victory gave Daugherty his first Major Championship and a $100,000 paycheck.
Last Sunday in the WSOB XII PBA Mark Roth/Marshall Holman Doubles Championship, the doubles team of Andrew Anderson-Kris Prather defeated top seed BJ. Moore and Daugherty 245-203 to give Anderson his 3rd PBA title and Prather his 4th. An Australian won the WSOB PBA Cheetah Championship but it was Sam Cooley winning his first PBA title not Jason Belmonte. The animal pattern Championships format is set up that all four finalist bowl one game and low score is eliminated. Cooley doubled in the 10th frame of the first match to eliminate Anthony Simonsen and then had the top score in the next two matches to win his first career PBA title. Another first time PBA title winner is Houston’s Shawn Maldonado, who defeated Jakob Buturff 250-202 in the final match of the Chameleon Championship. The Scorpion Championship was competed Wednesday night.
Coming up will be two Major Championship with USBC Masters live on FS1 at 1 p.m., April 4 and the US Open 1 p.m., April 11.
TROTTERS 1ST BREW CREW Women: L. Hempel 454; P. Mayer 426; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: B. Long 492; D. Fitzgerald 211-491; C. Wilson 469; N. Smith 462; Men: E. Smith 199-538; J. Mitchell 530; T. Bryant 504; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) HALL OF FAMERS and RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: S. Guinn 197-538; L. Hammack 509; Men: T. Crowe 267-719; W. Wood 258-707; B. Hammack 247-658; K. Schupbach 255-630; R. Lyman 607; D. Matthews 256-601; J. Cano 227-596; M. Stacy 589; D. Tamm 587; M. Svatek 585; M. Pesek 225-585; T. Williams 583; M. Brown 582; R. Marques 580; J. Shoup 578; M. Flores 578; A. Rester 572; T. Maupins 561; J. Martinez 560; C. Strickland 557; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B. Mathiews 477; C. Wilson 457; J. Lambrecht 434; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: B. Koebrick 237-571; T. Wortham 201-532; O. Jackson 517; S. Wharton 234-512; L. Hammack 504; C. Speer 503; Men: S. Dickinson 257- 735; S. Zeplin 259-648; J. Silgero 236-643; C. Hammack 227-639; T.J. Mooney 631; J. Tweedle 230-625; G. Mason 616; B. Olson 613; D. Matthews 610; N. Picard 238-609; N. DeLaGarza 604; M. Flores 237-602; R. Lyman 237-601; M. Hernandez 595; D. Reissig 237-589; M. Stacy 589; J. Talbott 585; D. Knowlan 585; M. Svatek 575; M. Mize 571; L. Conner 568; M. Brown 566; C. Reeves 566; A. Thompson 566; T. Williams 561; B. Fisseler 553; H. Tesch 234;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: L. Do 81-150; Boys: S. Allums 131-214; T. Do 94-182; J. Snow 89-157; J. Garza 72-131; SPRING YOUTH1ST TEAM #3 Girls: R. Shoup 98-275; Boys: T. Zuber 152-417; E. Gonzales 123-302; J. Shoup 113-268.
