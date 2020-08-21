During 12 weeks of competition it was evident that the Easy Spare team was the team to beat because of its high profile roster. When a 9 pin count on the first ball counts as a strike, getting to the pocket consistently is a game winner.
The Easy Spare team roster consisted of Pat Robles, Nick Picard, Mike Stacy, and Jacob Silgero. Mark Svatek filled in for one week.
Mike Stacy also broke the bank with nine actual strikes in the three -game set to sweeten his summer league experience.
The last night of competition also featured three 300 games with no-tap frames helping towards the big scores.
Rob Lyman was the high bowler with games of 276, 278, and 300 contributing towards an 854 series.
Other good scores for the men on the final night were Mike Stacy (278-762), Jacob Silgero (300-753), Bug Turek (277-750), Brandon Matula (300-731), Nick Picard (721), and Gerald Brooks (287-714).
Rachel Wortham was high for the ladies with a nice 230 high game helping towards a 561 set.
The last three weeks of individual high scores will be listed in the small print section(agate).
With the fall leagues starting up soon, Cecillia Wilson, secretary of Over The Hill (a senior mixed league 50 years and older) is looking for bowlers to fill a couple of team rosters. The league bowls at 1:00 pm on Mondays. She can be reached at 361-572-9359.
Congratulation to Savannah Wharton for receiving a Victoria USBC Scholarship to help with her continuing education. Savannah also received a college volley ball scholarship.
Congratulations also to Tom Crowe for being inducted in to the VUSBC Hall of Fame. Tom arrived in Victoria nine years ago and has been one of the top bowlers in the City. He has been in the top five in average since he joined the VUSBC and has several city tournament titles and city record scores to his credit. Congratulations to both.
Bowlers remembered
It is with sorrow that I make note of two former Victoria League bowlers having passed away.
One is Ernest R. Lopez, age 64, who died on August 4, having lost the fight to Kidney cancer. He joined his mother Irene Mozisek in the Over The Hill League and competed until the end of the 2018-19 season when he could no longer bowl.
The other person we lost was Eleazar (EP) Perez who bowler for many years in different leagues including the DuPont, Dow, and one year in the Over The Hill League. Back problems forced him to stop bowling several years ago.
I knew them both personally having worked with them at the local DuPont plant and through bowling. E.P. also competed in several DuPont Gulf Coast Tournaments when bowling had a strong core participation.
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the families.
Most of the fall leagues will start in early September so I will probably not have another article until then. Stay safe!
RESULTS
FUNTAPPERS League Champions EASY SPARE (Three weeks top scores) Women: P. Robles 241-667/228/539; R. Wortham 230-561; M.. Martinez 544; Men: M. James 214; Men: R. Lyman 300-854/277-790/265-675; J. Silgero 296-838/300-753/268-738;N. Picard 279-791/277-721/300-720; M. Stacy 278-762/277-683; B.Turek 277-750/300-696; B. Matula 300-731/298-732;G. Brooks 287-714/264-690;C. Harris 278-687; E. Smith 286-681; B. Fisseler 276-674/266-674; J. Martinez 266-665.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.