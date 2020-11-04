Matthew Flores was on target all night during Monday Mixed League action to garner the weekly high series honors. Flores either struck or left one pin standing on all but three deliveries when he had 8 pin counts. Individual games of 256, 234 and 245 with one split open allowed him to post a 735 set.
T.J. Mooney has rolled back to back 700’s in Thursday Sundowners action with individual games of 204, 265 and 246 contributing towards a 715 last Thursday night. The previous week he had rolled a 728 series to post consecutive second high weekly totals.
Mike Stacy also rolled followed a 700 last week on Monday night with a 705 this week in Thursday Sundowners with games of 263, 232 and 210 helping towards a 705.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Brandon Olson (693), Kenny Schupbach (250-688), Rob Lyman (682), David Matthews (258-676), Tom Crowe (672), Mark Svatek (667), Randy Vivero (256/252) and Scott Snow (250).
Samantha Wharton led the women bowlers with an excellent 246 high game contributing towards a 578 during Thursday Sundowners league play.
Christine Speer was a close second with a 222 high game helping towards a 572 in the same league.
Judy Reyna posted an outstanding the high individual game of 249 on Monday night to finish with a 556 set.
It is with sorrow that I note that Victoria has lost another former league bowler with the passing of Joyce Ann Drost at the age of 78. Joyce’s league participation was from the 1970’s thru the 1990’s with her last competition being in Thursday Sundowners. Looking back through the Women’s City Tournament results she was on the Div A winning team in 1972. My condolence and sympathy go out to the family.
Last Sunday’s PBA Playoffs match games on Fox Sports 1 advanced the last four bowlers to compete in the quarter finals round next Sunday starting at 1:00 pm local time. Most of the matches were undecided until the 10th frame when the pressure is on the line.
Bill O’Neill defeated AJ Johnson 234-190 in the first match when Johnson could not find a strike line. After leaving ringing 10 pins in back to back frame, Kyle Troup left the door open for Nick Pate to double in the 10th frame for the win but Pate was not up to the task and Troup won 223-214. Brad Miller finished with the last four strikes to defeat Jesper
Svensson 236-223. Svensson had the early lead but a 3-9-7 split open in the 9th frame derailed the lefthander. In the last match It looked like a runaway for E.J. Tackett who started with four strikes in the first five frames and Tom Smallwood had no doubles and one open in the first five frames.
Smallwood changed to a stronger ball in the 6th frame and finished with 5 strikes in a row to sneak by Tackett 234-227. Tackett, who lost his strike carry and had 4 solid 10 pin leaves in the final five frames.
Sunday at 1:00 pm local time FS1 will start broadcasting the Quarter-finals, then follow with the semi-finals and the PBA Playoffs Championship match. The winner will get a PBA Tour title a WWE Championship title and $100,000. This will also close the 2020 PBA Tour season.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (3 way tie) FRAMEFILLERS, JUST FRIENDS, and WHY NOTS Women: D. Cooley 466; C. Wilson 464; G. Billo 184-451; Men: B. Fisseler 224-553; L. Helms 506; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. Reyna 249-556; Men: M. Flores 256-735; K. Schupbach 250-688; D. Matthews 258-676; T. Crowe 244-672; N. Picard 639; J. Heaning 628; A. Rester 232-600; R. Vivero 252-592; J. Silgero 589; R. Lyman 587; M. Pesek 584; D. Loya 225-584; T. Maupins 581; P. Visconti 224-581; T. Williams 580; D. Knowlan 573; J. Martinez 231-570; L. Hall 564; M. Stacy 559; J. Maupins 557; J. Guerra 553; J. Martinez 244; A. Benevides 231; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST GUTTERLY RIDICULOUS Women: S. Wharton 246-578; C. Speer 222-572; O. Jackson 512; T. Mason 501; Men: T.J. Mooney 265-715; M. Stacy 263-705; B. Olson 245-693; R. Lyman 236-682; M. Svatek 227-667; S. Kocian 226-664; R. Vivero 256-631; C. Reeves 243-623; D. Matthews 621; L. Hall 611; B. Bonewald 236-605; S. Snow 250-600; P. Chrisco 590; M. Mize 589; S. Zeplin 586; S. Dickinson 585; G. Mason 582; C. Hammack 581; M. Hernandez 577; R. North 575; J. Shoup 570; J. Talbott 564; M. Unger 563; D. Marques 560; K. Hengst 560; R. Musser 231;
