Matthew Flores was in control of his ball speed last Monday night and was able to dominate the pins to earn the weekly high series honors.
Closing out the Spring Monday Mixed League season, he produced individual games of 260, 242 and 280 for a career high 782 series. He rolled 28 strikes and had no open frames in the three game set
In the second frame of the third game a messenger pin just missed the standing 10 pin that prevented him from his second career 300 game and first 800 series.
Matthew started bowling a few years after his brother Jacob Silgero and after seeing his success, patterns his bowling style after him. They both roll a bowling ball without a thumb hole that gives them a lot of pin action.
Flores feels that ball speed is critical in his scoring and is working hard to remain consistent. He is also bowling in different bowling houses to improve his knowledge of the game by learning to make lane adjustments. Congratulations Matthew and hope you reach your first 800 series soon.
Following last weeks’ high 702 series, T.J. Mooney led the Thursday Sundowners League and posted the second high total. He smashed the pins for individual games of 269, 211 and 268 for a 748 set.
After the great first game, lane transition left him with two splits in the second game. After a change of bowling balls in the third game he regained his strike line for a 25 strike series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Steve Dickinson (279-697), Patrick Chrisco (256-684), Jacob Silgero (257-680), David Matthews (677), Michale Pesek (257-671) and DoLee Knowlan (257-665).
Lori Hammack led the women’s scoring with a great start in the final week of the Spring Monday Mixed League with her first two games being 213 and 225. She lost her timing the last game and with no doubles and three misses finished with a 162 for an even 600 series.
Sharon Guinn rolled a great individual game of 240 that led to a 573 in the same league for second high.
The team Hall of Famers won the Spring Monday Mixed League. Team members are Mike Stacy, Sharon Guinn, David Matthews, and Tom Crowe.
The summer league schedule for the Century Lanes has the Tuesday Funtappers League meeting on June 1 at 7 p.m. to set rosters and by-laws. Contact Cecilia Wilson at 361-572-9359 for more information. The Rolling Thunder league will meet at 8:00pm on June 3 and scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on June 10. Contact Lori Hammack at 361-214-0400. There has been a change in the Youth League with the meeting being rescheduled for June 12 at 1 p.m. League will start on June 19 at 1 p.m.
Kyle Troup the No. 1 seed in the KIA PBA 16 finalists Playoffs emerged as the winner by defeating Australian Sam Colley in the finals broadcast last Sunday afternoon. The finals were a race for three points, in which each game was worth one point.
In the first game with Cooley having problems with the ball not finishing and leaving the 2-4-10 and 2-4-8-10 for open frames, Troup won 235-206. Cooley made a ball change to start the second game and bowled a 300 game to Troup’s 248.
After being perfect the second game, Cooley started the third game by leaving the 3-4-6-7-10 split for an open, Troup won the game 223-210.In the fourth game with Troup finishing first, he doubled with the first ball in the 10th, needing 9 on the second ball he left the 8-10 split and knocked one pin down for a 221-209 victory.
The win was Kyle’s 8th PBA title tying him with his dad Guppy for career titles. The $100,000 first place prize vaulted him to the single season PBA Tour record of $469,200 in 2021 and also a leading candidate for the PBA Player of the Year. Cooley won a $10,000 bonus for his 300 game and $70,000 for his second place finish.
A personal observation that was re-enforced during the play-offs is that never give up when you are behind on pin count. One frame can flip the score. While there were many come-backs during the matches, Troup was fortunate in sweeping Francois Lavoie in the semi-finals.
In their first match Lavoie had a lead but left the 2-10 split in the important foundation 9th frame of both games and failed to convert to lose 248-237 and 259-224. Along with clutch strikes to bounce back it also sometimes takes luck to win.
OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: D. Edison 481; G. Billo 464; C. Wilson 460; Men: J. Mitchell 210-584; L. Helms 210-526; B. Bomba 524; SPRING MONDAY MIXED League Champions Hall of Famers. Women: L. Hammack 225-600; S. Guinn 240-573; C. Gerner 524; C. Tudor 209; Men: M. Flores 280-782; D. Matthews 238-677; M. Pesek 257-671; A. Perez 236-638; B. Simmons 231-625; D. Knowlan 614; J. Silgero 232-610; J. Maupins 226-607; C. Reeves 586; L. Caballero 585; C. Strickland 578; B. Hammack 576; L. Hall 576; M. Redding 557; M. Stacy 556; W. Wood 554; B. Tesch 553; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Mathiews 453; J. Bailey 201-447; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: T. Wortham 525; L. Hammack 520; K. Garcia 503;Men: T.J. Mooney 269-748; S. Dickinson 279-697; P. Chrisco 256-684; J. Silgero 257-680; D. Knowlan 257-665; P. Visconti 235-629; N. Picard 232-629; M. Flores 627; J. Tweedle 238-626; A. Thompson 621; C. Reeves 620; S. Zeplin 613; R. Lyman 604; M. Unger 602; S. Snow 233-596; C. Hammack 594; D. Matthews 231-593; J. Shoup 247-591; J. Heaning 582; M. Hernandez 581; B. Olson 580; J. Walden 569; A. Perez 566; L. Conner 564; S. Kocian 560;
