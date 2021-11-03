Matthew Flores moved past Cody Hammack last Monday night to snare the top weekly series.
In a week when the two leagues each produced a 700 bowler, Flores earned the weekly honors with his Monday Mixed set. He rolled individual games of 257, 267, and 210 for a 734 series with a 27 strike count.
Having rolled 10 strikes in each of his first two game, he felt comfortable in maintaining the status quo, but after a high split in the first frame of the third game he changed balls. The result was a spare and split, so he decided to go back to the original ball and move left on the approach. It was a great move resulting in seven strikes out of eight deliveries. It was also a great rebound from his Thursday night set.
Cody Hammack had set the bar last Thursday night with games of 245, 269, and 207 contributing towards a 721 with a 24 strike count. He also started with two clean games before one split open in the third game. After starting the second game with a solid pocket hit and leaving the 10 pin he spared and had a seven bagger before 4 pin leave in the 9th stopped his string, he then finished with a turkey. Starting the third game with a double he rolled three spares before moving his feet 1 board left and rolled a turkey before leaving his split open.
After rolling the high score last week, Rob Lyman settled for third high with a 684 total.
Welcome to the VUSBC to Kyle Smith, who joined the Monday Mixed League about three weeks ago. He started the second game with the first 10 strikes before a pull left him with a 3-6-10 for a spare and 287 high game and finished with a 659 set. Kyle moved to Victoria from Arizona, where he last competed in league during the 2017-18 season. A good 200 average bowler in Arizona, it is nice to have another top tier bowler in town.
In my conversation with him, he told me that he appreciates the warm welcome he has received here.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (659), TJ Mooney (657), Danny Reissig (269), and David Matthews (257).
Laura Diaz was high for the women with a 206-535 during Monday Mixed action. Trudy Wortham led the Sundowners with a 532 and Pat Robles rolled a nice 230 individual high game
Left hander Shannon Pluhowsky (Dayton, Ohio) won the last PWBA Major of the 2021 season in dominating fashion. The second seed in the step-ladder finals, She started her match against Diana Zavjalova with the first 10 strikes before a 6 pin leave stopped her 300 bid. With a 279-190 win under her belt, she continued the onslaught against top seed Bryanna Cote in the title match. Cote elected to start the match on the left lane and left a split that she was unable to convert. Pluhowsky opened with a spare and strike in her first two frames. Cote struck on the right lane but had another split open in the third frame. Pluhowsky rolled a four bagger to slam the door on Cote who had problems hitting the pocket on the left lane. With a 244-178 win, Pluhowsky won for her second Major title and a $50,000 payday. Her last Major win was in 2006 and last PWBA title was in 2009.
With her runner up finish, Cote was able to secure enough points to lead the season long points list and win the Player of the Year award. Shannon O’Keefe was in the running for her third consecutive POY award but she lost her opening match to 2021 Rookie of the year Stephanie Zavala 203-200. The tournament was broadcast on the CBS Sports network, and it is usually rebroadcast during the week so you have an opportunity to watch it, if you missed the first time.
OVER THE HILL 1ST HERE 4 THE BEER Women: C. Wilson 432; Men: B. Korczynski 202-558; MONDAY MIXED 1ST MISFITS Women: L. Diaz 206-535; S. Guinn 501; Men: M. Flores 267-734; K. Smith 287-659; TJ Mooney 232-657; G. Hatter Jr. 232-643; P. Visconti 248-641; D. Matthews 257-636; J. Silgero 244-634; D. Knowlan 258-617; D. Tamm 614; R. Lyman 246-613; K. Schupbach 245-613; T. Crowe 243-609; M. Gshwind 233-604; T. Thormahlen 602; M. Stacy 595; T. Williams 247-593; W. Wood 584; J. Chapman 570; J. Matson 234-570; M. Svatek 565; J. Martinez 565; B. Bonewald 234-553; H. Hammond 231; M. Redding 228; SUNDOWNERS 1ST #ALLLLREADY Women: T. Wortham 532; P. Robles 230-514; Men: C. Hamack 269-721; R. Lyman 245-684; J. Silgero 242-659; TJ Mooney 225-645; D. Reissig 269-642; J. Bryant 246-631; D. Matthews 630; H. Hernandez 243-615; G. Mason 227-607; S. Zeplin 600; J. Longoria 599; M. Svatek 242-597; J. Matson 592; J. Tweedle 237-590; D. Hale 587; A. Adames 234-583; C. Rau 581; M. Unger 580; X. Wilson 224-580; B. Asby 224-577; P. Visconti 573; J. Godina 571; J. Smith 566; M. Gschwind 562; G. Hatter Jr. 245-561; L. Conner 561; R. Marques 561; J. Speer 560; R. Mejia 560; D. Loya 227-558; T. Thormahlen 557; M. Stacy 550;M. Flores 234; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST PIN PALS Women: G. Wunsch 229-551; N. Anderson 211-544;
FALL BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 88-162; M. Leur 83-150; Boys: T. Do 104-203; J. Snow 92-174; FALL YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: R. Shoup 141-351; L. Rivera 125-323; A. Olson 97-241; Boys: M. Rangel 160-453; K. Hodge 157-436; T. Zuber 174-430; J. Pennell 122-329; D. Corpus 122-292.
