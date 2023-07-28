For the past several weeks one bowler has far outpaced the rest of the league and this past week it was Gary Hatter Jr.’s turn.
He rolled individual games of 224, 256, and 244 for a 724 total in Rolling Thunder action. Gary rolled a clean first game with a turkey and a double to his credit. The second game he spared the first frame and then rolled eight strikes in a row before a split open in the 10th frame stopped his string. In his final game single pin spares prevented a good string of strikes but he did roll a clean game with a turkey and a four bagger helping his cause.
The second highest score was a 236 high game and 638 set by DoLee Knowlan.
Robert Mejia rolled a very nice individual game of 268.
For some reason the high scoring bowler has been able to make the right adjustments for good strike carry while the rest of the league has been unable to do the same. The previous week Jacob Silgero rolled a 755 for the high with DoLee Knowlan posting a 655 for second high.
With four weeks to go before the summer season ends, maybe the high scores by the top bowlers will improve and more bowlers will break the 250-650 mark. There is a close race for the Rolling Thunder league title.
Laura Diaz was high for the women with a great individual game of 239 helping towards a 599 series in Rolling Thunder play. Samantha Wharton was second high with a 208-548.
The Funtappers (No Tap) League also has four weeks of competition left in the season with one team, Knuckles Deep having a commanding lead.
Senior Bowler Don Smith had a great series with individual games of 256, 274, and a 300 game to his credit for a league weekly high of 817. Other bowlers taking advantage of the no-tap rule this week were Glenn Mason 275, 266, and 242-783, Jacob Silgero 256, 234, 278-768, Rob Lyman 265, 261, 241-767, and Dave Matthews with a big 298 high game helping toward a 750.
Two women also had very good scores in the league. Samantha Wharton was high with games of 229, 256, and 254 contributing towards a 739. Kayla Shaffer was close second with games of 264, 218, 250 for a 732.
The national televised tour of the PBA will resume on Sunday September 24th at 5:00 pm and Monday 25th at 6:00pm with the quarter finals of the PBA Elias Cup League Tournament. June 26th at 7:00 pm will be the semi-finals and the finals will be broadcast Wednesday 27 at 7:00 pm local.
Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer will sponsor the broadcast of this tournament.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST TEAM 10 Women: L. Diaz 239-599; S. Wharton 208-548; A. Adames 204-514; Men: G. Hatter Jr. 256-724; D. Knowlan 236-638; T.J. Mooney 226-634; R. Mejia 268-634; W. Wood 226-631; R. Silgero 607; R. Lyman 595; S. Snow 590; D. Hale 587; S. Pirtle 224-584; B. Hammack 248-583; J. Shoup 580; M. Svatek 574; D. Reissig 230-573; W. Klekar 573; J. Rangel 566; F. Boedeker 565; J. Martinez 563; T. Yuske 561; D. Harborth 560; JD Villalobos 555; T. Miller 553; J. Maupins 551; D. Matthews 550;
FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1ST KNUCKLES DEEP Women: S. Wharton 256-739; K. Shaffer 264-739; R. Wortham 264; J. Reyna 251. Men: D. Smith 300-817; G. Mason 275-782; J. Silgero 278-768; R. Lyman 265-767; D. Matthews 298-750; J. Pennell 683; W. Wood 263-676; R. Palmer 666; B. turek 274-665; M. Brown 264-662; W. Wunsch 661; K. Saldana 266; R. Benavide 266; D. Marques 265; B. Marques 258;