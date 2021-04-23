Jesse Guerra and Trudy Wortham were the top bowlers in the six game handicap event to claim their titles in the 35th Annual Seniors Mixed Tournament.
Guerra rolled a 609 in the singles event and helped his team to the title with a great 741 series. His 1,350 total also led all male bowlers in all events to claim this year’s male Senior Mixed Tournament Champion award.
Trudy Wortham won the Class A women’s singles event with a 680 series and added a 632 in team event to post a 1,312 total n all events. Her total was high for the women’s division to be declared the female Tournament Champion for 2021.
The All Events had two divisions Male and Female with two classes based on average. Class A bowlers are listed as 165 and above and Class B are listed as 164 and below. There was only one class in the Singles and Team event. The Tournament Champion will be the highest scoring bowler in their division regardless of class.
On the last day of the tournament, Justin Tweedle rolled a very nice 652 scratch and 695 handicap to win the men’s Singles Event. Nass DeLaGarza placed 2nd with a 664 score and Troy Cooley took 3rd place money with a 647 set.
Trudy Wortham won the Female Singles with her score of 680 and Debra Sanchez placed 2nd with a 664.
The team, Irritable Bowl Syndrome, was declared the winner with a score of 2,697. Members of the team and handicap scores are Mark Brown (702), Nass DeLaGarza (616), Jesse Guerra (741), and Debra Sanchez (638).
Placing in the money in All Events were Female: Class A: T. Wortham 1,312 Class B: Debra Sanchez 1,302; Male Class A: J. Tweedle 1,335; Class B: J. Guerra 1,350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.