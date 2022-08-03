Abel Garcia: Hale blisters pins for top billing

Dale Hale is a young man that continues to showcase his bowling skills with an excellent series during Rolling Thunder League play. The 20-year-old is competing in only his second league season and has already made a name for himself by rising to the occasion during this past city and state tournaments.
Last Thursday night he blasted the pins for individual games of 226, 266, and 278 for a great 770 total with 26 strikes.
He started the last game with nine strikes before a 10-pin spare in the 10th stopped his string.
During the recent Texas State Open he posted a 2,177 score in Div 3 All Events for a sixth place finish and 739 for 17th place in the Singles event. After graduating high school and ending his sports participation, he decided to take up bowling as a two hander from the right side. It looks like he made a great choice and has added another promising youth to the local bowling scene. His previous high series was a 698.
Tamarcus Bennett is another young two handed bowler who has shown signs of being a top bowler. He enjoys the change to synthetic lanes because he feels it gives him a better holding line as the game progresses. He rolled the second high total with games of 203, 267, and 257 for a 727 set.
The third 700 shooter for the week was Eric Yeager, who had the top weekly score a couple of weeks ago. A former Victorian, he now lives in Louise and decided to compete in a Victoria Summer League. He and his wife usually bowl in El Campo and Bay City during the fall season. He enjoyed reuniting with former Victoria bowling friends. He posted individual games of 223, 237, and 254 for a 714.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Miles Michalec (269-698), T.J. Mooney (677), Cody Hammack (256-673), Xavier Wilson (255-671), Anthony Adames (668), Jesse Longoria (662), Wyatt Klekar (258-659), and Jacob Silgero (258-652).
Lori Hammack improved from last week’s top score to again lead the women. She rolled individual games of 207, 200, and 197 for a 604 total.
Samantha Wharton was second high with a 205-577 and Laura Diaz rolled a great 243 game and 574 total.
In the Funtappers (No Tap) League Rob Lyman and Jacob Silgero switched places from last week. This week Lyman was high with games of 255, 300, and 266 for an 821 series and Silgero finished with a 275-799 for second place.
Congratulations to Michael Conchola for breaking the bank at the Century Lanes again last Thursday.
The Century Lanes has the Fall League schedule available at the desk or on the Victoriausbc.com website. Contact the league secretary or the Century front desk for more information.
The VUSBC Bowling Association held its annual new director installation and Hall of Fame Dinner last Saturday evening at the Vera Cruz Restaurant. New director is Alyssa Adames and re-elected for a two-year term were Rob Lyman, T.J. Mooney, Aaron Rester, Jacob Silgero, Mike Stacy, and Mark Svatek.
Honored were two new VUSBC Hall of Fame inductees Jim Kashouty and Mike Wortham. Also honored with a $650 scholarship was Savannah Wharton for a second year. Congratulations
A reminder to VUSBC Board members that the first quarterly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Century Lanes.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST GREEN TEA Women: L. Hammack 207-604; S. Wharton 205-577; L. Diaz 243-574; J. McNary 224-517; A. Adames 514; S. Wharton 505; Men: D. Hale 278-770; T. Bennett 267-727; E. Yeager 254-714; M. Michalec 269-698; M. Conchola 247-679; T.J. Mooney 248-677; C. Hammack 256-673; X. Wilson 255-671; A. Adames 244-668; J. Longoria 241-662; W. Klekar 258-659; J. Silgero 258-652; R. Lyman 237-644; J. Cano 232-641; M. Unger 227-639; J. Matson 247-636; W. Wood 629; S. Dickinson 621; M. Flores 224-618; J. Hernandez Sr 614; D. Knowlan 610; S. Kocian 233-609; D. Reissig 608; J. Bryant 235-605; A. Rolette 604; B. Hammack 604; J. Shoup 602; S. Snow 226-602; S. Zeplin 601; C. Strickland 242-598; L. Conner 595; J. Smith 225-593; A. Rester 224-585; JP Reyna 233-585; C. Diaz 238-584; D. Klatt 246; A. Hopkins 234; JJ Jimenez 227.
FUNTAPPERS (NO Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: H. Ramos 237-588; B.J. Mathiews 244-588; J. McNary 578.
