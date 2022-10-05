Drake Hale started league competition in the summer of 2021 and has made tremendous progress in his bowling ability at the age of 20. He scored very well in last year's city and state tournaments, and this is the second time he has earned the weekly scoring honors this year.
He set the bar last Thursday Night with a very nice 740 series. His individual games were 219, 265, and 256 with only one split open in the first game and 22 strikes for the night. The second game he rolled the front eight strikes before a 10 pin stopped his string.
After sitting out two seasons due to COVID-19 concerns, I started bowling in the senior league again this year and posted a 725 set with individual games of 213, 268, and 244. I also started the second game with the front eight strikes before a 4 pin stopped my string and finished with 24 strikes for the set. At the age of 82 and 65 years of league bowling experience, this old dog can still collect a covey of strikes. With my first 700, which was in March of 1961 in Brownsville, I received a lifetime membership to the Bowling Clubs of America 700 Club. I don’t know if ABC was giving 700 chevrons/cards at the time but ABC/USBC stopped giving out 700 emblems about eight years ago. In my opinion a 700 set is still a good bar for an excellent three-game series.
Wyatt Klekar posted the third high series this week with individual games of 226, 254, and 235 for a 715. He also rolled 24 strikes in the set with an open frame in each game, which hurt his total.
Klekar is another young bowler that has excelled in the game of bowling very quickly. His only prior league bowling experience was the recent Rolling Thunder Summer League. The 19-year-old is an accomplished golfer that started out bowling one handed but like Drake is now using the two-handed release that gives him more rotation and pin action. I asked Wyatt if his golfing experience helped him to adapt so quickly to bowling. He replied that the timing, coordination and mental attributes are important in both games. His previous high series was a 745 in a tournament in San Antonio.
Hale and Klekar are two bowlers that have a good chance in winning any tournament.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Matthew Flores (698), Sterling Kocian (268-698), Scott Snow (696), Tamarcus Bennett (256-691), Jacob Silgero (687/667), Rob Lyman (258-681), Chris Diaz (680), JP Reyna (256-679), Larry Hall (263-673), Mike Stacy (252-673), Gary Hatter Jr. (253-669), T.J. Mooney (256-655), Dave Matthews (655), Alex Benavides 269-650), Robert Mejia (277), and Jonathan Jimenez (258).
Long time and accomplished bowler Christine Speer was able to recall her timing during Thursday Sundowners League to lead the women’s scoring for the week. She rolled individual games of 187, 204, and 203 for a 594 series.
Kayla Shaffer was second with a 205-550 on Monday Night.
A reminder that the deadline for entering the Victoria USBC Blind Draw Doubles is October 16. Entry forms are available at the Century Lanes.
TROTTERS 1ST SPARE ME Women: I. Sanchez 186-504; K. Filip 187; OVER THE HILL 1ST GREAT BALLS OF FIRE Women: C. Wilson 491; L. Gonzalez 191-473; Men: A. Garcia 268-725; E. Smith 224-617; W. Wood 209-586; R. Estrada 211-548; D. Smith 541; E. Smith 538; D. Marques 203-522; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) TEN BACK and GLORY BOWL Women: K. Shaffer 205-550; S. Guinn 213-532; Men: W. Klekar 254-715; M. Flores 243-698; R. Lyman 258-681; C. Diaz 246-680; L. Hall 263-673; G. Hatter Jr. 253-669; J. Silgero 246-667; D. Matthews 240-655; T.J. Mooney 256-655; A. Benavides 269-650; J. Jimenez 258-644; T. Bennett 236-639; J. Matson 638; T. Williams 609; J. Shoup 609; J. Martinez 609; T. Miller 608; M. Stacy 605; W. Wood 595; B. Bonewald 234-594; D. Hale 227-589; D. Knowlan 587; R. Mejia 587; W. Hendrix 585; J. Maupins 224-580; JP Reyna 578; B. Hammack 238-575; A. Rolette 575; J. Smith 230-569; R. Vivero 565; M. Conchola 560; N. Picard 558; J. Guerra 236-554; B. Tesch 551; L. Caballero 234; C. Koliba 230; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: C. Speer 204-594; L. Hammack 213-539; C. Guerra 536; P. Robles 520; T. Wortham 202-519; A. Adames 515; J. Reyna 506; M. King 505; I. Caballero 212; Men: D. Hale 265-740; S. Kocian 268-698; S. Snow 246-696; T. Bennett 256-691; J. Silgero 236-687; JP Reyna 256-679; M. Stacy 252-673; X. Wilson 244-647; D. Knowlan 237-642; A. Adames 236-640; W. Wood 639; L. Conner 245-636; S. Dickinson 236-633; W. Klekar 256-638; B. Marques 628; T.J. Mooney 624; R. Silgero 225-617; M. Unger 617; B. Asby 225-616; J. Shoup 614; J. Glass 225-613; J. Tweedle 612; T. Crowe 606; M. Flores 601; J. Matson 599; F. Boedeker 597; J. Bryant 597; S. Zeplin 583; J. Pesl 577; C. Reeves 231-577; J. Martinez 574; L. Hall 570; E. Gaona 568; M. Brown 563; C. Jerkins 558; A. Hopkins 551; R. Mejia 277; R. Lyman 236; J. Cano 226; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1st DETAR BABES Women: B. Long 571; K. Staver 203;
Bumpers 1st TEAM 3 Girl: M Leur 79-152; Boys: J. Snow 105-209; N. Payne 100-190; K. Martinez 110-183;
YOUTH 1ST (3 way tie) TEAM 8, TEAM 9, and TOO LEGIT TO SPLIT Girls: L. Rivera 134-371; A. Olson 303; Boys: E. Dunn 200-472; G. Benavides 166-443; T. Zuber 160-432; J. McBride 424; K. Hodge 170-421; Z. Barfield 153-416; L. Parker 173-407; J. Vasquez 154;