Larry Hall is having a great year in being able to string strikes and being consistent to surpass the 700 mark.
He had a hot hand during Monday Mixed competition to roll 26 strikes and produce individual games of 223, 278, and 224 for a 725 total. An eight-pin count in the third frame of his second game was the only non-strike in the game, and stopped a perfect game. He also rolled a nice 660 set last Thursday night.
Mike Stacy led the Thursday Sundowners League last week with individual games of 252, 224, and 234 for a 710 set and second high for the week. He had two open frames in the 24 strike performance. He felt that he made the right choice by going to a ball that grabbed the lanes better the last game.
Another bowler that has performed well this year is Michael Conchola. He rolled individual games 243, 215, and 246 for a 704 Thursday Night and a 258-650 in Monday Mixed Play.
The fourth bowler to break the 700 mark this past week was Steve Zeplin. The veteran bowler can still carry strikes to post good scores. Last Thursday he opened league play with a terrific 278 game and finished with games of 211 and 211 for an even 700. He also rolled a 688 on Monday Night.
Rob Lyman was close to a 700 with a 249 high game contributing towards a 699. He finished strong in each of his games with a four bagger the first two games and strikes in the ninth and 10th of the third game.
The four bagger in the last two frames gives you 60 pins in two frames, which helps the game score quite nicely. Lyman also posted a 677 on Thursday Night.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Gary Hatter Jr. (267-693), Woody Wood (673), Jacob Silgero (670), Danny Reissig (276-661), Anthony Adames (267), Joey Matson (257), Matthew Flores (257), and Tamarcus Bennett (253).
Wood also opened Over The Hill League with a great 279 game, a light hit in the eighth frame left him the two-pin for a spare before finishing with a four in a row and an 11 strike game.
Kayla Shaffer was high for the women with a 202-565 in Monday Mixed play.
On Thursday Night Chris Guerra with 213-549 and Alyssa Adames with 224-542 were the next high.
Wishing a quick recovery for Mike Wortham after rotator cuff surgery recently.
The PBA Tour has announced the Guaranteed Rate Go Bowling 2023 Television Schedule for the Fox Broadcasting Network. All Five Majors will air live on the network starting with the US Open match play on February 4 (FS1) and the Open finals February 5 (Fox). The network will also include the World Series of Bowling XIV matches. Guaranteed Rate Retail Mortgage loans and Pabst Brewing will again sponsor the tour.
OVER THE HILL FIRST GREAT BALL OF FIRE Women: D. Schroeder 458; C. Wilson 423; I. Mozisek 418; Men: A. Garcia 225-639; W. Wood 279-637; E. Smith 219-570; MONDAY MIXED FIRST GLORY BOWL Women: K. Shaffer 202-565; J. Reyna 536; Men: L. Hall 278-725; R. Lyman 249-699; S. Zeplin 247-688; W. Wood 246-673; J. Silgero 241-670; M. Conchola 258-650; T. Bennett 224-637; D. Knowlan 230-631; M. Flores 224-628; J. Matson 257-625; M. Svatek 621; B. Bonewald 616; W. Klekar 234-614; D. Matthews 610; M. Stacy 610; JP Reyna 233-593; J. Benavides 587; N. Picard 578; M. Brown 576; T. Williams 566; J. Brown
564; D. Tamm 563; J. Koliba 560; R. Mejia 235-553; A. Thompson 236; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERs FIRST LET IT ROLL Women: C. Guerra 213-549; A. Adames 224-542; L. Hammack 530; T. Mason 524; J. McNary 524; K. Adames 206; Men: M. Stacy 252-710; M. Conchola 246-704; S. Zeplin 278-700; G. Hatter Jr. 267-693; R. Lyman 237-677; D. Reissig 276-661; L. Hall 225-660; A. Rester 246-646; J. Matson 236-646; R. Mejia 246-643; D. Knowlan 234-637; S. Kocian 226-635; M. Flores 257-619; W. KJlekar 227-618; M. Svatek 616; J. Silgero 235-616; JD Villalobos 609; T. Bennett 253-607; A. Adames 267-599; C. Hammack 598; J. Tweedle 596; J. Cano 592; J. Shoup 590; C. Reeves 587; D. Hale 584; TJ Mooney 582; J. Martinez 581; M. Unger 576; J. Smiley 569; S. Dickinson 567; A. Hopkins 556; F. Suniga 550; W. Wood 550; B. Hammack 550; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) FIRST DETAR BABES Women: C. Goode 241-646; J. Lambrecht 229-601; K. Staver 238- L. Gonzalez 231; C. Wilson 208;