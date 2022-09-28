Larry Hall set the standard during last Thursday’s Sundowners League action when he rolled his personal best series total.
He had his strike ball working to post individual games of 264, 226, and 251 to total 741 for the night. He started his last game with a six bagger before a five pin split broke his string. He did come back to finish the game with five strikes, which gave him 27 strikes for the night.
Tom Crowe led the Monday Mixed League with the second high series for the week. After an opening game of 264, single pin corner leaves with a missed 10 pin hurt his game and he rolled a 226. He finished the set with a 234 game and 23 strikes for the night and a 714 series. In my discussion with Tom, he thinks that the synthetic lanes provide a better overall shot then the old wood lanes and it is a matter of matching the right equipment to the lanes. At his age he follows the old adage of “Straighter is Greater” when playing the lanes.
Robert Lyman was the third bowler to break the 700 mark with a very nice 708 total on Monday. He was able to put together three good games of 212, 228, and 268 with only one open frame for the night. After starting the third game with four strikes a weak 10 pin leave stopped his string but he came back strong with five strikes before a 7 pin leave on the 11th ball.
Gary Hatter Jr. rolled 3 clean games on his way to a 687 series. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Tamarcus Bennett (255-671), Mike Stacy (665/653), T.J. Mooney (661/250-650), Aaron Perez (256-661), Patrick Visconti (254-659), Steve Zeplin (654), Jamar Bryant (651), Aaron Rester (275), Wyatt Klekar (268), Bob Fissler (266), John Koliba (263), Rene Silgero (258), and Woody Wood (258).
Chris Guerra displayed some striking power during Sundowners League play to post the women’s high series for the week. She rolled individual games of 204, 155, and 227 for a 586. The middle game hurt her series with four open frames but she was able to get her strike line back for the final game.
Cindy Pirtle was a close second with a 222 high game contributing towards a 582 total. Other nice sets were Laura Diaz 200-574 and Kayla Shaffer 208-569.
The VUSBC will hold another Blind Draw Bracket Doubles Tournament on Saturday October 22 at 1:00 pm. Entry forms are available at the bowling center’s front desk.
Welcome back to the youth bowlers league competition and I hope you continue to improve your game.
WILD TURKEY 1ST STRIKES ARE US Women: Cindy Pirtle 222-582; D. Gabrysch 533; C. Guerra 504; C. Schons 201; Men: M. Stacy 237-665; R. Lyman 257-639; B. Fisseler 577; M. Brown 569; D. Hill 517; OVER THE HILL 1ST GREAT BALLS OF FIRE Women: B.J. Mathiews 478; C. Wilson 459; Men: W. Wood 258-589; A. Garcia 201-587; E. Smith 206-549; J. Weber 526; A. Hempel 525; E. Smith 517; B. Bomba 512; D. Smith 205; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GLORY BOWL Women: L. Diaz 200-574; K. Shaffer 208-569; Men: T. Crowe 254-714; R. Lyman 268-708; G. Hatter Jr. 246-687; T. Bennett 255-671; A. Perez 256-661; P. Visconti 254-659; M. Stacy 230-653; T.J. Mooney 250-650; J. Koliba 263-648; M. Svatek 224-641; W. Klekar 268-634; L. Hall 233-634; J. Martinez 224-633; A. Rester 275-630; J. Jimenez 626; J. Benavides 234-620; J. Smith 618; J. Shoup 243-615; J. Matson 612; N. Picard 612; A. Rolette 612; M. Flores 225-611; C. reeves 611;C. Diaz 230-607; R. Fisseler 266-605; R. Marques 602; T. Blanton 233-601; D. Hale 598; W. Wood 228-595; D. Sweet 590; T. Miller 230-584; J. Martinez 230-583; T. Williams 581; J. Maupins 579; S. Zeplin 225-578; B. Marques 575; J. Chopman 565; B. Rangel 561; R. Vivero 558; J. Silgero 557; M. Gschwind 557; M. Shows 249; J. Hernandez Sr. 235; Thursday night sundowners 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: C. Guerra 227-586; C. Speer 538; P. Robles 219-529; J. Reyna 504; L. Hammack 502; Men: L. Hall 264-741; T.J. Mooney 234-661; S. Zeplin 246-654; J. Bryant 231-651; W. Klekar 246-649; D. Reissig 230-647; D. Reissig 230-647; M. Stacy 237-639; C. Hammack 234-630; J. Silgero 238-617; J. Matson 239-617; S. Dickinson 225-611; R. Lyman 600; R. Silgero 258-605; T. Bennett 228-604; B. Asby 226-604; A. Rester 603; R. Mejia 244-602; D. Hale 233-598; M. Unger 591; X. Wilson 591; M. Flores 590; J. Martinez 244-590; M. Conchola 588; B. Mayfield 586; H. Hernandez 245-582; M. Mize 225-581; S. Snow 226-581; S. Kocian 576; A. Adames 567; M. Svatek 234-566; J. Smith 225-563; G. Verduzco 229-561; M. Brown 560; J. Tweedle 559; J. Meyer 232-559; M. Michalec 554; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1st DETAR BABES Women: B.J. Mathiews 215-585; C. Wilsom 553; L. Gonzalez 215;
YOUTH LEAGUES: BUMPERS 1ST (tie) TEAM 3 and TEAM 5 Girl: M. Leur 106-179; Boys: J. Ryon 95-185; N. Payne 92-184; J. Snow 104-175; T. Hubner 96-175; YOUTH 1ST TEAM 1 Girls: A. Olson 125-343; Boys: G. Benavides 216-515; T. Zuber 175-483; E. Dunn 211-469; J. Pennell 178.