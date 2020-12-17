Young Cody Hammack was up to the task last Thursday Night with a career high game and second best ever high series during Sundowners League play.
He opened league play with the first 10 strikes before leaving the four pin on his 11th ball and spared to leave him with a 289 game. He started the second game with split opens in the first two frames before moving left on the approach and finding his strike line again to recover for a 214 game.
He posted a clean 227 game to total 730 for the night and the only 700 for the week to earn the weekly high series honors. His career high set is a 742 which he rolled last year, with a 267 high game helping his total.
Although not a product of youth league participation, he has been bowling since an early age when his Grandmother Chigger Hammack and Dad Bruce introduced him to the love of the game.
Chigger was inducted into the VUSBC Hall of Fame in 2011 for her bowling achievements and Bruce has been a good bowler for many years. He gives equal credit to both of them for helping him understand the game and is thankful for their support.
The 24 year old Cody started his sanctioned competition seven years ago in the Thursday Sundowners and has been a league member since then.
Mark Svatek rolled the second high set with a 661 on Thursday night and Mark Mize followed with a 655. Michale Pesek led the Monday Mixed League with a 652. T.J. Mooney posted a 258 high game Thursday Night.
Sharon Guinn edged by Samantha Wharton to lead the women’s scoring for the second week in a row. Guinn rolled a 221high game, which helped towards her 589 series during Monday Mixed play.
Wharton scored a very nice opening 237 high game Thursday Night but was unable to maintain her strike line and finished with a 582 for second high. Christine Speer rolled a nice 222 high game.
Roque Estrada was able to overcome his aches and pains and get locked in for a 233 high game and 519 set in the Over The Hill senior league. I started to label Roque old but he is only a few months ahead of me in age so I will give him a pass.
With the annual VUSBC Association meeting coming up February 20 at the Century Lanes, any local sanctioned bowler that wants to get involved in the governing of the local chapter can submit an application to run for the board. Application forms are available at the Century Lanes front desk.
Entry forms are also available for a blind draw brackets tournament that same day at 1:00 pm.
In an attempt to increase participation in the annul meeting for local members to have direct involvement by voting in new directors and new by-law changes, the tournament was started three years ago. Attend the meeting and then have fun bowling.
The Century Lanes New Year’s Eve 2020 No-tap Jackpot Doubles Tournament entry forms are also available at the lanes. Cross-Over doubles will be allowed. Entry fee is $60.00 per team with bowling, food prize fund and 300 jackpot included. Activities start at 9 pm Dec. 31.
TROTTERS 1ST LADY BUGS Women: P. Mayer 443; M. Oehlke 430; L. Hempel 414; OVER THE HILL 1ST ALLEY GATORS Women: B. Long 452; C. Wilson 439; D. Fitzgerald 418; D. Cooley 411; Men: R. Estrada 233-519; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: S. Guinn 221-589; H. Peters 202-500; Men: M. Pesek 238-652; N. Picard 631; J. Heaning 236-624; D. Matthews 611; J. Silgero 244-609; A. Perez 606; D. Knowlan 224-602; W. Wood 598; M. Flores 595; B. Hammack 593; M. Stacy 589; P. Visconti 579; R. Lyman 576; L. Hall 569; W. Hendrix 231-566; R. Rendon 566; D. Richards 564; B. Simmons 561; A. Rester 555;THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & A DONUT Women: S. Wharton 237-582; C. Speer 222-556; I. Caballero 543; P. Robles 212-535; T. Wortham 512; Men: C. Hammack 289-730; M. Svatek 224-0661; M. Mize 245-655; T. Crowe 233-630; R. Lyman 248-623; T.J. Mooney 258-618; N. Picard 233-615; J. Silgero 225-611; R. Vivero 607; M. Unger 606; M. Conchola 604; S. Kocian 595; S. Snow 233-593; R. Rosas 244-589; B. Hammack 248-586; S. Zeplin 580; S. Dickinson 225-571; L. Conner 570; D. Reisig 232-569; L. Hall 561; D. Matthews 558; R. Rendon 553; M. Brown 230;
