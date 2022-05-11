Cody Hammack found lanes 31 and 32 to his liking when he opened Sundowners League play with the first eight strikes before a slight pull left him with the 6-10 for a spare.
In the 10th frame, the 6 wrapped around the 10, which he spared and 9 for a nice 266 individual.
After a spare and turkey start of the second game, two back-to-back split opens, a double and another split left him with a 186 game.
His last game had nine strikes before a crossover hit left the 6 pin standing for a spare and strike to post a 279 game. The 24-strike set produced a week high 731 total.
Competing in the same league, veteran bowler Tom Crowe also broke the 700 mark with individual games of 258, 210, and 244 for a 23 strike 712 series. He also posted the second high set in Monday Mixed action with a 255-690 to help his team win the league. During the latter part of the season, Tom has felt more comfortable in making the right ball choice as the lanes transition.
Dave Matthews posted the high series on Monday night with a big 290 opening game to help his total. A high hit in the first frame left the 9 pin which he spared before going to the wall with 11 strikes. He started the second game with a turkey before a 9 spare stopped his strike string at 14. A split open in the sixth frame was his only open in the game and he rolled a 203. He rolled a clean third game but he lost the strike pocket as the lanes changed and the only consecutive strikes was one double for a 202 game and 695 series to lead his team to the league title. Matthews also posted a 672 set in Sundowner action.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were T.J. Mooney (669/256), Danny Reissig (658), Patrick Visconti (655), Kyle Smith (279), Aaron Rester (265), Joey Matson (259), and Ryan Marques (254).
Samantha Wharton had her strike ball working the first two games of Sundowners play to post games of 221 and 233 in spite of an open frame in each game to think of a possible 700 for the night. Unfortunately as the lanes transitioned, her pocket hits started leaving 10 pins, which she failed to pick up. Four missed spares and a split open left her with a 138 final game for a 592 series to pace the women for the week.
Judy Reyna rolled the next high totals with a 554 in Monday Mixed and 209-544 in Sundowners.
The Century Lanes will close after the Sundowners League ends Thursday night to start with their front end renovations. The Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday leagues will pick up their prize winnings at the Century Lounge next week. A determination will be made on June 3 as to when the lanes will open back for business.
On the PBA Tour the KIA PBA Playoff finals will be telecast Sunday 1:00 pm local on the Fox network.
Last years’ defending Champion Kyle Troup has made it to the finals again. He defeated Kris Prather in two straight matches by scores of 227-212 and 233-215 to advance. Prather was confused by the ball reaction and had open frames in each game. Veteran Tommy Jones also advanced to the finals by defeating AJ Johnson in the two frame roll-off. Both bowlers missed spares in the first game, which Jones won 215-193. In the second game Jones missed two single pin spares on the left lane and lost 181-172.
After opening the roll off with a strike in the ninth, Jones sat down. He watched while Johnson struck in the ninth and then left the 3-6-7-10 split in the 10 which he failed to convert for a 28 count. Jones struck with the first ball in the 10th and finished with 48 for the win. The winner of Sunday’s final will win a PBA Guaranteed Rate title, $100,000, and a custom made WWE Championship title belt.
OVER THE HILL 1ST League Champions MAYBE NEXT WEEK with team members James Wilson, Steve Anderson, Janet Lambrecht, and Dottie Peters. Women: W. Klacman 436; D. Peters, 426; J. Lambrecht 418; P. Janak 404; Men: B. Korczynski 197-508; B. Bomba 486; J. Mitchell 485; L. Helms 205; MONDAY MIXED 1ST League Champions HALL OF FAMERS with members Mike Stacy, Sharon Guinn, David Matthews, and Tom Crowe. Women: J. Reyna 554; C. Tudor 499; Men: D. Matthews 290-695; T. Crowe 255-690; P. Visconti 248-655; TJ Mooney 256-646; G. Hatter Jr. 225-634; N. Picard 628; C. Diaz 625; J. Cano 245-623; J. Silgero 224-620; A. Adames 617; K. Smith 279-613; M. Gshwind 605; M. Flores 597; R. Lyman 591; T. Miller 589; M. Brown 224-585; T. Bennett 577; D. Hale 577; D. Tamm 574; J. Jimenez 224-571; J. Pennell 561; J. Matson 557; R. Vivero 556; K. Hengst 556; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: S. Wharton 233-592; J. Reyna 209-544; H. Ramos 536; A. Adames 531; D. Sanchez 529; T. Wortham 514; Men: C. Hammack 279-731; T. Crowe 258-712; D. Matthews 245-672; TJ Mooney 228-669; D. Reissig 236-658; M. Unger 637; D. Hale 233-632; J. Bryant 241-628; JP Reyna 248-626; B. Mayfield 224-625; JD Villalobos 233-623; J. Matson 259-622; S. Zeplin 236-617; S. Dickinson 224-605; S. Kocian 231-6-5; N. Pickard 603; H. Hernandez 237-602; R. Marques 254-602; R. Lyman 225-602; J. Silgero 590; J. Martinez 583; W. Wood 583; M. Stacy 576; A. Rester265-575; M. Flores 574; P. Visconti 566; L. Hall 563; C. Rau 557; S. Snow 554; G. Verduzco 554; D. Knowlan 550;CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST DE TAR BABES Women: B.J. Mathiews 216-551; D. Cooley 221-534;
SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST League Champions TEAM 2 with members Mackenize Garcia, Emmalyn Dunn, and Evan Dunn. Girls: R. Shoup 136-372; M. Garcia 128-315; Boys: E. Dunn 197-509; M. Rangel 168-423; K. Hodge 174; SPRING BUMPERS 1ST League Champions TEAM 2 with members James Garza, Nathaniel Payne, and Benjamin Mann. Girl: M. Leur 58-112; Boys: J. Garza 111-207; B. Mann 100-191; J. Snow 106-187; N. Payne 100-189;
