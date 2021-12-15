Cody Hammack raised the bar on his career high series during last weeks’ Sundowner League competition. He enjoyed a great night on the lanes by not only earning the high series for the week honors, but also being one of two bowlers to break the bank at the Century Lanes.
Hammack finished the first game with four strikes for a 257 individual and started the second game with the first 8 strikes before a 10 pin and miss stopped his string. A 10 pin leave and spare strike in the 10th frame left him with a 257 second game. He rolled a 267 final game to finish his series with 28 strikes and best ever 781 total. He came close to a bowlers’ great achievement of an 800 series and hopes to follow in his Grandmother’s Chigger Hammack bowling legacy. He also won a very nice prize of $2,334.00 by striking in the right frames to split the Century bank total with Jamar Bryant. Cody finished league play first and watched as Jamar matched his win.
Tom Crowe also enjoyed a good week on the lanes by rolling a 719 series in Sundowners’ competition and a 667 set in the Monday Mixed league. Ever since he arrived in Victoria from Colorado several years ago, he has been a premier bowler through his super senior years because of his competitiveness and ability to adjust to the changing lane conditions. Last Thursday night he opened league play with a 268 game and as his line to the pocket dried up in the second game, he made a deeper move inside and was in the pocket but could not carry. He had a single pin miss and no doubles to finish with a 184 individual.
He changed to a ball with less friction for the third game and after starting with two 8 pin spares he was back in his grove to string eight strikes for a final game of 267. As he told me, “I may be getting old but I am still willing to adapt to change.” Great attitude Tom!
Rob Lyman was the third bowler to reach the 700 mark during Sundowners’ action with individual games of 243, 267, and 190 for an even 700 series. T.J. Mooney posted the high set during Monday Mixed play with a 231 high game contributing towards a 679 total. He also rolled a 269-661 in Sundowners’ competition.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Ryan Marquez (259-681), Jamar Bryant (668), Matthew Flores (667), Drake Hale (658), Kenny Schupbach (657), Nick Picard (255-651), Mark Svatek (652) and Wes Hendrix (257).
Again congratulations to Hammack and Bryant for breaking the bank at the Century, just in time for Christmas.
Terri Mason had a slow start in Sundowner action with a 165 game but then found the right line to finish with games of 234 and 212 for a 611 series. She posted the only 600 for the women this week.
Judy Reyna with a 235-584 and Sharon Guinn with 212-582 also scored well.
Entry forms are available for the Century Lanes’ 2021 New Years’ Eve No Tap Jackpot Doubles Tournament. Entry fee is $60.00 per couples which includes entry, buffet dinner by Vera Cruz Restaurant, and shots at Midnight. Limited to first 40 entries, contact is Trent Blake.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1 ST LIKE MOTHERS LIKE DAUGHTERS Women: C. Schons 465; K. Filip 433; E. Moore 431; OVER THE HILL 1 ST (tie) AW SHUCKS and WHY NOTS Women: B.J. Mathiews 453; C. Wilson 429; L. Gonzalez 182-428; B. Long 426; Men: M. Mathieu 225-537; J. Cavazos 500; J. Mitchell 201; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST OH DAMMM ITTT Women: S. Guinn 212-582; L. Diaz 209-533; L. Hammack 202-500; Men: TJ Mooney 231-679; T. Crowe 241-677; M. Flores 245-667; D. Hale 235-658; K. Schupbach 238-657; N. Picard 255-651; R. Marquez 638; L. Hall 234-635; J. Smith 239-623; K. Smith 609; D. Knowlan 600; R. Lyman 599; D. Matthews 237-596; M. Stacy 592; A. Adames 584; B. Bonewald 224-583R. Vivero 582; J. Maupins 242-580; K. Hengst 225-580; W.Hendrix 257-576;J. Jimenez 231-576; J. Martinez 567; J. Pennell 566; G. Hatter Jr. 562; J. Silgero 561; P. Visconti 226-560; G. Hatter Sr. 557; W. Wood 555; T. Blantan 553; R. Mabe 550; B. Marquez 233-549; C. Diaz 229-549;SUNDOWNERS 1 ST OH DAMMM IT Women: T. Mason 234-611; J. Reyna 235-584; S. Wharton 526; N. Visconti 210; Men: C. Hammack 267-781; T. Crowe 268-719; R. Lyman 267-700; R. Marquez 259-681; J. Bryant 247-668; TJ Mooney 269-661; M. Svatek 652; D. Matthews 244-649; J. Shoup 229-648; C. Reeves 227-648; P. Visconti 643; J. Smith 224-623; S. Zeplin 236-618; D. Reissig 618; M. Stacy 616; J. Glass 235-615; D. Knowlan 608; A. Rester 604; M. Unger 601; J. Silgero 239-599; T. Williams 233-585; S. Dickinson 234-584; L. Hall 578; M. Flores 575; C. Rau 572; R. Collins 232-571; R. Mejia 571; E. Gaona 571; G.Mason 565; M. Conchola 565; B. Asby 560; K. Rosales 556; M. Mize 227-554; S. Kocian 554; D. Hale 552; F. Boedeker 235; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1 ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B.J. Mathiews 232-609; C. Wilson 229-581; W. Klacman 236; N. Anderson 217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.