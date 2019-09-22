Gary Hatter Jr. bowled an exceptional series during Monday Mixed League to earn the weekly high scoring honors. He was very impressive with individual games of 268, 279, and 236 for a 783 total with 28 strikes. In the first two games back to back 9 pin spares in each game stopped his bid for perfec tion. His career high series is an 804 including a 299 game in September 12, 2013.
Olivia Jackson set the bar for the women with individual games of 252, 205, and 204 during Sundowner League competition. I hope the big 661 series is a good indication of good scores to come from the ladies.
Also breaking the 700 mark were Tom Crowe 252, 234, 226-712, Chase Reynolds 224,234, 244-702, and Kenny Schupbach 218, 246, 237-701. Individuals scoring 250-650 or better were Joey Matson (257-697), David Matthews (692), Kyle Stasny (678), Mark Svatek (672), Glenn Mason (663), Randy Vivero (662), DoLee Knowlan (661), Patrick Visconti (254, 660), Mike Unger (656), Lindy Conner (656), Steve Dickinson (656), and Jimmy Flores (254).
Samantha Wharton and Michelle King also scored well for the women with scores of 211-596 and 225-592 respectively.
The Over The Hill League needs a bowler, age 50 +, to complete a team roster. Contact Cecilia Wilson at 361-572-9359 if you are interested. The league competes at 1:00 pm on Mondays.
Local bowler Dan Gutierrez is at home and recovering very well after going through a heart valve replacement last month. He hopes to come and visit his friends at the lanes in a couple of weeks. Dan is the most senior local bowler at the age of 96.
Best wishes to senior bowler Janice Bailey for a complete recovery from a leg injury.
It is with sorrow that I note on the passing of Lonnie Buerger from Goliad last week. He had just started bowling in league play when he passed. My condolence and sympathy to the family.
The 2019 PWBA Tour Championship finals were televised last Wednesday with the four finalists showcasing their skills.
Texan Stefanie Johnson (McKinney) had the hardest path to the finals having to defeat defending champion Maria Jose Rodriguez 3-1, Liz Johnson 3-1, and Clara Guerrero 3-2, in best of five match play.
In the first match of the Championship 24 year old Dasha Kovalova defeated Danielle McEwan 279-230 in a thrilling match. It was a close game until McEwan left the 1-2-4-6-10 washout in the 9th frame.
In the second match 2019 Player of The Year Shannon O’Keffe battled close friend and partner in winning the recent World championship doubles Gold Medal, Stefanie Johnson. It was a very close match going into the 9th and 10th frame. Working on a strike Johnson left a solid 9 pin in the 9th and then doubled in the 10th and 7 pins to finish with a 223 game. O’Keefe, who had struck in the 9th frame finished with a turkey to score a 234 for the win.
In the Championship final game it was all O’Keefe who started strong and continued striking to bowl a 268 game. After starting the game with a strike Kovalova left the 7-10 split on a light pocket hit and lost her strike efficiency from the first game and finished with a 179 game.
The win was O’Keefe’s fifth PWBA title of the season and third Major Championship to go along with consecutive Player of the Year awards.
OVER THE HILL 1ST YOUNG AT HEART Women: B. Mathiews 195-507; C. Goode 466; G. Billo 456; J. Voges 447; C. Wilson 446; Men: A. Garcia 223-616; B. fisseler 213-604; R. Estrada 234-582; M. Mathieu 543; J. Martinez 534; M. Almendarez 527; MONDAY MIXED 1ST TEAM TROUBLE Women: L. Hammack506; J. Reyna 501; Men: G. Hatter Jr.279-783; K. Schupbach 246-701; J. Matson 257-697; M. Svatek 238-672; P. Visconti 238-660; L. Conner 229-656; N. Picard 243-647; T. Crowe 242-646; R. Lyman 641; J. Shoup 225-641; D. Matthews 235-639; M. Stacy 633; B. Marques 234-619; H. Bellanger 610;C. Reynolds 603; J. Wittenburg 584; R. Marques 581; B. Jackson 225-580; J. Holbert 571; A. Rolette 569; B. Olson 567; D.
Knowlan 566; D. Tamm 565; T. Williams 552; C. Diaz 550; W. Hendrix 232; B. Simmons 226; CAPTAINS’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Goode 441; B. Mathiews 199-438; B. Long 431; SUNDOWNERS 1ST STIR THE POT Women: O. Jackson 252-661; S. Wharton 211-596; M. King 225-592; J. McNary 536; C. Guerra 531; C. Speer 529; Men: T. Crowe 252-712; C. Reynolds 244-702; D. Matthews 243-692; K. Stasny 244-678; G. Mason 243-663; R. Vivero 248-662; D. Knowlan 232-661; M. Stacy 659; M. Unger 236-656; S. Dickinson 234-656; J. Flores 254-649; D. Reissig 234-644; P. Visconti 254-641; M. Pesek 225-633; S. Chavez 225-630; B. Hyden 629; C. Rau 620; R. Lyman 233-619; J. Silgero 228-612; S. Kocia 610; J. Cano 224-609; S. Miller 605; J. Matson 604; J. Ramirez 583; R. Rendon 577; A. Flores 575; S. Zeplin 574; T.J. Mooney 574; L. Conner 573; J. Wittenburg 567; J. Mitchell 565; T. Bennett 564; B. Hammack 564; M. Conchola 563; C. Hammack 563; M. Michalec 556; B. Marques 554; J. Godina 245-553; B. Turek Jr. 553; G. Brooks 552; J. Talbott 551;
