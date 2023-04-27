Gary Hatter Jr. enjoyed a great week on the lanes with his best scoring coming during Monday Mixed play.
He did not have an open frame in the three games to score individuals of 255, 207, and 280 for a 742 total. He had previously scored a 268-716 last Thursday night with 24 strikes in a pre-bowling session, the same amount as Monday but not as clean.
His Monday night scores were the results of knowledge he has learned this year of the different ball reaction to lane conditions with asymmetrical vs symmetrical cores. After losing strike carry on the right lane due to a symmetrical ball rolling early, he used asymmetrical on the right lane and symmetrical on the left lane to string strikes.
T.J. Mooney and Anthony Adames tied for the second high total with a 730. Mooney posted his in Sundowners play with games of 242, 231, and 257 with one open frame in each game and 26 strikes. Adames rolled 25 strikes in his set to roll individuals of 194, 279, and 257.
After opening his series with a split open, he struggled to find a strike line until he changed to a stronger ball in the sixth frame and had his first double of the night.
He opened the second game with a five bagger before the lefty left a flush pocket 10 pin for a spare and then striking out. The third game he started with a double before leaving the 8, 9, and 10 pins in consecutive frames for spares. He then finished with a seven bagger for his 257.
Also breaking the 700 mark were Tom Crowe 205, 236, 278-719, Ryan Marques 205, 247, 257-709, and Kenny Schupbach 245, 240, 223-708.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Steve Zeplin (269-686), Bruce Hammack (684), Danny Reissig (654), Jacob Silgero (266-649), Adrian Barron (254), T. J. Mooney (252). Senior bowler Ronnie Palmer rolled a nice 245 high game in Wild Turkey play.
Trudy Wortham rolled a very nice 247 high game during Wild turkey League to help with a 624 to lead the ladies. Her other games were 183 and 194. She also posed the second high total on Thursday night with a 233-582. Joanna McNary also had a nice set on Thursday with a 236-573.
The PBA Guaranteed Rate XIV World Series of Bowling wrapped up its competition Sunday afternoon with the 2023 World Championship. E.J. Tackett (Cheetah), Jakob Butturff (Scorpion), and Matthew Ogle (Shark) won an PBA animal pattern championship prior to the World Championship telecast.
In the first match of the Worlds, Jason Belmonte defeated Finland’s young star Santu Tahvanainen 234-230 and then continued his step-ladder climb by defeating power bowlers Jakob Butturff 223-204, Anthony Simonsen 236-204 to meet top seed E.J. Tackett. The pressure was on Tackett in the 10th frame when he needed a double and he came through for a 254-247 win. This is Tackett’s second Major and fifth title this season to take a commanding lead for the Bowler of The Year Honors.
WILD TURKEY 1ST (tie) BACK IN THE DAY and BC/EC Women: T. Wortham 247-624; T. Mason 530; C. Pirtle 512; Men: R. Lyman 221-644; M. Stacy 218-584; M. Brown 563; J. Weber 208-554; N. DeLaGarza 504; B. Fisseler 504; R. Palmer 245; OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & A LADY Women: C. Goode 450; W. Klacman 443; Men: E. Smith 204-598; M. Mathieu 224-566; D. Smith 200-556; B. Bomba 223-528; J. Mitchell 209-518; MONDAY MIXED 1ST ALLEYGATORS Women: L. Hammack 224-544; Men: G. Hatter Jr. 280-742; A. Adames 279-730; R. Marque 257-709; K. Schupbach 245-708; B. Hammack 247-684; J. Silgero 245-648; D. Matthews 234-628; J. Matson 244-627; R. Lyman 621; A. Rester 619; J. Shoup 245-618; M. Stacy 615; M. Svatek 236-614; N. Picard 225-611; Jacob Benavides 226-611; I. Stuart 235-609; E. Davis 608; T. Crowe 605; D. Hale 233-604; T.J. Mooney 252-602; B. Rangel 245-602; A. Barron 254-600; T. Bennett 596; G. Brooks 592; A. Rolette 591; A. Perez 232-590; W. Klekar 5589; M. Flores 227-587; W. Wood 580; D. Knowlan 579; K. Hengst 577; A. Benavides 248-576; L. Hall 572; J. Cano 571; J. Smith 568; R. North 568; B. Simmons 566; C. Benavides 566; J. Chapman 564; R. Fisseler 564; J. P. Reyna 234; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST DON’T LOOK BACK Women:T. Wortham 233-582; J. McNary 236-573; A. Adames 540; L. Williams 536; P. Robles 201-522; K. Garcia 513; Men: T. J. Mooney 257-730; T. Crowe 278-719; G. Hatter Jr. 268-716; S. Zeplin 269-686; D. Reissig 234-654; J. Silgero 266-649; D. Matthews 239-643; M. Conchola 641; S. Dickinson 239-640; J. Cano 247-640; L. Conner 631; B. Mayfield 625; R. Mejia 621; T. Bennett 225-620; L. Hall 228-613; B. Hammack 611; J. Matson 230-609; C. Hammack 236-603; R. Lyman 589; D. Loya 238-589; M. Michalec 588; W. Klekar 588; E. Gaona 584; S. Kocian 576; M. Stacy 573; A. Adames 572; M. Unger 566; M. Gschwind 563; D. Hale 225-554; J. Smith 553; T. Williams 552; B. Asby 550; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: D. Cooley 210-615; C. Wilson 208;