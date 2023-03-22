In a week when strikes were flying and seven 700 sets were posted, Gary Hatter Jr. earned the weekly honors with three clean games and a 26-strike performance.
He rolled individual games of 236, 278, and 245 for a 759 total during Monday Mixed competition. Nine pin counts in the sixth and fill ball in the 10th stopped his bid for a 300 game.
Tom Crowe had a great start with individuals of 269 and 267 with the 10 pin preventing higher games. After a split open to start the third game, he recovered with a turkey but then lost his strike line due to dressing breakdown. He went five frames without a strike as he tried small lane adjustments before finally going back to the original line and using more speed in the 10th frame for a turkey and 209 to finish with a 209 and 745 set for second-highest.
Teammate David Matthews did not have a good start in the same league when he started league play with an open frame and then a split open in the fourth before finishing with a four bagger for a 197 game.
After starting the second game with a turkey, a five pin count split open slowed his momentum before finishing the game with five strikes for a 229. The third game he had the front 11 strikes before coming in light to leave the two pin for a 299 game. He rolled 16 strikes in a row in a 26 strike series for a 725.
Matthew Flores was high in last Thursday Night’s league play with individual games of 208, 289, and 228 for a 725 total. After stringing 10 in a row in the second game a stone nine pin stopped his bid for another 300 game. A consolation prize was that he had his strikes in the right frames to break the bank at the Century.
Rene Silgero with 212, 279, 238-724, Braxton Mayfield 225, 257, 236-718, and Steve Dickinson 238,233, 236-707 also exceeded 700. Congratulations to Braxton Mayfield for bowling his first sanctioned 700 series.
Other breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (258-696), T. J. Mooney (696), Larry Hall (693), Aaron Perez (266-691), Rob Lyman (256-684), Tamarcus Bennett 265-681), Kenny Schupbach (674), Dandy Richards 278-673), Joey Matson (672), DoLee Knowlan (253-668), Justin Tweedle (667), Mike Stacy (254-656), Woody Wood (656), Jonathan Martinez (652), and Aaron Whitehead (257).
Senior bowlers Roque Estrada 243 and Jack Mitchell rolled nice individuals of 243 and 220 respectively.
Christine Speer was high for the women during Sundowners action to lead the women for the week. She rolled individual games of 185, 224, and 201 for a 610.
Other ladies scoring well were Trudy Wortham 234-592, Sharon Guinn 216-583, and Ida Caballero 204-550.
Youth bowler Evan Dunn posted another good score with a high game of 275 contributing towards a 647 series.
On the PBA Tour, Australian native Jason Belmonte is adding to his resume as the best bowler ever by winning his fourth Tournament of Champions titles and 15th Major. The victory moved him past Mike Durbin and Jason Couch who each had three TOC titles. Belmonte, who turns 40 in July, won 6 straight single game matches to claim the title.
The Women’s and Open Annual Tournaments will start competition this week. Good Luck to all the bowlers.
It is with sorrow that I note another former league bowler having passed away. Oscar Smith bowled at the Place Lanes in the 1960’s. He and wife Margie Smith competed in the Friday Four Sum Mixed League. My condolences and sympathy go out to the family.
OVER THE HILL 1ST ALLEY GATORS Women: J. Bailey 454; D. Cooley 436; D. Peters 176-436; C. Goode 434; Men: Eric Smith 204-576; A. Garcia 217-576; R. Estrada 243-557; B. Korczynski 539; Elmo smith 533; B. Bomba 524; J. Mitchell 220-524; D. Flodres 520; J. Weber 505; MONDAY MIXED 1ST NDO Women: S. Guinn 216-583; L. Diaz 510; Men: G. Hatter Jr. 278-759; T. Crowe 269-745; D. Matthews 299-725; B. Mayfield 257-718; J. Silgero 258-696; T.J. Mooney 244-696; A. Perez 266-691; T. Bennett 265-681; K. Schupbach 249-674; D. Richards 278-673; W. Wood 246-656; J. Martinezz 237-652; D. Hale 230-648; C. Hammack 249-645; R. Lyman 642; D. Knowlan 636; J. Shoup 242-636; J. Cano 225-632; M. Stacy 623;A. Whitehead 257-622; J. Matson 235-615; A. Rolette 599; A. Thompson 595; C. Diaz 591; A. Adames 585; N. Picard 584; L. Hall 583; B. Rangel 583; Seth Benavides 581; A. Rester 581; T. Williams 566; G. Hatter Sr. 566; E. Davis 562; I. Stuart 242-557; J. Mann 557; J. Pennell 556; C. reeves 236; A. Benavides 232; R. Marques 226; D. Loya 226; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST (Tie) HUUGS and FACE DOWN PIN UP Women: C. Speer 224-610; T. Wortham 234-592; I. Caballero 204-550; K. Unger 545; I. Sanchez 109-518; J. McNary 216-501; Men: M. Flores 289-725; R. Silgero 279-724; S. Dickinson 238-707;L. Hall 246-693; R. Lyman 256-684; J. Matson 243-672; D. Knowlan 253-668; J. Tweedle 231-667; M. Stacy 254-656; C. Hammack 237-639; J. Cano 633; T. Bennett 232-621; S. Kocian 228-619; R. Marques 609; A. Adames 609; J.P Reyna 606; C. Reeves 604; G. Hatter Jr. 601; W. Wood 601; J. Martinez 600; D. Hale 230-600; JD Vilialobos 232-596; B. Marques 592; J. Silgero 237-590; T.J. Mooney 588; D. Reissig 585; Jordan Glass 581; D. Matthews 227-576; A. Rester 570; J. Shoup 570; D. Smith 562; T. Miller 560; B. Hammack 226-557; R. Mejia 552; M. Svatek 551; R. Davis 243; W. Klekar 234; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B.J. Mathiews 221-600; C. Wilson 208-567; SPRING YOUTH 1ST THE RULE OF 2 Girls: L. Rivera 186-406; R. Shoup 170-396; Boys: E. Dunn 275-647; D. Benavides 209-538; N. McLain 200-515; A. Diaz 511;