Gary Hatter Jr. score from the previous week of Rolling Thunder play was not as high but it was good enough to edge Cody Hammack by one pin.
Gary opened league play with an open frame and then proceeded to roll nine strikes in a row before a nine pin count on the 11th frame left him with a 267 opening game. He was still on target the second game but a single pin spare miss in the eighth frame left him with a 235.
The third game his line was in a burned area and was hooking too early that caused three split opens. In spite of the three splits he could have improved on a final 172 game but a nine pin and eight pin leave slowed him to only one double in the game. The lanes were pretty tight (less backend hook) compared to the previous Thursday when he led the league with a 724.
Hammack was a little more consistent with individual games of 222, 219 with one open frame in each game. The third game he was able to stay clean and finished with a 232 for a 673 set.
Wyatt Klekar with 664 and Jacob Silgero with a great individual of 288 helping his 651 were the only other bowlers to break the 650 mark. Tom Crowe and Silgero both had problems the first two games before finishing strong. Crowe spared the first frame of the third game and then had 10 strikes in a row before leaving the 4 pin on the last ball for a great game of 289.
Layra Diaz was high for the women with a 200 high game helping towards a 540 series.
The Victoria USBC held its Annual Hall of Fame and new director installation dinner at the Vera Crus Restaurant last Saturday. The Century Lanes and Mark Redding Realtor were contributing sponsors for the dinner.
Rebecca Bagnall and Randy Vivero were inducted into the VUSBC HOF after long years of bowling and service to the association. Bagnall was inducted for her bowling achievement and Vivero was inducted for achievement and service to the association. Congratulations to you both.
Two Youth also earned scholarship awards that were presented at the dinner. Savannah Wharton and Trace Zuber earned scholarship money to continue their education. Wharton has earned a yearly scholarship for four years and this will be her senior year. Zuner will be a freshman and this is his first scholarship from VUSBC. Congratulations to both.
It is with regret that I note the passing of another former local league bowler. Dixie Schustereit started bowling in league competition in the early 1970’s with her husband Leonard and continued for several years. My first full year of league play was in 1956 and Leonard and I were on the same TEXACO team, that is when I first met Dixie. She was always smiling and enjoying the game of bowling. She passed away on July 20 at the age of 83. My deepest condolences and sympathy go out to the family.
The Century Lanes has a fall league schedule at the counter and the VUSBC.com website. There are several leagues available to join if you are interested. The Over The Hill Mixed League, for seniors 50 years and older competes on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.
League secretary Cecilia Wilson is looking for new bowlers to fill out teams. This is a 100% handicap league with a four player roster with one member of the opposite sex. I know there are a lot of seniors that enjoy open play bowling or have dropped out of other leagues because they may feel they can’t compete. With 100% handicap the lower average bowler has a good chance of doing well. Contact Cecilia at 361-648-7950 or 361-572-9359 for more information. A meeting a week before scheduled play will be held August 28 at 1 p.m. at the Century Lanes.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST TEAM 10 Women: L. Diaz 200-540; Men: G. Hatter Jr. 267-674; C. Hammack 232-673; W. Klekar 247-664; J. Silgero 288-651; E. Yeager 247-648; R. Mejia 235-642; H. Hernandez 244-620; T. Crowe 289-620; J. Shoup 618; B. Bonewald 229-618; A. Rester 618; B. Hammack 233-609; B. Mayfield 608; T. Bennett 608;JP Reyna 232-607; W. Wood 246-594;D. Matthews 585; M. Stacy 229-576; S. Zeplin 575; J. Cano 575; E. Davis 569; B. Marques 569; T.J. Mooney 565; T. Vanicek 560; D. KJlatt 560; J. Walden 558; R. Lyman 558; R. North Jr. 232-558; J. Specht 553; A. Cooper 552; D. Knowln 235-552; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: Samantha Wharton 276-720; K. Shaffer 242-656; K. Kuecker 237-649;R. Wortham 228; J. McNary 223; Men: N. Picard 300-774; D. Matthews 275-763; R. Lyman 278-755;D. Hale 300-753; A. Adames 252-729; T. Miller 278-727; W. Wood 300-727; R. Benavides 2640726; J. Pennell 273-727; N. Estrada 705; M. Mathieu 683; D. Flores 668; A. Hopkins 277-663; G. Mason 277-663;