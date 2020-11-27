In a week when bowlers struggled to keep their strike line through three games, Joseph Heaning managed to squeak by two bowlers to earn the weekly high series honors.
Heaning opened Thursday Sundowners League play with a spare then posted a 10 strike string and 9 for a great 289 game. Thinking that his ball reaction had changed, he switched balls but could not find a good strike line and rolled a 148 second game after four open frames. To his credit he went back to the original ball and made the lane adjustments needed to finish with a 233 individual and 670 series.
The 33-year-old Heaning moved to the Crossroads area from Tennessee in October 2019 as a contractor at Formosa. He quickly found success on the lanes by bowling a 300 game in Port Lavaca in December for his career high game. In Tennessee he carried a low 200 average and locally he is in the high 190’s. Welcome to the area Joseph and I wish you continued success.
Tom Crowe and Steve Zeplin tied for the second high set with both posting a 669. Crowe led the Monday Mixed league with an opening 252 game and then added individuals of 216 and 201 for his total. Zeplin rolled individual games of 234, 219, and 216 in Sundowners play.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Rene Silgero (256-664), Michael Conchola (275-661), John Maupins (651), Matthew Flores (269), and Justin Tweedle (266).
Bailey Koebrick edged by Sharon Guinn for the women’s high total. Koebrick scored a 216 high game on her way to a 566 during Thursday Sundowners. Guinn rolled a 213high game, which contributed towards a 561 in Monday Mixed action.
Visitations for local bowler Tony Bennett was held Friday nightNov. 27, at the Grace Memorial Chapel 8819 U.S. 87. Graveside funeral services will be held at the Grace Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The first ever PBA League All Star Clash will air Sunday on Fox at 3:30 p.m. local (KVCT) with 12 of the biggest names in bowling. The 12 players were selected to represent their PBA League franchise, which recently competed in the PBA League Elias Cup Tournament. Pflugerville’s Wes Malott was named the cup MVP after his team, Portland Lumberjacks, won their second consecutive cup title and will represent his team.
The “Clash” features the PBA one-ball elimination format that has had the FOX highest bowling TV ratings in more than a decade. There is a lot of pressure on each ball rolled and any of the 12 bowlers is capable of winning.
Walter Ray Williams Jr. at the age of 61 will be representing his team, Brooklyn Styles. Walter Ray has won 47 PBA titles, 15 PBA50 titles, 21 PBA50 regional titles, and 21 PBA standard regional titles. That is quite a record for bowlers to try and match.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W+L=X Women: L. Kuecker 191-472; H. Ramos 458; R. Wortham 453; C. Wilson 450; Men: R. Lyman 581; S. Gritta 219-515; G. Brooks 509; OVER THE HILL 1ST FRAMEFILLERS Women: L. Gonzalez 471; N. Smith 419; Men: B. Fisseler 543; S. Gritta 536; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: S. Guinn 213-561; L. Hammack 201-514; Men: T. Crowe 252-669; R. Silgero 256-664; J. Maupins 651; J. Silgero 246-643; N. Picard 634; K. Schupbach 233-621; M. Stacy 603; D. Tamm 243-602; A. Perez 593; D. Matthews 582; R. Lyman 569; D. Knowlan 558; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUT Women: B. Koebrick 216-566; L. Hammack 215-548; S. Wharton 224-542; T. Wortham 524; C. Speer 201-514; I. Caballero 514; K. King 513; P. Robles 511; J. Heaning 289-670; S. Zeplin 234-669; M. Conchola 275-661; T.J. Mooney 237-651; L. Conner 224-644; J. Tweedle 266-638; B. Bonewald 226-635; M. Svatek 243-634; J. Silgero 247-629; M. Unger 617; D. Knowlan 227-609; S. Kocian 609; C. Hammack 236-606; M. Flores 269-602; S. Snow 596; G. Brooks 591; R. Vivero 581; D. Matthews 568; D. Reissig 566; R. Rendon 566; B. Hammack 558; M. Mize 233-555; N. Picard 551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.