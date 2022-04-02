After the last two days of competition in the 15th Annual VUSBC Open City Tournament were completed Wednesday Night, Justin Shoup had a mixture of emotions.
A sigh of relief that his scratch all events total had withstood the challenge of bowlers he admired and joy because he finally won the coveted City Champions crown with a total pinfall of 2,007.
As I mentioned last week, although the annual city tournament is based on handicap, the City Champion is based on scratch scores for the first time competition in each event of teams, singles, and doubles.
Shoup stopped league play after the 2005 Youth League season and did not start sanctioned competitive bowling until the 2016-17 regular season. Since that re-start Shoup has improved his bowling ability to reach one of his goals in bowling, to beat the best for the City Championship. It was a great tournament for him.
The only big change after the last squad of competition was in the Team Event. The team Rolling Thunder moved past last week’s leader Knuckles Deep!!! to win the team title. Rolling Thunder members and scores were Joe Benavides (694), Chris Diaz (609), Dezmond Sweet (632), and Jacob Benavides who led the team with (741) for a 2,676 total. Knuckles Deep!!! dropped to second place money with their score 2,623.
In the Singles Event, Javier Hernandez Jr's score of 755 established last week was high enough to earn him his first Open City Tournament title. Justin Shoup won second place money with his score of 751. The singles event paid 8 places and changes to the leaderboard were Timothy Miller moving into 6th place with a score of 702 and Scott Snow earned the eighth-place spot with a 698.
There were no changes in the Doubles Event with the Father Son duo of David and Justin Glass maintaining their top score of 1,418 for the win. Both have been long-time bowlers and did very well in the year’s tournament. Justin also placed 4th in Singles and all events. David also placed 6th in all events.
Drake Hale and Javier Hernandez Jr won 2nd place money with a score of 1,400. In the All Events the only change from last week was that Ryan Marques moved into fifth place with a score of 2,037. Shoup won with his 2,151 and Drake Hale placed second with 2,130.
Jacob Silgero was close to a perfect game when he rolled a 299 game in his second game of the team event Wednesday Night.
FINAL MONEY PAYOUT: SINGLES: 1. Javier Hernandez Jr. 755 2. Justin Shoup 751 3. Tome Crowe 743 4. Justin Glass 728 5. Christine Speer 711 6. Timothy Miller 702 7. Drake Hale 701 8. Scott Snow 698. DOUBLES: 1. David Glass-Justin Glass 1,418 2. Drake Hale-Javier Hernandez Jr 1,400 3. Christine Speer-Justin Shoup 1,390 4. Carlos Rabino-Boyce Tesch 1,377. TEAM: 1. Rolling Thunder 2,676 2. Knuckles Deep!!! 2,623. All Events 1. Justin Shoup 2,151 2. Drake Hale 2,130 3. Javier Hernandez Jr 2,101 4. Justin Glass 2,093 5. Ryan Marques 2.037 6. David Glass 2,018 7. Jacob Silgero 1,997.
Scratch Scores from the last two days of tournament play: J. Silgero 299-712/279-688/254-655; Cody Hammack 241-682/226-675; Joey Matson 242-660/224-649/247-613; Scott Snow 279-653; Ryan Marques 232-637/611; Jacob Benavides 230-631; Drake Hale 623; TJ Mooney 619/247; Steve Zeplin 601; Mike Wortham 234-598; Jonathon Jimenez 230; Mike Stacy 228-608; Mike Unger 607;
