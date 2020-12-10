DoLee Knowlan and Sharon Guinn were the high scorers in their respective group while competing in the Monday Mixed League.
Knowlan had a great start as he opened league play with the first 9 strikes before a nine pin count and spare stopped his string in the tenth frame. He finished with a 277 game and then added games of 207 and 236 for a 720 series.
Knowlan had only one open frame and it was in the second game, when he had a split open to prevent three clean games. He took the weekly scoring honors with the only 700 set for the week.
Guinn had an opposite scoring result as she led the women with a very nice 645 total. She started league play with a 158 game after having missed three spares. Her strike carry improved by the third frame of the second game and she rolled an impressive 254 game. By ending with a 233 game she was able to improve on her total to dominate the women’s scoring for the week.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mark Svatek, who led the Thursday Sundowners with a 246 high game contributing towards a 689 set. Michael Conchola (671), David Matthews (269), Tom Crowe (259) and Steve Zeplin (256).
Also scoring well for the women was Olivia Jackson with 207 high game helping her 582 series.
In the Over The Hill senior league, Nancy Smith rolled a very nice 192 high game and 506 total. Bob Fisseler posted a nice 235 high game.
An early note that the Victoria USBC Annual meeting is scheduled for February 20 at the Century Lanes. This is an opportunity for VUSBC members to voice your opinion on association issues and vote for new directors. More information will be posted later.
After local city tournaments and state tournaments being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID 19 Virus,
I hope the enthusiasm is back for the 2021 tournament. The VUSBC Women’s and Open City Tournaments are scheduled for March 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31. The Senior City Tournament is scheduled for April 13, 16, and 17.
Those are a lot of different dates to be able to fit good competition into your schedule. For the higher average bowler, it is a good opportunity to earn points towards a possible Victoria Hall Of Fame run.
These tournaments results are based on a handicap basis, so regardless of average anyone has a chance to win.
As a reminder the entry closing date for the Texas State Annual Open Tournament is February 19, 2021 and is being held in San Antonio and New Braunfels. The Annual Ladies Championship will be held in Ft. Worth and the entry closing deadline is April 1, 2021.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) ALLEY GATORS and WHY NOTS Women: N. Smith 192-506; C. Wilson 461; Men: M. Mathieu 527; B. Fisseler 235-524; E. Smith 506; J. Cavazos 506; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: S. Guinn 254-645; L. Hammack 529; Men: D. Knowlan 277-720; J. Silgero 243-649; T. Crowe 259-647; D. Matthews 269-638; M. Stacy 227-636; B.Hammack 237-629; R. Lyman 227-620; E. Smith 588; M. Redding 577; C. Reeves 224-574; L. Hall 567; W. Wood 567; D. Tamm 561; P. Visconti 561; N. Picard 550; A. Rester 234; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUT Women: O. Jackson 207-582; P. Robles 527; L. Hammack 524; T. Wortham 505; I. Caballero 504; Men: M. Svatek 246-689;M. Conchola 244-671; D. Knowlan 242-632; B. Bonewald 632; T.J. Mooney 247-626; S. Kocian 624; P. Visconti 619; G. Mason 617; S. Zeplin 256-606; J. Tweedle 224-602; M. Stacy 602; J. Silgero 234-599; M. Flores 589; R. Lyman 587; R. Vivero 586; P. Chrisco 244-583; J. Heaning 582; S. Dickinson 564; B. Fisseler 559; M. Mize 557;; S. snow 225-555; D. Matthews 236-553; M. Unger 553.
