Don (DoLee) Knowlan was up to the task Monday Night to lead all bowlers to earn the weekly scoring honors. The lefthander had an open frame in each game but he was able to string strikes in each game to overcome the missteps. He had individual games of 236, 258 and 222 for a 716 total. After a strike in the second frame, a missed 7 pin in the third frame of the first game, prevented an eight bagger and much higher score. DoLee has many career 700 sets but this was his first one this season. His team won four points to start the second half of the season.
In the same league, another lefty, Joey Matson, struggled the first game with three open frames for a 190 game. The smooth stroking Matson found his strike line in the second game and finished with individuals of 255 and 246 for a 691 set.
The second high series for the week was rolled by Larry Hall during Sundowners League play. He posted individual games of 233, 268 and 196 for a 697 total. After his first two good games without an open, Larry lost his strike carry and had one split open and five 9 pin counts for spares in the final game that hurt his total.
TJ Mooney was the only other bowler to break the 650 mark this week with a 247 high game contributing towards a 691 on Thursday night.
Sharon Guinn rolled the high score for the ladies with a 544 set during Monday Mixed play. Judy Reyna was second high with a 522 in the same league.
A reminder that the VUSBC Annual meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. This meeting gives every VUSBC sanctioned bowler an opportunity to have input on how the association moves forward.
The Spring Blind Draw Doubles Tournament will start at 1 p.m. following the meeting.
It is with sorrow that I note that another former VUSBC bowler has passed with the death of Helen Cox.
Helen started bowling locally in the 1990’s and was a league bowler through the 2019 season. My condolence and sympathy are extended to husband Pat and their family on their loss.
The entry forms for the VUSBC Open and Women’s annual city tournaments are now available at the Century front desk. The deadline for early entry is March 1 at midnight and final entry date is March 10.
Members of each team that has submitted early entries will be included in a drawing for a bowling ball donated by Century Lanes.
The 2022 Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour will open its PBA Players Championship region playoffs live on Fox Sports1. The East and South regions will be broadcast Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time.
The coverage will continue on Sunday for the Mid-West and Southwest regions at the same local times.
The West Region will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Jan. 24. Kyle Troup is the defending Players Champion.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1 ST LIKE MOTHERS LIKE DAUGHTERS Women: K. Filip 413; E. Moore 407; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST (6 WAY TIE AS THE LEAGUE STARTS THE SEOCOND HALF OF PLAY) Women: S. Guinn 191-544; J. Reyna 522; Men: D. Knowlan 258-716; J. Matson 255-691; N. Picard 247-648; X. Wilson 226-638; T. Crowe 630; C. Hammack 233-622; J. Chapman 227-619; R. Marques 224-619; R. Lyman 612; TJ Mooney 235-611; R. Vivero 606; D. Hale 604; A. Adames 603; K. Smith 601; J. Benavides 597; T. Williams 596; B. Miller 590; J. Guerra 586; K. Schupbach 585; W. Wood 585; D. Matthews 574; J. Silgero 573; B. Bilbo 573; J. Cano 568; A. Rester 561; L. Hall 559; H. Hernandez 554; J. Martinez 553; W. Hendrix 225; OVER THE HILL WHY NOTS Women: C. Wilson 481; J. Lambrecht 435; B. Mathiews 422; D. Peters 420; Men: R. Estrada 544; E. Smith 510; B. Korczynski 509; B. Bomba 203; SUNDOWNERS 1 ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: P. Robles 508; L. Hall 268-697; TJ Mooney 247-691; J. Martinez 243-638; S. Kocian 235-632; M. Mize 234-628; R. Mejia 627; B. Asby 238-616; A. Rester 225-611; M. Flores 609; J. Matson 244-608; J. P. Reyna 237-607; M. Unger 606; J. Silgero 226-604; D. Matthews 603; JD Villalobos 225-593; M. Svatek 591; W. Wood 591; S. Snow 590; J. Shoup 584; M. Brown 224-583; S. Zeplin 245-574; H. Hernandez 570; M.. Michalec 565; C. Hammack 560; C. Reeves 224-560; P. Chrisco 556; T. Williams 556; R. Lyman 555; L. Conner 552; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1 ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: D. Fitzgerald 531; M. Villareal 196.
