After a slow opening game in Rolling Thunder action, John Koliba Jr. found his rhythm and strike line to blast the pins to earn the high series for the week honors.
He started with a 191 game before smashing the pins for a 278 game and finishing with a 244 for a 713 total. A 6-10 pin spare in the 5th frame of the second game prevented him from a perfect game.
With his ball not finishing into the pocket during the first game, he made a two board adjustment right on the approach and it was enough for him to generate 20 strikes out of a possible 24 in the last two games. This is only his second season of sanctioned bowling, so I am sure it won’t be long before he surpasses the 713 series as a career high.
Other 250-650 scratch scores were Tamarcus Bennett (268-691), Justin Shoup (248-659), and T.J. Mooney (251-648).
I had an opportunity to talk with Ryan Marques after he rolled his first career 300 game in the Rolling Thunder League on June 16th.
During his eight years of sanctioned bowling he has had several opportunities for a perfect game but had never been able to get past the ninth frame. In the first game, two two-handed bowlers broke the lanes down to his benefit and he felt confident going into the second game. He saw that he had a good holding line and after striking through the ninth he seemed to relax and he rolled three strikes in the 10 for his perfecto. He now joins dad, Bobby, and uncle, Don, in having bowled perfect games in Victoria. Congratulations.
There were some very good scores during this weeks’ Funtappers (No Tap) League. Rob Lyman (300-809), Bobby Marques (300-808), Nick Picard (300-808), Jerry Denny (300-738), and Dave Matthews (297-793). Joanna McNary posted a very nice 264-717 for the women in the same league.
The Victoria Latin Bowlers Club will hold its 44th Annual Tournament on July 9th and 10th. Tournament Director Lee Caballero and the club members will host 56 men’s and 28 women’s teams in the two day competition. The tournament usually attracts some of the best bowlers not only from south Texas but as far away as the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.
Fox Sports 1 will televise the 2022 PBA League Elias Cup Championship step-ladder finals for the Earl Anthony Division on July 6 and the Don Carter Div on July 7, both broadcasts will start at 8:00pm. The Division Champions will face each other July 10 at 1 pm for the Elias Cup championship.
Dead-eye Walter Ray Williams continues to collect PBA50 titles when he won his 16th at the Odessa Open last week. He already holds the record for PBA titles with 39 standard and eight majors before retiring from the PBA and focusing on the PBA50 Tour. At age of 62 he still has a few more good years on the tour.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (tie) TEAM 22 and TEAM 13 Women: L. Hammack 498; Men: J. Koliba 278-713; T. Bennett 268-691; T. J. Mooney 251-648; M. Svatek 245-641; T. Crowe 227-641; A. Rester 623; S. Zeplin 230-599; G. Verduzco 598; S. Kocian 228-593; M. Michalec 582; A. Adames 582; S. Dickinson 581; J. Silgero 225-580; D. Hale 576; M. Stacy 569; R. North Jr. 233-568; M. Unger 561; E. Yeager 559; T. Flores 555; R. Mejia 225-555; A. Hernandez 554; R. Aguayo 226; YOUNG & RESTLESS 1ST HIGH ROLLERS Girls: R. Shoup 137-394; Boys: J. Pennell 170-429; K. Hodge 179-427; E. Dunn 410; Men: J. Shoup 248-659; J. Pennell 214-612; P. Visconti 222-590; A. Rester 211-563; FUNTAPPERS (NO TAP) Women: J. McNary 264-717; H. Ramos 253-694; R. Wortham 651; S. Wharton 275; B. J. Mathiews 250; Men: R. Lyman 300-809; B. Marques 300-808; N. Picard 300-808; D. Matthews 297-793; M. Flores 276-772; J. Denny 300-738; J. Shoup 278-729; H. Hernandez 277-719; J. Silgero 264-713; R. Estrada 712;
