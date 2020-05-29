After a nine week mandatory closure of the lanes due to the COVID-19 Virus, bowling lanes are open for business again with a 25% capacity restriction and safety guidelines. The Century Lanes and Raven at the Woodlawn opened to the public last Friday with bowlers slowly coming back to enjoy the game and exercise.
Along with open play, the Century is ready for two summer leagues to start competition. The Funtappers League is a no-tap league that will meet Tuesday June 2 at 6:30 pm and start competing at 7:00 pm the same night. Cecilia Wilson is the league secretary and can be reached at 361-572-9359 for more information. The Rolling Thunder League will meet Thursday evening June 4 and start competition at 7:00 pm. Contact Lori Hammack at 361-576-116 for more information.
Safe distancing will be maintained by having an empty pair of lanes between two four person teams. The Rolling Thunder league has full capacity with16 teams.
A modified USBC rule allows certified competition to use isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) to clean the bowling balls during competition. The EPA lists rubbing alcohol as an approved disinfectant for use against COVID-19. Another change that has been scheduled for the 2020-21 season is the elimination of balance holes on a bowling ball. The Century Lanes has a copy of the rule change on its bulletin board.
The Raven at the Woodlawn has no sanctioned competition and open play is available during business hours.
Please use proper safety guidelines so that state restrictions can be removed instead of being more restrictive.
AS local bowlers know our city bowling tournaments were cancelled due to the pandemic and the possibility of rescheduling this year was put on hold. After the VUSBC board of directors met last week, I asked Association Manager Trudy Wortham if a decision had been made on whether the tournaments had been cancelled for 2020. She stated that the board had decided to wait until sanctioned fall competition started again to see what the bowlers thought on rescheduling for this year. If the tournaments are cancelled for the year it will mean a break in 65 consecutive years of competition.
The VUSBC Open and the VUSBC Womens’ Tournaments had their beginning in 1954 as the Victoria Men’s Bowling Association and the Victoria Women’s Bowling Association at the Victoria Lanes, an 8 lane house opened by Beryl and Eva Loper in 1953. In 2006 the local associations merged after the American Bowling Congress and the Women’s International Bowling Congress had merged to become the United States Bowling Congress.
In the late fall of 1953, the Campus Lanes (now Raven at the Woodlawn) opened as a 6 lane house, run by Gene Bailey and Ed Brooks. With two sanctioned houses in town one house hosted the team event and the other house hosted the singles and doubles events in 1955.
My introduction to bowling was during the summer of 1954, when as a 15 year old teenager, I started setting pins. Before the introduction of automatic pinsetters to Victoria, pin boys were needed to set the pins.
I remember the 1955 men’s city tournament quite well because the hot shot bowlers from the Victoria Lanes came to practice the weekend before the tournament. During the tournament, with only six lanes available, three squads on Saturday were needed to handle the entries, which meant setting pins all day long.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former Victoria Woman bowler having passed away. Mary Wilkes was a league bowler in the 1970’s, joining many of the new bowlers eager to participate in the sport as it gained popularity. She was on a winning city tournament team in 1970 and teamed with Billy Faye Marshall in winning the 1972 Class A doubles event. Mary was 86 years old when she died May 8th. My condolence and sympathy go out to the family.
